Robert J. Wood
Robert J. Wood, age 74 of Manitowoc, died early Friday evening, December 30, 2022 at Froedert Hospital, Milwaukee. There will be a Celebration of Life for Robert held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc. The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m.
LeRoy F. Novy
LeRoy F. Novy, age 84, a resident of Manitowoc, entered into eternal life with his wife, Joyce, by his side on Christmas morning, December 25, 2022, at Frontida Assisted Living. LeRoy was born on May 21, 1938 in Kellnersville to the late Victor and Laura (Shanda) Novy Sr. He graduated...
A Manitowoc Boy’s Wish To Come True This Weekend
A 4-year-old Manitowoc boy who attends kindergarten at Riverview School will have his wish come true at Disney World this weekend. Henry Tyeptanar, the son of Mike and Emily Tyeptanar, loves the movie Finding Nemo and chose meeting Crush as his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation. As we told you...
Mishicot Lions and FFA to Team Up for Chili Dinner Ahead of Boys Basketball Game
The Mishicot Lions Club and FFA are teaming up to put on a chili dinner later this month. The dinner will be held in the High School Cafeteria on Thursday, January 26th from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. For a cost of $7 for adults, $5 for high school basketball players,...
Nomination Period Now Open for Sheboygan County Chamber Campions Awards Gala
The Sheboygan County Chamber is now accepting nominations for their Champions Awards Gala next month. Each year, the Chamber recognizes local non-profits, businesses, and individuals for their role in building Sheboygan County and the local communities within. You can nominate people or organizations in eleven categories including Manufacturer of the...
Washington Island Fire Rescue Uses a Ferry to Battle a Fire
“There are not many departments that use a ferry as part of their tool box.”. That comment was made by Captain Gary Schultz of Washington Island Fire Rescue following a rather unique situation in the Door County community Tuesday morning. A fire broke out at a home on an island,...
Manitowoc Mayor Calls 2022 “One of Our Best Years”
For some 2022 was a year to remember, including for the City of Manitowoc. Mayor Justin Nickels was on the WCUB Breakfast Club earlier this week, and he called last year one of Manitowoc’s best years. “I mean, you think from just a business standpoint, we filled up the...
Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County Receives International Paper Foundation Grant
The Boys & Girls Club of Manitowoc County has been awarded a $10,000 grant from International Paper Foundation. Fund will support Project iLearn which is barrier-free, no-cost access to tools needed to continue academic learning, specifically in this case, digital learning with the use of iPads. Project iLearn will assist...
Governor Evers Meets With Madison, Milwaukee, Other Mayors
One of Governor Evers’ first tasks of his new term was a sit-down with the mayors of Madison, Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay, and Kenosha. The governor met with them all separately yesterday. The mayors represent Wisconsin’s five largest cities, and the mayors are also Democrats like the governor.
Green Bay Fire Crews Recue Deer from Icy East River
When the Green Bay Metro Fire Department received a call about a fall through the ice on the East River in Bellevue, this likely isn’t what they expected. When crews from Engine 2, Engine 5, and Battalion 1 arrived, they found a deer in the water, unable to escape.
Appleton Police Make an Arrest in November Homicide
An arrest has been made in connection to an Appleton homicide that took place in November. The investigation began when 31-year-old Erik B. Hudson was found dead in a home in the 700 block of West Summer Street on November 15th. The Appleton Police Department has announced that they have...
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Throughout the month of January, the Manitowoc Public Library will be holding employment assistance workshops with the Department of Workforce Development. Click here to learn more about the collaboration. – The City of Manitowoc’s Parks & Recreation Divisions are excited to share a draft of the 2023 City of...
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Andy J. Gerow, 36, Sheboygan, bail jumping and misdemeanor operating while revoked on 4/6/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, $150 fine plus costs per count, total $1196.00 to be paid by 2-07-23 or 24 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Misdemeanor.
Green Bay Woman Arrested After Calling 911 Thirteen Times in Three Months
A Green Bay woman is facing charges after she allegedly called 911 with fake emergencies thirteen times in a three-month period. 33-year-old Holly Arcand has been charged with three counts of False Reporting of an Emergency, and 17 counts of Placing a False Emergency 911 Call. The calls reportedly began...
Section of Manitowoc’s Michigan Avenue Closed Today
A section of Manitowoc’s Michigan Avenue will be closed for a while today. Starting at 7:00 a.m., crews will be out removing problem trees between North 15th and 18th Streets, forcing traffic to take a different route. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto North 18th Street to New York...
Green Bay Man Arrested in Oconto County in Connection to Green Bay Homicide
A 24-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 42-year-old man on December 20th. The Green Bay Police Department had officers go to a home in the 1300 block of Smith Street yesterday morning to look for a person of interest, and upon their arrival, saw a man run into the home.
Lincoln Honors Members Of 1968 Shipbuilders State Championship Team On Alumni Night
Manitowoc Lincoln used a huge second half to defeat visiting Notre Dame Academy 72-55 before a large crowd on Alumni Night at JFK Fieldhouse. Coaches and players from the Shipbuilders 1968 State Championship team were honored at halftime of the varsity game, 55 years after the school’s last gold ball in basketball.
Two Rivers School District Getting the Details Ready for L.B. Clarke Middle School Project
The Two Rivers Public School District is getting all of the details worked out for the renovation project at L.B. Clarke Middle School. The project was made possible thanks to the voters, who passed a $38.7 million referendum during the November election. Superintendent Diane Johnson was on WOMT’s Be My...
Manitowoc County Joint Dispatch Board to Gather This Morning
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Joint Dispatch Board will be in the Communications and Technology Building at 9:00 this morning. They will allow the public time to comment before getting an update from the Emergency Services Department, and another from the Public...
Formula One Powerboat Racing Event Coming to Sheboygan
Formula One Powerboat Racing is coming to Sheboygan. The Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge will be held August 11th through the 13th with Deland Park and Harbor Centre Marina serving as the pit areas for race teams. The full details of the event have yet to be finalized, but we do...
