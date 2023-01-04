Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Democrats’ lead in U.S. Senate ends as Arizona lawmaker registers as independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Opinion: Mitch McConnell is making Senate history
On Tuesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky becomes the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, writes Scott Jennings. Despite the turmoil in the GOP, McConnell surely has no intention of changing or going anywhere, he says.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Joe Manchin Reveals Whether He Will Leave The Democrats
Following the decision by Arizona Democratic Senator Krysten Sinema to change party registration and become an independent, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin is responding to questions about whether he may elect to do the same now or in the future.
Congress passed a bill removing a bust from the Capitol of the Supreme Court justice who authored an infamous decision denying citizenship to Black Americans
The bill passed both chambers by voice vote, and former Chief Justice Roger Taney's bust is now set to be replaced by a bust of Thurgood Marshall.
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
msn.com
Trump, McConnell, Schumer respond after Kevin McCarthy wins historic, dayslong House Speaker bout
Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House early Saturday morning, following a dayslong debate process and a dramatic pair of votes late Friday evening, drawing comments from President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, Senate Leaders Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and others. "That was easy. I never thought...
KUOW
Murray becomes first woman president pro tem of the Senate
U.S. Sen. Patty Murray said she is looking forward to her new duties as the first woman president pro tem of the chamber. "It is a responsibility that I'm very honored to take on for my country and for Washington state," Murray said. "I hope that when young women now see me in this position, they see that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to."
From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years
WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to an anti-McCarthy rebel on the House floor
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene passed a phone with Donald Trump on the line to a GOP rebel amid the House speaker crisis. Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House in the early hours of Saturday morning, ending days of chaos. Reports said that Trump made several calls to McCarthy's...
Bipartisan group of 8 senators to visit border after Biden's first visit to tackle 'Washington's failure'
A group of eight senators from both parties will visit the southern border next week amid calls for Congress to act in response to the years-long migrant crisis.
President Joe Biden faces 'grim' prospects with new divided Congress
When the 118th Congress takes power on Jan. 3, President Joe Biden will be faced with the toughest test of his presidency -- trying to legislate in a divided government.
John Cornyn: Look past the DC dysfunction. We’re getting things done for Texas | Opinion
Funding semiconductor manufacturing boosts national security and the economy, and we’ve strengthened mental health services and school security, the senator writes.
connect-bridgeport.com
Manchin Leads Group of Senators on FBI Facility Tour
Yesterday, Thursday, Jan. 5, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Director Christopher Wray, Department of Justice (DOJ) Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and four bipartisan Senators for a visit to the Criminal Justice Information. Services Division (CJIS) of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in...
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
Stabenow to leave Senate next year, setting off battleground-state jostling
Her decision could spark hotly contested Michigan primaries on both sides of the aisle.
CBS Austin
Texas Senate to ban reporters from chamber floor
The Texas Senate will bar news reporters from the chamber floor in the upcoming legislative session, which begins Tuesday, continuing a measure introduced two years ago as a COVID-19 precaution even as state officials publicly rail against other requirements to reduce the spread of the virus. The news was first...
Judges rule S.C. congressional district racially gerrymandered
A federal judge panel ruled Friday that South Carolina's District 1 congressional seat was gerrymandered to exclude African Americans living there and must be redrawn by the end of March.
