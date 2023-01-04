ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats on Thursday elected their leadership for their new 51-seat majority in the upcoming 118th Congress, elevating two Midwesterners — Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow to the No. 3 slot and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar to the No. 4 role. Stabenow, chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee, and Klobuchar, chair of the […] The post Minnesota’s Klobuchar rises in U.S. Senate Democratic leadership appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KUOW

Murray becomes first woman president pro tem of the Senate

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray said she is looking forward to her new duties as the first woman president pro tem of the chamber. "It is a responsibility that I'm very honored to take on for my country and for Washington state," Murray said. "I hope that when young women now see me in this position, they see that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to."
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC News

From Watergate to Jan. 6: Patrick Leahy leaves the Senate after nearly 50 years

WASHINGTON — Patrick Leahy was swept into the Senate nearly a half-century ago in the wake of the Watergate scandal and President Richard Nixon’s resignation and pardon. After a historic career, the Vermont Democrat — the last of the so-called “Watergate Babies” of that 1974 class — departs Congress with his mind set on another constitutional crisis: President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
VERMONT STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Manchin Leads Group of Senators on FBI Facility Tour

Yesterday, Thursday, Jan. 5, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) hosted Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) Director Christopher Wray, Department of Justice (DOJ) Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and four bipartisan Senators for a visit to the Criminal Justice Information. Services Division (CJIS) of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in...
CLARKSBURG, WV
CBS Austin

Texas Senate to ban reporters from chamber floor

The Texas Senate will bar news reporters from the chamber floor in the upcoming legislative session, which begins Tuesday, continuing a measure introduced two years ago as a COVID-19 precaution even as state officials publicly rail against other requirements to reduce the spread of the virus. The news was first...
TEXAS STATE

