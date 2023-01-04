From the Locust to Planet B and Back Again: Justin Pearson of the Locust, Planet B, Dead Cross and more told us about his experience on a bill with Fantomas. Justin Pearson: Asking someone what the best gig they ever saw can be way too stressful and even impossible to get a simple answer. There are so many layers of what is a best gig. I started early, around age ten, if you want to exclude Chaka Kahn at age seven. Normally I’d pick something like the Cramps at the California Theater when I was twelve, or Downcast at Gilman St. when I was fifteen. Or many of the thousands and thousands of other shows I have been to or played over the years. And when all is said and done, I think what I would suggest is more so an idea of a performance that is spread over two shows in two cities.

