Death Row Cannabis Launch Shows Snoop Dogg Bringing in The Experts
We sat down with the team at Death Row Cannabis last Friday as the world learned about the iconic Los Angeles record label and brand’s move into the cannabis space. Last February, word got out Snoop Dogg had acquired Death Row Records. At the time, Snoop Dogg was excited to take the reins of the brand he had started his career with and the rest of us were curious to see the types of things he’d do with it. Any rough patches the brand’s identity had been through over the past 30 years were essentially cleaned up with the purchase, given Snoop Dogg’s distance from everything and general mainstream likability. Remember the Super Bowl blunt?! What a guy.
Rapper Theophilous London Found “Safe and Well”
Rapper and multi-genre musician Theophilous London has been found safe, according to an Instagram post by London’s cousin, Mikhail “DJ Kellz” Noel. The post reads, “We have found Theo he is safe and well, at this time the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”
From the Locust to Planet B and Back Again
From the Locust to Planet B and Back Again: Justin Pearson of the Locust, Planet B, Dead Cross and more told us about his experience on a bill with Fantomas. Justin Pearson: Asking someone what the best gig they ever saw can be way too stressful and even impossible to get a simple answer. There are so many layers of what is a best gig. I started early, around age ten, if you want to exclude Chaka Kahn at age seven. Normally I’d pick something like the Cramps at the California Theater when I was twelve, or Downcast at Gilman St. when I was fifteen. Or many of the thousands and thousands of other shows I have been to or played over the years. And when all is said and done, I think what I would suggest is more so an idea of a performance that is spread over two shows in two cities.
Everything Everywhere: LA Weekly and the Village Voice’s Best Film and TV of 2022
LA Weekly and The Village Voice‘s critics’ Best Film and TV of 2022 lists, alongside some key quotes from their reviews, illustrate the enduring vision and power of cinematic entertainment to keep us engaged. From big budget blockbusters to inspiring indies, 2022’s movie releases were all over the...
Party Goddess Mindy Weiss Celebrates Dry January With A Sober Soiree
Known around the world as one of the industry’s most celebrated event planners to celebrities like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Russell and Nina Westbrook, and the Kardashian family, this January, Mindy Weiss, will team up with non-alcoholic spirits brand Seedlip to celebrate dry January and host a Seedlip Soirée.
