Essence
Sheryl Lee Ralph On Not Being Included In 'Dreamgirls' Movie: 'It Hurt My Feelings'
Ralph played Deena Jones in the original 1981 musical production of 'Dreamgirls' on Broadway alongside Jennifer Holliday and Loretta Devine. In crowning Sheryl Lee Ralph for our latest Of the ESSENCE cover, we were symbolically giving the Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actress her overdue flowers. Doing so was also important for Jackée Harry, who sat down with Ralph for a conversation about their parallel paths in Hollywood and the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series that ties them together.
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'
Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.
Essence
Angela Bassett And Courtney Vance’s Teen Son Gives An Apology For Participating In Celeb Death TikTok Trend
“I would sincerely like to apologize to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly, as he is an idol of mine.”. Angela Bassett and Courtney Vance’s 16-year-old son, Slater Vance, apologized after receiving backlash and criticism for a viral video telling his parents that actor Michael B. Jordan had died. The controversial viral TikTok trend is known for tricking unassuming parents into thinking that their favorite celebrity has died. In the 27-second TikTok video, actress Angela Bassett and her husband, actor Courtney B. Vance are in a room with their son, who is asking his parents if they had heard about the death of actor Michael B. Jordan, Bassett’s co-star in Black Panther.
Popculture
'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air
The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
Essence
WATCH: Lala Anthony, Da’Vinci, and Sydney Mitchell On Creating ‘BMF’s New Love Triangle
The actors discuss deepening the story of Terry Flenory and the ladies in his life. BMF returns for season 2 on Starz January 6, adding another layer to the saga of the Flenory brothers’ now-infamous drug empire. Season two finds Terry Flenory, portrayed on-screen by Da’Vinci, faced with opportunities to live a law-abiding life with a new business and his long-time girlfriend Lawanda (Sydney Mitchell) and their child, but tempted by a new love interest and the call of the streets.
Essence
WATCH: Demetrius 'Lil Meech' Flenory, Jr. And Myles Truitt Talk 'BMF' Season 2
The actors discuss the challenges and rewards of expanding the Black Mafia Family story in the hit crime drama's second season. BMF returns for season 2 on Starz January 6, building upon the true-life saga of the Flenory brothers’ now-infamous Black Mafia Family drug empire. Returning for season two portraying his father “Big Meech,” Demetrius Flenory, Jr. is having a rare opportunity to learn more about and reenact some of the highs and lows of his father’s life, deepening his knowledge of stories he’s heard bits and pieces of throughout his childhood.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Reveals the Show’s ‘Values’ That She Can ‘Align With’
Within the context of the Yellowstone universe, actress Piper Perabo’s character Summer Higgins has very clear values: protect wildlife and... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Reveals the Show’s ‘Values’ That She Can ‘Align With’ appeared first on Outsider.
Essence
Keke Palmer Shares Pictures And Reflections From Her Recent Babymoon
Palmer says she’s proud of herself for resting on her baby moon and shares an intimate look into what she anticipates this new season. Keke Palmer is glowing, and her recent babymoon could be why. Palmer, 29, told her Instagram followers that her babymoon was in ‘full effect.’ The former Disney star went on what looked like a serene getaway with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.
Essence
TLC’s Chilli And Matthew Lawrence Of 'Boy Meets World' Are Dating!
We couldn’t be happier for our girl, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, who recently found good love with Brotherly Love actor Matthew Lawrence, according to Thomas’ rep, Christal Jordan. The two lovebirds became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving after the new couple was photographed on a beach in Hawaii in August. Jordan also confirms that Chilli and Lawrence spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where the actor met Thomas’ family. Jordan believes that Thomas is glowing and happy in love. “I’ve been with Chilli since 2005, and I’ve never seen her this in love,” Jordan tells PEOPLE. “She is glowing. They are really cute together.”
Disney+’s ‘Willow’: Here’s Why Jade Claymore, aka Erin Kellyman, Looks So Familiar
Erin Kellyman's 'Willow' character Jade Claymore has the first queer relationship on a Disney+ franchise. Who is this actor who looks so familiar?
Essence
Jordin Sparks Wants A Safe Space In Music For Gen-Z
“Music has taken me places I never thought that I would go, but it’s helped me discover who I am as well,” she says. For many millennials and Gen-Z’ers, we grew up with Jordin Sparks as a young performer coming into the music industry after American Idol in 2007. So it only made sense for her to partner with Robitussin and the All Stars Project.
Essence
2023 Entertainment Preview: 14 Black TV Shows To Watch This Year
Popular programs like 'Snowfall,' 'Bel-Air,' and 'Harlem' are returning along with the premiere of 'Black Cake,' and the Bridgerton spin-off, ‘Queen Charlotte.’. Now that the new year is in full swing, TV networks and DSPs are rolling out new content for public consumption. 2023 brings not only the return of some of television’s favorite programs, but also the debut of new shows that have the potential to become tomorrow’s classics.
Essence
First Look: Prime Video Releases Official Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Harlem’
Starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai, the show’s 8-episode second season will premiere February 3. Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for Season 2 of Harlem. The highly anticipated second season of the comedy series will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week, starting February 3.
Essence
Quavo Drops New Song ‘Without You’ Tributing Takeoff
Wednesday night, the rapper broke his silence through music. On Wednesday, Quavo released his new song “Without You,” tributing his nephew and groupmate Takeoff. The rapper dropped the song with a black-and-white visual of him listening to the melodic music as the lyrics transitioned across the video. “Tears rolling down my eyes/ I just seen an angel fly.”
