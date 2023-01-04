Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Pup Rescued from Dog Fighting Operation Finally Finds Love [Video]
The Humane Society of the United States rescued Tilly from an alleged dogfighting operation in Gaston County, North Carolina. An animal rescue team member, Morgan Rivera, explains that Tilly was freed from the heavy chain, and they were able to give her a new life in her forever home at the humane society.
Video shows stunned crowd witness ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ whale birth off California coast
“It moved me to my core,” the boat’s captain said.
‘He’s waiting here for you:’ Dog found tortured on side the road ready to find forever family
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia announced Monday that a dog who was found on the side of the road tortured is now up for adoption. “He’s waiting here for you and your family,” the spokesperson said in a video sent to Channel 2 Action News. “He’s just a big love bug and wants all the cuddles.”
Detroit News
No one wanted Princess Fiona. Then the balding, potbellied pit bull met a little girl
The animal shelter staff did not believe in giving up, so they told the dog it was time, once again, to show off all that she had to offer: Her chunks of missing fur. Her constant peeing. Her potbelly, grown so protuberant that it nearly grazed the ground everywhere she waddled.
pethelpful.com
Cockatoo's Adoration of Home Repair Man Is Too Cute to Resist
We know we aren't the only ones who have curious pets that want to inspect every single person that enters the house. Normally, it's just dogs who want to run up and greet the guests, but not always.
Humane Society Searching For Answers After Someone Leaves Malnourished Dog On Curb
The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is heartbroken after someone dropped a malnourished dog off on the curb outside of the building. They said the dog was left alone overnight, without anything to eat or drink. The surveillance video shows a car pull up to the Humane Society of...
pethelpful.com
Family Rescues Dog Who Spent 5 Months in the Shelter and Her Reaction Is Everything
TikTok user @lakenruthrealtor and family did what we think is the best way to end one year and start the other. They adopted a dog! Adopting a dog not only saves a dog's life, but it also brings in so much joy and happiness to the families. A win-win for everyone!
TODAY.com
Dog gets first home haircut and her eyes tell a whole story
A dog named Moka was getting her first at-home haircut — and based on her expression, nobody is sure exactly how she felt about it. TODAY’s Craig Melvin shares the Morning Boost.Jan. 4, 2023.
Apparently Dawn Dish Soap Can Save Your Lawn
If you want to keep your lush green lawn, check this out!
pethelpful.com
Abandoned Dog Whose Owners Didn't Want Her Back Gets Amazing Forever Home
Bubbles is a gorgeous dog that belongs to TikTok user @RoboKittenz and the way they came to acquire this beautiful furbaby is so heartbreaking! The video explains that Bubbles wandered into their yard as a stray and the kind people who found her posted an ad on Facebook marketplace looking for her owner. Welp, the owner contacted them and said they didn't want her anymore so RoboKittenz decided to give her the home she deserves.
Upworthy
Dog keeps 3-year-old boy company during a timeout in adorable photo: 'Best pal'
Kids and pets usually share a special bond and often stand by each other no matter what. A photo shared on Facebook shows this heartwarming relationship between a 3-year-old boy and his dog. The image, which shows the canine standing by his young friend who was given a timeout, has won many hearts on the internet. The boy's mother, Jillian Smith of Norwalk, Ohio, shared the picture of her son Peyton and their English Mastiff dog Dash with the caption: "When you're in time out but your best pal won't let you serve your time alone." The picture went viral with more than 52k shares. Speaking to Good Morning America, Smith said: "I just happened to have my phone on me at the time he was in timeout and took the picture.”
WATCH: Actress Attacked by Furious Seal at Crowded Beach
Few members of the animal kingdom appear less intimidating than a fur seal. With their soft, blubber-filled bodies, adorable smiling faces, and lack of legs, fur seals couldn’t look more cuddly if they tried. As always, however, it’s important to remember that seals are wild animals just like any other, and thus more than capable of attack if provoked or threatened.
pethelpful.com
Bull Terrier's 'Tantrum' Over Wanting Family's Dinner Is Priceless
Is there a dog in the world that doesn't want our human food? Because we swear, every single dog we've ever seen begs and begs and begs to get something from our plate. And this video from TikTok user @adorabull_terriers just further proves our case.
Video shows gray whale and its newborn calf swimming close to boat after birth
A group of whale watchers got the thrill of their lives when a gray whale gave birth to a calf right next to their small boat on Jan. 2 at Dana Strands Beach in Dana Point, California. In a YouTube video shared by Captain Dave’s Dolphin and Whale Watching Safari,...
One Green Planet
Seven Year Old Paloma Saved From Being Used and Abused as Breeder Pup
This seven-year-old pup was used and abused to breed puppies to sell for her entire life. She was treated as a money-making machine and lived in filth and was not loved as she should have been. Thankfully, @waarescue, a veteran-owned dog rescue serving abused and neglected animals, was able to...
pethelpful.com
Family's Story of Taking in 'Frozen' Cat Restores Our Faith in Humanity
TikTok user @jimmynils recently posted a clip about how his family's life changed one year ago. The reason behind why is truly something beautiful and it's restoring our faith in humanity.
Woman Builds Bird Feeder Nook Just Above Her Couch and Captures a Rare Starling Sighting
Imagine having coffee and bird watching from the comfort of your living room.
pethelpful.com
Basset Hound Puppy's Cute Reaction to Seeing a Horse Is the Best
The only thing better than watching babies and toddlers discovering new things in life is seeing puppies go through it too. Watching their faces light up in amazement at something new warms our hearts. And other times, their discoveries also make us laugh.
Golden Retriever Trying Not To Squash Her Newborn Puppies Melts Hearts
"That's literally the most adorable vid I've seen today," said one TikTok user, while another was left "sobbing."
One Green Planet
Sweet Dog Falls in Love With a Pacifier [Video]
When Ollie found a pacifier on his walk and instantly fell in love, @good.boy.ollie knew that it was kind of disgusting, but he loved it so much that she got him his very own. A TikTok of Ollie and his pacifier now has nearly 30 million views. In the clip, she explained to Ollie that she would have to take it away for bedtime but that he could have it back in the morning. He was not too happy about the new rules and wanted to keep it all night, but once he got it again in the morning, all was well again for Ollie.
