Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Nvidia made it possible to gain access to machines in the cloud powered by its GeForce RTX 3080 in 2021 despite the global chip shortage that brought GPU production to a halt at the time. The RTX 3080 was regarded as the company's most significant GeForce Now upgrade in years, promising incredibly low latency and stellar performance that outperformed many game consoles and PC gaming rigs. Bringing the power of this GPU to consumers via subscription made life easier for those who struggled to buy one physically, and it’s now doing the same favor with the RTX 4080. Nvidia is upgrading GeForce Now with RTX 4080 GPUs, and it comes with a new subscription tier called “Ultimate.”

3 DAYS AGO