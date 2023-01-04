Read full article on original website
The best laptops of CES 2023 (so far)
CES 2023 is a smorgasbord of new and refreshed laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Samsung and more. Here are the most exciting laptops we've seen from our time at the show.
Digital Trends
This starter Asus gaming PC and 24-inch monitor bundle is a steal
If putting together a new PC gaming setup is on your list for 2023, you can get a well-equipped build of the Asus ROG gaming PC bundled with a 24-inch Full HD Asus gaming monitor for just $690. The two would regularly cost almost $1,300 when purchased individually, making this one of the best gaming PC deals available and a total savings of $600. Free two-day shipping is included with your purchase.
Digital Trends
Save more than $1,500 on this powerful Dell business laptop
Your business laptop will dictate your daily productivity, so it’s one of the most important investments that you can make for your career. Here’s a highly recommended purchase that will let you enjoy significant savings along the way — the Dell Latitude 7320, which is currently $1,563 off from Dell’s laptop deals to make it more affordable at just $799 compared to its original price of $2,362. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so you need to hurry with the transaction if you don’t want to miss out.
Toms Hardware
Asus ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming Wi-Fi Review: More Affordable ROG
The Asus ROG Strix B650E-E Gaming Wi-Fi ($349.99) is a worthwhile option at the top of the B650 stack. Its 12 USB ports, four M.2 sockets (two PCIe 5.0 x4), and high-quality audio solution stand out, while the ROG Strix’s black-with-red accents look blends in well with most build themes.
Digital Trends
Alienware x14 R2 and x16 hands-on review: XPS gaming laptops?
Alienware and XPS are both premium brands in Dell’s lineup, but in the past, they couldn’t have been more aesthetically different. In 2023, however, Dell has introduced a redesign of the Alienware x14 and x16 that connect the two brands more than ever before. The Alienware x14 R2...
Digital Trends
This ASUS Chromebook is over 50% off for a limited time
If you happened to receive a Best Buy gift card this holiday season that’s currently burning a hole in your pocket, worry not. There are some excellent post-holiday Best Buy laptop deals happening at the moment, not the least of which is on the ASUS 17.3-inch Chromebook, which is over 50% off. Originally priced at $389, you can bring one home for only $189, saving you a cool $200. When you consider the size of the display, this is perhaps one of the most enticing of all of the Chromebook deals going on right now.
IGN
Atomic Heart - Official GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Get a fresh look at gameplay in this GeForce RTX trailer for Atomic Heart. Atomic Heart will be available on February 21, 2023, with performance multiplying NVIDIA DLSS 3. In the mad and sublime utopian world of Atomic Heart, take part in explosive encounters. Adapt your fighting style to each opponent, use your environment and upgrade your equipment to fulfill your mission. If you want to reach the truth, you'll have to pay in blood.
Engadget
ASUS went with ceramic for its new Zenbook 14X OLED laptop
This year at CES ASUS has an updated version of its bread and butter ultraportable in the Zenbook 14X OLED. But for 2023, in addition to revamped specs, ASUS is trying out a fancy new ceramic coating on the laptop’s lid. The process used to create the coating is...
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | AMD introduces Instinct MI300 exascale APU combining Zen 4 EPYC cores with CDNA 3 GPGPU cores and up to 128 GB HBM3 memory
The next gen Instinct MI300 chips will be AMD's first 3D stacked APU design integrating up to 24 Zen 4 EPYC cores combined with CDNA 3 GPGPU cores and on-die HBM3 memory for a total of more than 146 billion transistors. AMD already proved that 3D stacking works wonders for...
The Verge
Asus has a 540Hz monitor that lets you move its feet
It’s been seven months since Asus announced the world’s first 500Hz gaming monitor — long enough that it’s not the world’s first anymore. Alienware will beat it with the 24.5-inch AW2524H, which I wrote about this morning. But the important thing is that Asus will still have a 500Hz monitor, too — technically, a 540Hz overclocked screen dubbed the Asus ROG Swift Pro PG248QP that’ll ship in Q2.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: The Zenbook Pro 16X is looking like a serious MacBook Pro alternative
At CES 2023, Asus introduced some impressive updates across its lineup of Zenbook Pro laptops, including its flagship Zenbook Pro 16X, which is starting to look like a serious contender with the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Other updated models include the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED, Zenbook Flip OLED, and Zenbook 14X.
MSI reveals an army of laptops, monitors, PC components, and more at CES 2023
MSI's products cover practically the entirety of the PC and PC gaming industry, and its latest horde of products announced during CES 2023 continues that trend.
Nvidia cranks up GeForce Now’s frame rate big time with new RTX 4080 tier
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Nvidia made it possible to gain access to machines in the cloud powered by its GeForce RTX 3080 in 2021 despite the global chip shortage that brought GPU production to a halt at the time. The RTX 3080 was regarded as the company's most significant GeForce Now upgrade in years, promising incredibly low latency and stellar performance that outperformed many game consoles and PC gaming rigs. Bringing the power of this GPU to consumers via subscription made life easier for those who struggled to buy one physically, and it’s now doing the same favor with the RTX 4080. Nvidia is upgrading GeForce Now with RTX 4080 GPUs, and it comes with a new subscription tier called “Ultimate.”
Engadget
AMD's Ryzen 7000 mobile CPUs feature up to 16 cores and 5.4GHz speeds
AMD is bringing out some big guns to take on Intel's powerful HX laptop CPUs, and once again, they're also called "HX." The company's new Ryzen 9 7945HX processor is its most premium mobile offering, with 16 cores and 32 threads, as well as speeds between 2.5GHz and 5.4GHz. It's joined by an array of other Ryzen 7000 CPUs unveiled at CES (AMD also announced low-end chipsin September), which will power everything from budget laptops to extreme gaming and creator machines. The big takeaway this year? There will be a Ryzen laptop chip for practically every need.
Nvidia Officially Brings RTX 40-Series GPUs To New Laptops
NVIDIA has announced the release of its latest 40-series GPUs for laptops, with references for the 4050 all the way up to the 4090.
The Verge
This Asus Chromebox doubles as a 15W wireless charging pad for your phone
If you want a hockey puck of a computer to easily deploy on a desk or behind a monitor, you’ll find plenty on sale, from the Mac Mini to Intel’s bare-bones NUC. But Asus is adding a “why didn’t anyone think of that?” feature to its new Chromebox 5 this year: a built-in 15W wireless charger for your phone and / or earbud case.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: AMD’s next-gen laptop GPU could beat a desktop RTX 3060
In AMD’s CES 2023 keynote address, it debuted its next-generation RDNA3 mobile graphics chips, and their performance and efficiency look to be incredibly impressive. We don’t have details on the entire range yet, and we want to conduct our own testing to verify performance, but AMD’s bold claims leave us rather excited for the year ahead, especially when these chips are launched alongside impressive onboard GPU performance in next-generation AMD laptops.
TechRadar
Microsoft and AMD want to make Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs run games faster in Windows 11
AMD and Microsoft are collaborating to ensure that the new design of the high-end Ryzen 7000 X3D processors which Team Red just revealed at CES 2023 works well enough in Windows 11, and is speedy enough for gaming. If you recall, AMD unveiled a trio of new X3D models at...
NASDAQ
AMD Introduces New Radeon GPUs to Support Gaming Laptops
Advanced Micro Devices AMD recently introduced its latest portfolio of Radeon RX 7000 Series Graphics for gaming laptops. The Series Graphics offer up to 32 new unified compute units, 32MB of second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with up to a 128-bit memory interface and dedicated AI and raytracing hardware.
