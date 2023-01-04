Police are searching for four suspects who allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City early Friday. The victim, 48, was sitting in his parked Toyota RAV 4 — a crossover SUV — at the intersection of 40th Avenue and 24th Street at around 5 a.m. when the group approached him, according to police.

