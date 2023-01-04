Read full article on original website
Barbara Walters Was Married 4 Times Before She Died, Including Twice to 1 Husband—Here’s if Any Are Still Alive
Since her death, fans have wanted to know more about Barbara Walters’ husbands and who she was married to before she died. Walters once said she wasn’t “very good at marriage” after four divorces—including twice to one husband. Walters, whose full name was Barbara Jill Walters, was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 25, 1929. She joined the TODAY show in 1961 as a writer and researcher before later becoming a correspondent. She made history in 1974 after she became TODAY‘s first female-co-host and the first female co-host of a major news program in the United States. Walters left TODAY in...
Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric, Dan Rather, and More Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, the legendary newswoman known for her work on the Today show, 20/20, The View, and as a longtime correspondent for ABC News, died at her home in New York on Friday, according to reports. She was 93 years old. “She lived her life with no regrets,” Walters’s publicist...
musictimes.com
Barbara Walters Last Years: Final Appearance Was on THIS Broadway Show, Became Anxious Thereafter
In her last years, Barbara Walters kept to herself more. The last time she was seen in public was six years ago. The famous "20/20" host had not been seen since 2016, when she went to the opening night of "The Father" at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City.
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
Ivanka Trump’s most-liked photo of 2022 was none other than her ‘Grace Kelly’ look: See Pics
Ivanka Trump had some incredible fashion moments this year, however her fan-favorite look was definitely her ‘Grace Kelly’ moment at the wedding of her sister Tiffany Trump. The former first daughter decided to wear light blue for the special occasion, which is known to be one of her...
In Style
Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top
First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Shock: King Charles' Wife Will Face Princess Diana Karma In 2023, Astrologer Claims
Queen Consort Camilla will face karma for what she did in the past. Read on to know if it has something to do with her affair with King Charles while he was married to Princess Diana. Karma Will Come After Queen Consort Camilla, Astrologer Claims. Astrologer Jessica Adams weighed in...
Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source
Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview. Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence."Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIPAnd while the source added that both Kate and Prince...
Vice
The photobooks to gift this Christmas
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’
Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
Ivanka Trump shares photos with her daughter in Paris
Ivanka Trump is enjoying her time in Paris. The businesswoman and daughter of the president of the United States shared a photo of her trip, where made the most of the city alongside her daughter, Arabella. RELATED: Ivanka Trump has a wonderful time at...
King Charles Suffers A Heartbreaking Loss
No one can deny that King Charles III has had a year full of grief. King Charles spoke out on Queen Elizabeth II's tragic death in September. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family," he said in a statement released on Twitter. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world." Months later, the world still reckons with the loss of Queen Elizabeth, who reached a huge milestone by becoming the longest reigning British monarch.
veranda.com
One of Princess Diana’s Most Iconic Dresses Is Being Auctioned This Month
This month, Sotheby’s is auctioning a dress formerly owned and worn by Princess Diana. Christina Prescott-Walker, the global director of regional art and objects at Sotheby's, says, “To feature this gown in our inaugural, curated auction ‘The One,’ which places it in dialogue with many other best-in-class objects spanning millennia of human history, is a testament to Diana’s irrepressible spirit."
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Camilla Parker Bowles Ditches Queen Elizabeth II’s Favorite Fashion Rule
Here's what the late Queen Elizabeth II always wore that you won't catch King Charles' wife Camilla, Queen Consort wearing.
Queen Elizabeth II Once Asked Sarah Ferguson ‘Why On Earth’ Would She Marry Prince Andrew
Queen Elizabeth II called humor a ‘priceless regal skill,’ and in fact, once even joked about why Sarah Ferguson would marry her son, Prince Andrew.
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Daughters of wealthy and elite families attend prestigious International Debutante Ball in New York
Debutantes from around the world put on a dazzling display last night as they attended the 68th International Debutante Ball at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
Melania Trump Sparkles in Silver Midi Dress & Shiny Heels for New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago
Melania Trump dressed to sparkle for New Year’s Eve while at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The former first lady appeared with husband Donald Trump at a New Year’s event on Saturday, wearing a silver sequined midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Her long-sleeved style featured a slim-fitting bodice with a hemline that hit just below the knee. The metallic piece was coated in silver sequins, creating a burst of allover sparkle. For footwear, Trump donned a pair of shiny pumps. The former model’s sharp style featured a pointed-toe silhouette, complete with triangular toes and closed counters. Thin stiletto heels totaling at least...
Prevention
Princess Eugenie Quietly Moved Out of the Sussexes’s House After Alleged Drama with the Cambridges
Looks like Princess Eugenie and her family have quietly moved out of Frogmore Cottage and into Nottingham Cottage, per The Express. Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank, and their son August, had been living at Frogmore Cottage since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (who lease the home!) left the United Kingdom. But, apparently, Eugenie and Jack quietly relocated this past summer, choosing Nottingham Cottage as their new royal residence. (FYI, they're also spending part of their time in Portugal for Jack's job.)
