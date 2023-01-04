Jeremy Renner thanks his fans for their sympathies in his first social media post after snow plowing accident

Read full article on original website
Related
Jeremy Renner Shows Off Brutal Injuries From Hospital Bed After Snow Plowing Accident
Jeremy Renner gave his worried fans an update from his hospital bed after a gnarly snow-plowing accident on Monday near his home in Reno, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 51-year-old Avengers star is bruised, battered, and swollen but okay following his second surgery after being airlifted to the hospital.Renner shared his gruesome injuries on social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking his followers for their support as he continues to recover from the accident. Posing in his hospital gown from bed, the actor revealed his swollen and scratched-up face."Thank you all for your kind words. Im [sic] too messed up now to type....
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner has released a new video from the hospital, days after he was critically injured by a snowplough.The Hawkeye star was airlifted to hospital over the New Year’s weekend after he was crushed by heavy-duty snow machinery.He underwent two surgeries and was soon reported to be in “critical but stable” condition.You can find the latest updates on Jeremy Renner’s condition here.Now, the 51-year-old actor has shared a video of him receiving his first shower since being in the hospital.A short clip, posted to his Instagram stories on Thursday (5 January), shows the actor sitting up in bed as...
Sheriff describes how Jeremy Renner got injured by snow plow
Actor Jeremy Renner thanked fans from his hospital bed as he's recovering from two surgeries following injuries from a snowplow machine in what officials described as "a tragic accident." Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam speaks with CNN This Morning about the incident.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital in critical condition due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries" after he was "completely crushed" by a snowplow on Sunday, January 1. Now, 911 emergency call logs have revealed gruesome details of the Hawkeye star's shocking injuries. The call log notes stated that Renner was having an "extremely difficult" time breathing and bleeding heavily from his head and other injured parts of his body. He could be heard making noises of pain in the background of the 911 call.JEREMY RENNER 'LOST A LOT OF BLOOD' AFTER SNOW PLOW RAN OVER HIS LEG...
ETOnline.com
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition, Following Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is doing well following her recent hospitalization. On Saturday, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when it happened. "Okay here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER...
Jeremy Renner suffered ‘extensive’ injuries when snowplow ran over leg
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner lost a significant amount of blood New Year’s Day before he was airlifted to the hospital after his snowplow accidentally ran over one of his legs at his home in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. A neighbor who is a doctor managed to rush to the aid of the “Hawkeye” star. After a tourniquet was applied to his injured leg, an air ambulance took Renner to a hospital near Reno, TMZ reports. The outlet also noted the star’s injuries are “extensive” and other parts of his body were also injured along with his leg. Video obtained by The Post shows the...
Jeremy Renner In 'Critical But Stable' Condition After Accident While Plowing Snow, Airlifted To Hospital
Actor Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital after an accident while plowing snow in Nevada, RadarOnline.com has learned. A rep for the actor said the star was in “critical but stable condition.” They added that Renner had experienced “a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.”Sources told Deadline that Renner had been airlifted to the hospital earlier on Sunday. The rep told the outlet that his family was with him and he was receiving “excellent care” at the hospital. No further details were released.Renner has kept his personal life low-key ever since his nasty custody battle with his ex-wife...
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
Jeremy Renner was only out driving the snowplow that left him critically injured because his handyman was blocked by cops from coming up the street, a neighbor told The Post Wednesday. “It’s a private road where he lives. I’ve never plowed that road but his maintenance guy — the (California Highway Patrol) wouldn’t allow him up the hill to plow the road, so Jeremy decided to do it himself,” the 58-year-old man explained. “When I saw Care Flight here, I thought it was some yahoo who got stuck skiing. They are always doing a circle around here.” But it was the 51-year-old...
Actor and Little Person Advocate Matt Gogin Dead at 40
Matt Gogin, an actor and advocate for little people in entertainment, has died of COVID at the age of 40. Gogin’s credits include roles in the 2002 comedy The New Guy and Tiptoes the same year. More recently, he appeared in the 2019 short film Stalls and 2009’s Made for Each Other. His father, the actor and little-person advocate Michael Gogin, announced his Dec. 13 death on Facebook, writing that “he had become very ill with the covid and died suddenly of pneumonia complications.”
Jeremy Renner's Instagram Post Sheds Light on Snow Plow Accident
The two-times Oscar nominated actor, 51, was said to be in a "critical but stable condition" in a Reno hospital.
ComicBook
Jeremy Renner Posts New Photo Thanking ICU Team After Accident
Jeremy Renner has shared another update from the ICU, as he begins to heal after his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, surrounded by the team that has helped him in his recovery following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Jeremy Renner accident – update: Marvel star shares hospital video after being ‘completely crushed’ by PistenBully snowplough
Actor Jeremy Renner was “completely crushed” by the snow plough that left him with serious injuries.The Marvel star underwent two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after the “tragic”incident that has left him on a “long road to recovery”.He had been trying to rescue his car from the snow when he was accidentally run over by the heavy-duty snowplough he’d been operating.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” Renner’s family said in their original statement. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit...
What Was Jeremy Renner Doing When He Had His Snowplow Accident?
As has been widely reported, "Avengers" star Jeremy Renner suffered injuries due to a snowplow accident on Monday, January 2, which were severe enough to send him to the hospital in critical condition. Fortunately, it appears that Renner's condition has stabilized, as his condition was listed as "critical but stable."...
Jeremy Renner’s family releases first statement since actor’s accident
Jeremy Renner’s family has revealed that he “remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition” in their first statement since the actor’s snow-ploughing accident.“We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January),” the statement reads. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and...
Jeremy Renner Shares Update On Social Media Following Snow Plowing Accident
The Avengers' star, Jeremy Renner, finally spoke to his New Year's Day incident on social media.
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical Condition
Legendary Avengers star Jeremy Renner is said to be in critical condition at a hospital on the west coast of the United States, according to Deadline. Deadline notes that Renner is a "two-time Oscar winner," and is "the star of the returning Paramount+ series "The Mayor of Kingstown" and Marvel's "Hawkeye" series on Disney+ as well as the Avengers and Captain America films."
Jeremy Renner 'Lost A Lot Of Blood' After Snow Plow Ran Over His Leg In Horrific Accident
New details about Jeremy Renner's snow plow accident are coming to light, and they're gruesome. The 51-year-old actor was flown to the hospital after he reportedly plowed the road with a Snowcat when he accidentally ran over one of his legs. As a result, the Hawkeye star was airlifted away from his home in Lake Tahoe, Nev., after a neighbor, who is a doctor, went to get help.The Hollywood star suffered "extensive" injuries and "lost a lot of blood," but it seems like he's trying to keep positive during this time. Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries...
Comments / 0