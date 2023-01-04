Jeremy Renner thanks his fans for their sympathies in his first social media post after snow plowing accident

Actor Jeremy Renner was rushed to the hospital after an accident while plowing snow in Nevada, RadarOnline.com has learned. A rep for the actor said the star was in “critical but stable condition.” They added that Renner had experienced “a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.”Sources told Deadline that Renner had been airlifted to the hospital earlier on Sunday. The rep told the outlet that his family was with him and he was receiving “excellent care” at the hospital. No further details were released.Renner has kept his personal life low-key ever since his nasty custody battle with his ex-wife...

RENO, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO