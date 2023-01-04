ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CES 2023 Is Here, But We Look Back At How Last Year’s Award Winners Turned Out

By John Velasco
 3 days ago
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

With the holiday season behind us and the new year starting today, you’re probably thinking that it might be quiet in the tech world for some time. Quite the contrary, especially when tech’s biggest trade show is slated to officially begin tomorrow.

CES 2023, the most influential tech event of the year, is scheduled to run from January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For many, it’s a return to form and we’ll be there to cover the show extensively to give you a peek at all the coolest tech gadgets to come out of the show. Tech trends for the year are often established at the show, so we’re excited to see what’s in store.

Before the big show gets here, we want to look back and revisit the biggest awards winners of CES 2022. While many of the devices that are announced at CES are subsequently released, it may take months or even years — and in some cases, they become vaporware and never come out.

From foldable laptops, to versatile digital projectors , we were fascinated by the tech gadgets that came out of CES 2022. Here’s where our award winners from last year currently stand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zxsre_0k37xhLv00

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702

Buy Now

Buy Now

Status: Released, still hard to find
First Look: 3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldable laptops became a more viable reality in 2022 with the arrival of the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702. Sure it costs a premium, but it’s a one of a kind thing to whip out in public not only for its folding ability. Even better, it goes from laptop to desktop in one simple motion so you can work anywhere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hr2X9_0k37xhLv00

Samsung Freestyle

Status: Released
Review: Meet the Swiss Army Knife of Digital Smart Projectors

It was without a doubt one of the most versatile tech gadgets we reviewed last year, partly because of how it was more than just another digital projector. The Samsung Freestyle was quickly released soon after its CES 2022 unveiling and we fell in love with it. Thankfully, we saw it on sale frequently throughout the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxjKt_0k37xhLv00

Black + Decker Bev

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Status: Released
First Look: Black + Decker Bev is The Keurig Style Home Bar We’ve Been Waiting For

Based on the popular Bartesian Home Bar, Black + Decker Bev became available during the summer, which was perfect timing for those summer get togethers. Rather than pouring your spirits and alcohol into glass jars, you simply used the bottles you purchase to mix drinks with the Black + Decker Bev.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W2e9F_0k37xhLv00

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Buy Now

Buy Now

Status: Released
Read More: The Best Dell Deals For Laptops, Desktops, And More

Dell’s popular XPS 13 line saw yet another variant last year during CES 2022 with the Dell XPS 13 Plus. It’s been a solid contender in the mid-range laptop market since it’s been able to establish that balance between price and features that make it a constant contender for the best Dell deals around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZCXQ_0k37xhLv00

LG G2 OLED Evo (97-inch)

Buy Now

Buy Now

Status : Released, hard to find
Read More: Is the LG C2 Series OLED TV Worth It?

Nothing’s more awe-inspiring than a giant sized OLED TV. We know the feeling after reviewing some of the best OLED TVs around, but the LG G2 OLED Evo takes it to a grander level with its immense size and equally high price tag. It’s been released, but it’s one of those super thin TVs that’s hard to find.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AhdcM_0k37xhLv00

Samsung Odyssey Ark

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Status: Released, hard to find
First Look: 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Monitor is a Sight to Behold

Whether you’re a gamer or work from home, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has one impressive curve that envelops users. We really love how it can be set up vertically to bring multi-tasking to a whole new level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RSMmn_0k37xhLv00

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Status: Released
Review: Does The Roborock S7 Max V Ultra Robot Vacuum Really Suck?

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is one serious robot vacuum. Not only does this 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mopper clean up rooms extremely well, but its self-empty base also scrubs down the bot each time. Now that’s something we haven’t seen before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZsrVN_0k37xhLv00

Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K

Buy Now On Amazon

Buy Now

Status: Released March 2022
Review: Does This Compact Projector Deliver a Premium Picture?

Anker’s Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector didn’t take too long to be released. In fact, it came out at peak summertime for those perfect backyard movie nights. While it delivered stunning picture quality, its price tag will certainly put a dent into any budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LtbgM_0k37xhLv00

Sleep Number Climate360

Buy Now

Buy Now

Status: Released October 2022
First Look: Sleep Number’s New Smart Bed Tries To Justify $10k Price Tag With Built-In Cooling

Getting a good night’s sleep is often overlooked by many people, but the folks over at Sleep Number take it seriously. Its Climate360 was reintroduced at CES 2022 and was eventually released in the second half of the year offering sleepers a true cooling and heating smart bed.

SPY

39 Stellar Amazon Finds That We Just Recently Figured Out Exist

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Welcome to our latest round-up of innovative products we’ve discovered on the internet! We know that shopping for the perfect gift or finding the solution to a problem can be overwhelming, so we’re always looking for new and exciting products to share with our readers. And we’re excited to present 39 of our recent, stellar discoveries. From practical gadgets to quirky gifts, we’ve got a little something for everyone. These products may not be found on the best-seller pages, but they are...
SPY

Ring’s New Car Cam Is Unlike Your Traditional Dash Cam With Its Screen-Less Design And LTE Connectivity

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Do you remember the Ring Car Cam? Probably not. Actually, it was first introduced back in 2020 as a concept, but it finally made its official debut at CES 2023. As the name implies, it’s a security camera for your car — much like a dash cam that records video clips as you drive. However, it’s so much more than that. Since it’s now official, you won’t have to wait long to buy one. In fact, pre-orders for the Ring Car Cam are...
SPY

Capture All Your NYE Memories Without Worry With 55% Off Samsung Memory Cards

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. New Year’s Eve celebrations are a tradition beloved by many. It’s a great way to say goodbye to the challenges of the previous calendar year and start the new one with hope and optimism. For many of us, it means taking pictures with friends and family, but even the best smartphones and cameras can only take so many. That’s why now is a great time to look into buying memory cards and flash drives. Samsung is an excellent choice for memory devices, and...
Apple Insider

Ring Car Cam & new Peephole Cam launch at CES 2023

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon-owned Ring has debuted new dash cam and peephole security cameras availability at the annual CES in Las Vegas. After being previously teased, the Ring Car Cam is now going up for preorder starting...
CNET

Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future

At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
TrustedReviews

Best in Show: The finest tech from CES 2023 chosen by our experts

CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is the traditional start to the year of big tech releases. After CES 2022 was blighted by big names pulling out due to Covid surges at the time, CES 2023 seems to be back to its best with major players in the tech industry converging in the Las Vegas desert to show off new products and technological advances.
Android Authority

CES 2023: You probably can't afford LG's latest TVs

LG's 136-inch micro-LED TV will set you back $250,000, while its new OLED TV costs $25,000. LG has shown off a variety of screens at CES 2023. This includes a $25,000 OLED TV and a $250,000 micro-LED TV. The company also showed off a new projector and previously revealed monitors.
Digital Trends

Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023

Samsung is unveiling its next generation of both foldable and slidable products at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This new technology, dubbed Flex Hybrid, combines two innovative new smartphone display technologies into a single product. So how would this Flex Hybrid display work? Basically, the left side of the...
Tom's Guide

The best laptops of CES 2023 (so far)

CES 2023 is a smorgasbord of new and refreshed laptops from Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Samsung and more. Here are the most exciting laptops we've seen from our time at the show.
CNET

Best TVs of CES 2023

The world's biggest gadget show, CES 2023, officially begins today, but we've already seen plenty of televisions. From LG's model that is not only OLED but wireless as well, to some of the largest sets to grace the show stage, it's all here. If you want to know what the next year has in store, here are the best TVs of CES -- so far. (And if you're looking for weird and wonderful CES gadgets, we're finding those too.)
TechRadar

Samsung’s 77-inch OLED is the best TV I’ve seen at CES 2023

CES always provides a perfect opportunity to check out envelope-pushing TV tech, whether it’s real world developments that will be incorporated in the next generation of sets shipping that year, or futuristic prototypes that allow manufacturers to flex their design and engineering muscles. CES 2023 is filled with plenty...
SPY

This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
TechRadar

Samsung shows off two new curved monitors at CES 2023 and we’re obsessed

CES is the holy grail of new, funky, and fresh technology and this year Samsung has graced the Las Vegas event with some new curved monitors. Curved displays are increasingly popular for gamers, professionals, and creatives alike, so the new additions to their monitor range are welcome. We got to...
TechCrunch

Here’s a roundup of the top AI-powered products we saw at CES 2023

As my colleagues on the ground traverse the show floor (I’m covering CES remotely this year), they’re highlighting the most interesting AI-powered tech they come across. I’ve compiled each into a handy list, which is far from definitive, but which aims to give an idea of the top AI trends this year at CES.
The Independent

Smart toilet and ring which can monitor periods among gadgets unveiled at CES

A smart toilet capable of carrying out urine tests to detect health issues within 90 seconds and a ring which can track menstrual cycles are among the gadgets being unveiled at the CES technology fair in Las Vegas.The trade show opens on Thursday, but many brands including Samsung, LG, Panasonic and others, have begun unveiling new TVs, smart appliances and gaming monitors and other devices ahead of the show.It is expected to attract about 100,000 visitors, with about 3,000 firms showing off new products and services.Post-pandemic, personal health has become a bigger focus for many of the companies and products...
SPY

I Bought This $50 GPS Dog Tag Tracker And It Beats Those Other Pricey, High-Tech Ones

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. My dog is probably my best friend in the world, and yours probably is too. We might talk to our pets like they understand us, but the reality is that they’re animals and can get into situations that we’d rather them not be in. Even the best-behaved dogs get out every now and then, they might see a cat that (in their mind) needs chasing, or they might just want to sniff around the neighborhood unencumbered by their leash.  Even though my dog...
SPY

SPY

