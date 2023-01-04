CES 2023 Is Here, But We Look Back At How Last Year’s Award Winners Turned Out

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

With the holiday season behind us and the new year starting today, you’re probably thinking that it might be quiet in the tech world for some time. Quite the contrary, especially when tech’s biggest trade show is slated to officially begin tomorrow.

CES 2023, the most influential tech event of the year, is scheduled to run from January 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For many, it’s a return to form and we’ll be there to cover the show extensively to give you a peek at all the coolest tech gadgets to come out of the show. Tech trends for the year are often established at the show, so we’re excited to see what’s in store.

Before the big show gets here, we want to look back and revisit the biggest awards winners of CES 2022. While many of the devices that are announced at CES are subsequently released, it may take months or even years — and in some cases, they become vaporware and never come out.

From foldable laptops, to versatile digital projectors , we were fascinated by the tech gadgets that came out of CES 2022. Here’s where our award winners from last year currently stand.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702

Status: Released, still hard to find

First Look: 3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldable laptops became a more viable reality in 2022 with the arrival of the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702. Sure it costs a premium, but it’s a one of a kind thing to whip out in public not only for its folding ability. Even better, it goes from laptop to desktop in one simple motion so you can work anywhere.

Samsung Freestyle

Status: Released

Review: Meet the Swiss Army Knife of Digital Smart Projectors

It was without a doubt one of the most versatile tech gadgets we reviewed last year, partly because of how it was more than just another digital projector. The Samsung Freestyle was quickly released soon after its CES 2022 unveiling and we fell in love with it. Thankfully, we saw it on sale frequently throughout the year.

Black + Decker Bev

Status: Released

First Look: Black + Decker Bev is The Keurig Style Home Bar We’ve Been Waiting For

Based on the popular Bartesian Home Bar, Black + Decker Bev became available during the summer, which was perfect timing for those summer get togethers. Rather than pouring your spirits and alcohol into glass jars, you simply used the bottles you purchase to mix drinks with the Black + Decker Bev.

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Status: Released

Dell’s popular XPS 13 line saw yet another variant last year during CES 2022 with the Dell XPS 13 Plus. It’s been a solid contender in the mid-range laptop market since it’s been able to establish that balance between price and features that make it a constant contender for the best Dell deals around.

LG G2 OLED Evo (97-inch)

Status : Released, hard to find

Nothing’s more awe-inspiring than a giant sized OLED TV. We know the feeling after reviewing some of the best OLED TVs around, but the LG G2 OLED Evo takes it to a grander level with its immense size and equally high price tag. It’s been released, but it’s one of those super thin TVs that’s hard to find.

Samsung Odyssey Ark

Status: Released, hard to find

First Look: 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Monitor is a Sight to Behold

Whether you’re a gamer or work from home, the Samsung Odyssey Ark has one impressive curve that envelops users. We really love how it can be set up vertically to bring multi-tasking to a whole new level.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra

Status: Released

Review: Does The Roborock S7 Max V Ultra Robot Vacuum Really Suck?

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is one serious robot vacuum. Not only does this 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mopper clean up rooms extremely well, but its self-empty base also scrubs down the bot each time. Now that’s something we haven’t seen before.

Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K

Status: Released March 2022

Review: Does This Compact Projector Deliver a Premium Picture?

Anker’s Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector didn’t take too long to be released. In fact, it came out at peak summertime for those perfect backyard movie nights. While it delivered stunning picture quality, its price tag will certainly put a dent into any budget.

Sleep Number Climate360

Status: Released October 2022

First Look: Sleep Number’s New Smart Bed Tries To Justify $10k Price Tag With Built-In Cooling

Getting a good night’s sleep is often overlooked by many people, but the folks over at Sleep Number take it seriously. Its Climate360 was reintroduced at CES 2022 and was eventually released in the second half of the year offering sleepers a true cooling and heating smart bed.