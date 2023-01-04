Russia crying about strikes when soldiers are sleeping. How about Russias strikes on civilians while they are sleeping,giving birth in hospitals,and on children during school hours? Narcissist they shouldn't even be there to begin with
They run their military the same as their government; with corruption, outdated equipment and outdated practices. They can't even fix their ONE aircraft carrier. 🤭
Hey Mr Putin ... get the heck out of Ukraine...it is NOT a sovereign territory of Russia despite all your scams and sham referendums ...sorry Vlad but everyday you prolong your WAR, you dig Russia into a deeper black hole, of hate and disgust from the world , not to mention increase the list of war crimes you and your Kremlin Nazi puppets are going to be charged for. End this madness Mr Putin.....have some courage and end your war
