ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 62

Roll Tide!!!!
2d ago

Russia crying about strikes when soldiers are sleeping. How about Russias strikes on civilians while they are sleeping,giving birth in hospitals,and on children during school hours? Narcissist they shouldn't even be there to begin with

Reply(1)
30
Scott Watkins
3d ago

They run their military the same as their government; with corruption, outdated equipment and outdated practices. They can't even fix their ONE aircraft carrier. 🤭

Reply(4)
22
M Roberts
2d ago

Hey Mr Putin ... get the heck out of Ukraine...it is NOT a sovereign territory of Russia despite all your scams and sham referendums ...sorry Vlad but everyday you prolong your WAR, you dig Russia into a deeper black hole, of hate and disgust from the world , not to mention increase the list of war crimes you and your Kremlin Nazi puppets are going to be charged for. End this madness Mr Putin.....have some courage and end your war

Reply
19
Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities

Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
DOPE Quick Reads

After finding a deserted T-90M tank, the 'Defense of Ukraine' recently called on Russia to finally raise its white flag

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
The Independent

Miss Ukraine commended for ‘badass’ appearance at Miss Universe pageant

Miss Ukraine’s outfit for the Miss Universe pageant’s national costume competition was a “Warrior of Light” ensemble commended worldwide for its symbolism.Viktoria Apanasenko, representing the war-torn country at the Miss Universe pageant in New Orleans on 14 January, revealed a stunning multilayered motif with ornate, oversize blue and yellow wings. The outfit was complete with a weapon [sword] and body armour.An Instagram post on Miss Ukraine’s page said: “The ‘Warrior of Light’ costume symbolises our nation’s fight against darkness. Like Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword, it protects us.”It continued: “Viktoriia has a weapon in her hands, her...
RadarOnline

Ukraine Attempts Brazen Hit On Vladimir Putin's Top General Despite U.S. Warning Against Attack

The Ukrainian military attempted to take out a top Russian general under Vladimir Putin, despite a warning from the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.Ukraine attempted to work with the U.S. when they discovered the general was sent to the front lines in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine Conflict — but were met with push-back from American military leaders. According to an anonymous U.S. official who spoke to the New York Times on the matter, the Russian general targeted in the attempted hit was Valery Gerasimov. As the Russian military faced the threat of bankruptcy and lacked much-needed modern equipment and supplies, forces...
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy