ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An officer was treated at a hospital for injuries and blood exposure after an incident at the Elmira Correctional Facility last month. According to NYSCOPBA, the incident occurred on December 29th. Officials say an officer was spit on by an inmate from his cell. The officer then opened the cell door to bring the inmate to a special housing unit.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO