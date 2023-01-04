ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 6

Related
WETM 18 News

Lansing man charged for Ithaca home invasion shooting

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lansing man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week that left one person injured in Ithaca. According to Ithaca Police, 31-year-old Lasalle D. Hargrove was arrested after fleeing from police in Ithaca Friday afternoon. Hargrove is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd […]
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Police chase down shooting suspect

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Members of the Ithaca Specialized Response Team performed a high-risk traffic stop to take a shooting suspect into custody this afternoon. Police arrested 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, after they say he attempted to flee from police. "The suspect did not comply and fled from the...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Wanted in PA Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Binghamton man who had an active warrant out of Pennsylvania was charged in Tioga County. The office says Anthony S. Kosick had an active warrant out of Wayne County, Pennsylvania and he was arrested on December 22, 2022 in Tioga County and charged with Fugitive from Justice.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Officer Injured at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An officer was treated at a hospital for injuries and blood exposure after an incident at the Elmira Correctional Facility last month. According to NYSCOPBA, the incident occurred on December 29th. Officials say an officer was spit on by an inmate from his cell. The officer then opened the cell door to bring the inmate to a special housing unit.
ELMIRA, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Mary Miner

Mary Miner is wanted by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office. Miner has violated her probation. Miner was convicted of falsifying business records. Miner is 42 years old. Miner has brown hair and blue eyes. Miner is 5’3″ tall and weighs 180 pounds. The last known address for...
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Police Department Issues Statement on State Street Arrest

The Binghamton Police Department has released information as they continue to investigate a personnel complaint made earlier this week. According to the Binghamton Police Department, on Sunday, January 1st, a 24-year-old male was arrested after a fight involving multiple people on State Street and two others were also arrested. The...
BINGHAMTON, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Driver Stopped by Cortland County Sheriff on New Year’s

On New Year’s Day, around 1:45 in the morning, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville on a vehicle for traffic infractions. Upon investigation, officers determined the driver, 42 year old Steven C. Barron of Ithaca, was drunk....
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Update: Latest on New Year's Arrest Controversy

On January 1st, around 3:19 a.m., 24-year-old Hamail Waddell was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, following a fight that involved multiple people. Binghamton Police Officer Brad Kaczynski, an officer stationed at Christopher Columbus School in Binghamton, has been placed on desk duty following a pending investigation...
BINGHAMTON, NY
localsyr.com

Cazenovia man found with 29 guns upon investigation

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 37-year-old Thomas R. Butts of Cazenovia was arrested on January 6 following an investigation. (1) count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a class “C” felony. (15) counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, a class “D” felony. (22)...
CAZENOVIA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca man charged in drug and weapons investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Ithaca man in a weapons and narcotics investigation. Police say two search warrants were used Wednesday as part of the investigation into possession of illegal weapons and fentanyl-laced drugs and other substances linked to overdoses in the city. It resulted in the arrest of William Ellison, who was charged with three felonies.
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delhi Man Arrested on Endangering the Welfare Charges in Otsego County

The Otsego County Sheriff's Office says a Delhi man is facing several charges in Otsego County. According to the office, Matthew M. Brady was charged with Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent or Physically Disabled Person in the 1st degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Harassment in the 2nd degree.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder

WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Tioga County Sheriff announces run for reelection

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Tioga County Sheriff Gary Howard has announced his bid for reelection this November. Howard, who has served as Sheriff for two decades, announced his run on January 6, 2023, saying “it has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Tioga County as their Sheriff for the past 20 […]
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Late night fire in Ithaca damages home

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A late-night fire in Ithaca left two people without a home Thursday. While the home is not completely destroyed, fire officials say repairs are needed before the residents can return to their house on East Falls St. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Thursday night....
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Towanda man sentenced for August money theft

TOWANDA TWP. Pa., (WETM) — A Towanda man has been sentenced to serve inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility after a theft incident in August of 2022. According to the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Damian Wells has been sentenced to 10 to 23 months and restitution of $1,300. The sentencing follows an incident […]
TOWANDA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy