FOX Sports

YouTuber Jake Paul signs with Professional Fighters League

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul, the YouTube megastar influencer, has set his sights on mixed martial arts and signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League. Paul has signed with PFL to compete in a new Super Fight division that is scheduled to include fights on pay-per-view. The 25-year-old Paul is 6-0 as a professional boxer. He has wins against former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.
MMAmania.com

Flu-ridden and low on funds, Bryce Mitchell would have had to ‘f—k off until February’ if pulled out of UFC 282

Bryce Mitchell’s 2022 ended in less-than-ideal fashion at UFC 282 this past month (Dec. 10, 2022). Originally, Mitchell had a fight lined up with fellow rising Featherweight contender, Movsar Evloev, in Nov. 2022 until injury forced Evloev from the bout. Mitchell (15-1) was rebooked for UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria and suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
BBC

Mikaela Mayer calls for three-minute rounds to take women's boxing to "next level"

Mikaela Mayer believes the next step forward for women's boxing is three-minute rounds. Female fighters are currently restricted to ten, two-minute rounds in championship fights as opposed to the men who fight 12, three-minute rounds. Mayer is calling for the women's code to be on level footing with male fighters.
MMAmania.com

Did Khabib Nurmagomedov just leave MMA for good? - ‘I hope my decision is only for the best’

Khabib Nurmagomedov could be on his way out of professional mixed martial arts (MMA) as the new year gets underway. While Nurmagomedov officially retired from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) a few years back following his final lightweight title defense over Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi the undefeated legend has been coaching and helping his teammates bring their games to the next level. In fact, Khabib was one of the most successful coaches in MMA in 2022.
The Independent

Jake Paul to make MMA debut with PFL in 2023

Jake Paul is set to make his mixed martial arts debut in 2023 after signing a multi-year contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL).YouTube star Paul has gone 6-0 as a professional boxer since 2020, defeating former MMA champions Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren along the way. The 25-year-old has achieved four of his six wins via knockout, including against Woodley and Askren, while his most recent victory came via decision against Silva, 47, in October. Silva is seen as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.And American Paul is now set to compete in MMA...
Boxing Scene

Nonito Donaire Planning For 115-Pound Run, Wants Estrada Fight To Become 5-Division Champ

Nonito Donaire already comfortably stands as a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer, but the Filipino fighter is still trying to find new ways to further forge his legacy. Ever since the start of his professional career in 2001, the four-division champion Donaire has been a world titleholder at 112, 118, 122, and 126 pounds.
MiddleEasy

Belal Muhammad Is Preparing For A Title Shot In March If Usman Can’t Fight

Belal Muhammad is getting ready to jump into a title shot if needed in March. Over the last twelve months, UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has fought his way into the top five of the division. He is now in a great place to be demanding a title shot. The only problem is that the champion Leon Edwards might be tied up, he has been rumored to be facing Kamaru Usman in March.
MMAWeekly.com

Henry Cejudo releases training footage ahead of UFC return

When former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo announced his retirement in May 2020, ‘Triple C’ held the bantamweight championship. In May 2022, he re-entered the USADA testing pool preparing for a return. The 35-year old is expected to face current champion Aljamain Sterling this spring and has been...
MMA Fighting

Rankings Show: The second annual airing of grievances — beefs, betrayals, and an unexpected Tony Ferguson civil war

It’s a brand new year! So hey ... let’s start some fires, shall we?. On the first Rankings Show of 2023, co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by four of their fellow MMA Fighting rankings panelists — Damon Martin, Jed Meshew, Mike Heck, and E. Casey Leydon — for the rankings committee’s second annual Airing of Grievances.
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul hints that he will fight Mike Perry next after Tommy Fury declined boxing match: “It might be your lucky year”

Jake Paul and Mike Perry might be facing off in the boxing ring later this year. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva in October. In the biggest test of the YouTuber’s career thus far, he passed with flying colors. While the bout was close, an eighth-round knockdown for Paul sealed the win over ‘The Spider’ by decision.
MMA Fighting

Dana White’s Power Slap League back on TBS schedule ahead of delayed launch on Jan. 18

It appears Dana White’s Power Slap League will still air on TBS, although the series premiere will launch a week later than previously announced. The new organization started by White and the UFC will have its first “Road To the Title” episode on Jan. 18 — after the initial scheduled date of Jan. 11 — which the UFC revealed on social media in a promotional video.

