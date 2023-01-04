Read full article on original website
Funeral Announcements for January 6, 2023
Memorial service for Elizabeth A. "Betty" Hausam, 95, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at Broadway Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life for Carolyn V. Baker, 82, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday,...
Warrensburg Community Center Celebrating 25 Years of Fun and Pool Re-Opening
Warrensburg Parks and Rec is celebrating 25 years of fun at the Warrensburg Community Center, as well as the re-opening of the indoor pool on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The event will be marked by a ribbon-cutting celebration in the lobby of the community center at 4:30 PM CST. There will be refreshments, music, food trucks, and even giveaways at the celebration.
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES AGREEMENT WITH CENTRAL BANK
The Sedalia City Council approved an ordinance accepting a safeguarding agreement between the City of Sedalia and Central Bank. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said this is an additional service that Central Bank offers to the city. In other news from the meeting, the council appointed two members to the Sedalia...
Lion’s Club Fifth Annual Pub Crawl Coming In March
Okay guys, I admit it. I'm not much of a "going out and drinking with people" person. I have, I mean, certainly in my younger days I've gone out my fair share. But I can't say I do it much any more. Even the big night of the year when a lot of people go out, New Year's Eve, I was crafting and painting a tea mug with a Christmas tree on it. And I really enjoyed it. Probably waaaaay more than I should have.
Sedalia Police Reports For January 6, 2023
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 1300 block of South Limit Avenue because it had a faulty headlight. Upon contact with the driver, it was discovered through investigation that the driver's Missouri privileges were revoked. William Scott Gudde, 29, of Sedalia, was arrested for Driving While Revoked and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
Lucas Kunce announces another Missouri Senate bid, this time targeting Josh Hawley on Jan. 6 anniversary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Democrat Lucas Kunce used the Jan. 6 anniversary to announce his second bid for U.S. Senate in Missouri, this time against Senator Josh Hawley who drew national attention that day. Last year Kunce lost the Democratic primary to billionaire Trudy Busch Valentine. Kunce, who was...
Leisure Pool At Heckart To Close for One Week For Repairs
The warm water Leisure Pool at the Heckart Community Center will be closed from Sunday, Jan. 8 through Saturday, Jan. 14 for surge tank repairs. During recent testing, the Surge Tank for the Leisure Pool was found to have a leak. Repairs will take place during the week long shut down while the surge tank is still under warranty.
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Knob Noster Could Finally Let A Teenage Dream of Mine Come True
I don't know about you, but I was born and raised here in Sedalia. So if you were as well, you know. And you know you know. But if you weren't, basically a lot of lives revolved around the Missouri State Fair when we were kids (hey, might still do now, for some). Every kid wanted to get a summer job there. The competition was crazy high - not just from Sedalia, but all of West Central Missouri was applying. Back in the day, it was a thing that if you wanted the job, you had to put the name of someone you knew that already worked there on the application.
The Hospital Meals At WMMC Are Pretty Tasty If You Ask Me
Don't let last night's picture of the meatloaf served to patients at Western Missouri Medical Center fool ya. The hospital food they serve to patients, and guests who choose to order a meal to eat with their hospitalized family member, is pretty good. Even last night's meatloaf was very tasty, even if a little overdone.
Amazon Office Hours in Clinton, January 12th
Looking for a way to boost your business during the winter months? Amazon has launched a new opportunity in Clinton called the Amazon Delivery Partner Program and is looking to partner with local businesses within the community. This program empowers local business owners to launch a package delivery side hustle within their existing business. No contracts, upfront investment, or delivery experience required!
Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change
A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade. Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want. Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added...
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
MSHP Arrest Reports for January 2, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 58-year-old Jody L. Manuel of Sweet Springs at 6:48 p.m.Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of driving while intoxicated. Manuel was taken to the Saline County Jail, where he was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Paul J. Landsberg...
Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police found shell casings on Thursday night in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane at Columbia Square Apartments. Police responded to a shots-fired call and a separate domestic disturbance call. An ABC 17 News reporter saw eight police vehicles, including a K-9 unit on the scene searching the area. Police have The post Columbia police find shell casings near Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia
A Springfield man was charged after being accused of robbing two people on Monday in the 500 block of East Nifong in Columbia. The post Springfield man accused of robbery in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Former Boone County business owner indicted for allegedly defrauding clients, pleads not guilty
A grand jury indictment alleging $1.5 million in fraud and embezzlement was unsealed Thursday against a Boone County business owner. The post Former Boone County business owner indicted for allegedly defrauding clients, pleads not guilty appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville
A masked man with a handgun robbed a Boonville convenience store and might have had an accomplice, police say. The post Break Time store robbed at gunpoint in Boonville appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
