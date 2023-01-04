Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Who saved Damar Hamlin? NFL has 30 medical personnel at games
When Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down on the field during the first quarter of Monday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, three teams of medical and health professionals went into action and saved his life. The health-care providers came from those assisting each of the NFL teams and the league’s stadium medical unit.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube removed, FaceTimed teammates: ‘Love you boys’
Damar Hamlin had three words for his teammates: “Love you boys.”. The Buffalo safety is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, four days since after going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Charles Barkley curses on TNT; Shaq can’t stop laughing, offers to pay potential fine
You want to see Shaquille O’Neal laugh uncontrollably?. Just have Charles Barkley curse on national TV and watch the former NBA center laugh until he cries. Such was the case Thursday when Barkley - the former Auburn basketball star from Leeds, Alabama - dropped a curse word during “NBA on TNT” and things got sideways quick.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin opened eyes, responsive, still ‘critically ill’ but ‘neurologically intact’
Damar Hamlin opened his eyes Wednesday and has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours” three days after the player went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field. Ian Rapoport reports the Buffalo Bills safety opened his...
Damar Hamlin’s collapse fuels lies about COVID vaccines
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday’s game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began. Even before Hamlin was carried off the field in Cincinnati, posts amassing thousands...
Damar Hamlin writes, ‘did we win?’ ‘The answer is yes, Damar, you won the game of life,’ doc replies
Damar Hamlin is communicating, doctors revealed Thursday. The Buffalo Bills safety, who can’t speak because of a tube in his throat, wrote out the question: Did we win?. Dr. Timothy Pritts said in a conference call that neurological signs of improvement began Wednesday night as Hamlin gradually woke up, with the rest of his body healing.
The moment that changed Will Anderson’s relationship with Nick Saban
Of the hundreds of players Nick Saban has coached during his 16 seasons at Alabama, few are spoken about in the way Saban describes Will Anderson. “I don’t ever think there’s a perfect player, aight, but ...” Nick Saban began one night in September 2021. The outside...
NFL will not resume Bills-Bengals game, per report
The NFL will not resume the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night, The Associated Press is reporting. The AP, citing two people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the NFL is trying to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. The NFL Players Association also must approve changes.
Bills-Bengals cancellation could lead to neutral-site AFC Championship Game
NFL owners will consider in a special league meeting on Friday a resolution that could result in a neutral-site AFC Championship Game and a coin flip deciding the site of a playoff game. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has recommended the adoption of the resolution, which was approved on Thursday night...
