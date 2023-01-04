Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Grant will help Bishop Hill add new programsMike BerryBishop Hill, IL
Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille
Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
Generous Rock Island bar pays it forward
Steve’s Old Time Tap, 223 17th St., Rock Island, doesn’t just serve up great food, drinks and friendliness. The longtime downtown bar is serving compassion and a good chunk of change, as it’s collected and donated about $1,300 over the past year for other Rock Island organizations that do good work.
36,000 Pounds Of Ice To Become Famous Monuments At Icestravaganza
If Vanilla Ice's song Ice Ice Baby gets stuck in your head after reading this, don't blame me because it's the ice's fault. Seriously though, one of the best winter events to kick off every new year is once again happening and it's great for the entire family and for a fun weekend with your friends. Icestravaganza returns to the Freight House and LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport next week and this year's theme is famously monumental.
Dance The Night Away For Charity At ‘Everglow’ In Rock Island
Love to dance? An event in Rock Island next weekend will have plenty of that. Everglow, a dance marathon on Saturday, January 14 will be held at the Holiday Inn Ballroom in Rock Island. Foster's Voice and The Gray Matters Collective are presenting the event in an effort to raise funds for and build awareness of mental health counseling and suicide prevention in the Quad Cities. The event will be from 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.
The Quad City Rollers Roller Derby Boot Camp Is Back And Ready For You
Start the New Year by kicking some butt on the rink with the Quad City Rollers. The Quad City Rollers have a Roller Derby Boot Camp starting this weekend and everybody is welcome!. Who are the Quad City Rollers?. The Quad City Rollers have been rockin' and rollin' since 2006....
Meet The New Wine Bar That’s Now Open In Rock Island
A new year has brought with it a new wine bar for Rock Island. Over New Year's weekend, Skylight Luxury Lounge opened it's doors at 1325 30th Street in Rock Island. It's a vibey, relaxed place, with comfy chairs and couches, easy lighting, and of course wines. Skylight Luxury Lounge...
Brew Lovers Rejoice: Twisted Paddle Brewery Set to Open in DeWitt, IA
Great news for the new year, a new brewery is coming to the QCA and it's called Twisted Paddle. They're located in DeWitt, IA and I'm really excited to check them out! Unfortunately, we don't have an exact date for when they'll be open yet, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed that they open up soon.
Vendors Wanted: Goose Lake Volunteer Fire Department Craft Show Fundraiser
Goose Lake Volunteer Fire Department Craft Show Fundraiser - Looking for vendors!. Corey Sweely and Carrie Bird are looking to host a vendor show on February 18th, 2023 in Goose Lake to raise funds to support the fire department and help with much-needed repairs, supplies, and equipment. Corey and Carrie...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
A Capitol renovation is nearly done
Thirteen years after it closed, the grand and historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Davenport may finally be ready for its closeup in about four months. The nearly 103-year-old, 1,500-seat theater at 326 W. 3rd St. has been rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory — as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building. The Capitol expects to reopen to events (potentially comedy, music, films and dance) this spring, chief developer Chris Ales said Thursday.
WATCH: Davenport Central Performs in London New Year’s Day Parade
Davenport Central High School's Marching Blue Devils made a historic performance this weekend when they marched to represent the state of Iowa in the world's largest New Year's Day Parade in London. The band was initially invited to perform at the 2021 New Year's Day Parade, but due to travel...
Experience the Stories Behind the Music “In Their Own Words”
Knowing the context and inspiration behind a song can help people understand the emotions and experiences the artist is trying to convey, creating a deeper connection. It can also help people relate to the song personally if it's about an event or experience they've had. And even if none of that applies, understanding the story behind the song can just make it more interesting and engaging. Basically, it adds depth and meaning to the music, making it more enjoyable.
Grilled Cheese Bar floody, muddy mess; GoFundMe started
Grilled Cheese Bar in Davenport rang in the New Year with a not so nice surprise – a water main break. While the Davenport Fire Department did their best to mitigate the damage, water poured into the restaurant. Unfortunately, it left behind more than just damp furnishings; the entire restaurant is now flooded with mud […]
Looking Ahead to 2023 Projects in Rock Falls
The Rock Falls City Council brought in the first meeting of the year with a bang as they zipped through the proceedings in four minutes time. With literally one item on the agenda the Alderman approved the creation of an Economic Development Office and new position of Development Director. With an eye on the future, City Administrator Robbin Blackert shared some of the city projects that are scheduled to begin and be completed by year’s end.
In February You Are Invited to Flock to the Rock
On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the public is invited to Flock to the Rock 2023 at the lower dam in Rock Falls from 9 am- 10 am to view the eagles. Then head over to the Rock Falls Community Building in Rock Falls, at 10:00 am. Rock Falls Tourism will...
City of Sterling Finally are Able to Keep Tabs on What is Happening at the Old Franz Manufacturing Building
The Old Franz Manufacturing Building sits in downtown Sterling and at the recent Sterling City Council meeting; Mayor Skip Lee asked if the city was keeping an eye on what is happening there. The mayor was told it is hard to keep tabs because the building has an out of...
My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Davenport, Iowa
When people think of Iowa, the first thing that comes to mind is usually cornfields. While this is undoubtedly a big part of what the state has to offer, there are also plenty of great things to do and fantastic restaurants to visit in Davenport. Sitting on the banks of...
Galesburg Sees Changes to Waste Management Services for 2023
Contact: Galesburg Community Development Department. Galesburg, IL (January 5, 2023) The City of Galesburg entered into a new contract with Waste Management for residential solid waste collection and disposal services. The new contract went into effect at the beginning of 2023, and all Galesburg residents should have received a brochure in the mail regarding the services provided. Information on garbage and recycling services can also be found on the city’s website, and highlights of the changes are provided below.
GoFundMe Set Up For Davenport’s Grilled Cheese Bar After Water Main Break
The Village of East Davenport's Grilled Cheese Bar is looking for your help to come back. Last weekend, a water main burst outside of the Grilled Cheese Bar, which is on Mound Street in the Village of East Davenport. It caused severe damage to the inside of the business and forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice.
Republic Services Purchase Moring Disposal
As foreshadowed by Prophetstown Mayor, Steve Swanson at the December city council meeting, Republic Services has announced that they have purchased Moring Disposal. Moring serves Prophetstown and Erie with the Village of Tampico served by Republic. A statement regarding the merger from Moring said, “On December 15, 2022, Moring Disposal...
