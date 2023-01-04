ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!

Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
Alabama DUI Breath Test

Originally Posted On: https://alabamaduidefense.com/alabama-dui-breath-test/. If you are stopped in Alabama on suspicion of DUI, you may be asked to take a breath test roadside. (Note that officers must have reasonable suspicion, or probable cause, to make the initial DUI stop). A breath test measures the concentration of alcohol in your...
College degrees, FBI campus, life expectancy: Down in Alabama

The kinds of degrees you can get in Alabama that pay off the quickest. The money pumped into construction of the FBI campus at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. The Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc

The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run

An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Eli Gold Diagnosed with Cancer

Longtime Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold was recently diagnosed with a treatable form of cancer, per the Crimson Tide Sports Network. Gold, who missed the Crimson Tide's 2022 football season due to mobility issues that prevented him from getting around well enough to perform his duties, has been the voice of the Alabama football since 1988 and has provided narration to many of the most iconic moments in the team's history.
Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
North Alabama towns lose urban designation

WASHINGTON — Nearly a half-dozen north Alabama towns are among 24 statewide that have been reclassified rural by the U.S. Census Bureau. Last week, the bureau designated Haleyville, Hamilton, Hanceville, Hazel Green, and Moulton as rural areas. They were, prior to the 2020 census, urban areas. The change comes...
Alabama Leads the Nation in “Belfies”

First place is first place. In a recent nationwide survey, Alabama leads the nation is people taking the most “Belfies”. That is a selfie that shows your backside. Alabama is actually in three-way tie with South Carolina and New York for taking the most selfies that shows your bottom. The state that took the most selfies overall was Illinois.
