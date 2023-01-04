Read full article on original website
Related
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Places In Alabama That Should Be On Your Bucket List!
Alabama has it's share of popular tourist attractions. The Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville and our beautiful white sandy beaches on the coast, for example, attract thousands of tourists each year. If you're someone whose taste in adventure and sightseeing is a bit more eclectic, however, Alabama has lots of places where you can stray off the beaten path of tourism. Planning your summer getaways now? Take a look at the list below - I bet you'll find something new even if you've lived in Alabama your whole life! These places in Alabama should definitely be on your bucket list!
wdfxfox34.com
Alabama DUI Breath Test
Originally Posted On: https://alabamaduidefense.com/alabama-dui-breath-test/. If you are stopped in Alabama on suspicion of DUI, you may be asked to take a breath test roadside. (Note that officers must have reasonable suspicion, or probable cause, to make the initial DUI stop). A breath test measures the concentration of alcohol in your...
Alabama Commit Named Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year
Five-star class of 2025 wide receiver and Alabama commit Ryan "Hollywood" Williams is the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Alabama. The sophomore had a huge season, recording 88 receptions for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns, as well as 57 rush attempts for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns.
College degrees, FBI campus, life expectancy: Down in Alabama
The kinds of degrees you can get in Alabama that pay off the quickest. The money pumped into construction of the FBI campus at Huntsville’s Redstone Arsenal. The Alabama counties with the longest life expectancy. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc
The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
Alabama sees spike in COVID hospitalizations as new XBB.1.5 variant pushes into state
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but a new COVID variant is here, and it’s the most transmissible one yet. The new omicron sub-variant, known as XBB.1.5, is tearing through the United States, and it’s taking hold in Alabama, making up nearly 20% of new cases here, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run
An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Eli Gold Diagnosed with Cancer
Longtime Alabama radio announcer Eli Gold was recently diagnosed with a treatable form of cancer, per the Crimson Tide Sports Network. Gold, who missed the Crimson Tide's 2022 football season due to mobility issues that prevented him from getting around well enough to perform his duties, has been the voice of the Alabama football since 1988 and has provided narration to many of the most iconic moments in the team's history.
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
Alabama woman wins biggest table game jackpot ever at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi
An Alabama woman started 2023 with a bang, winning the biggest table game jackpot ever paid at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi. Keyla D. (no last name given) of Mobile, won a $842,622.75 progressive jackpot. The win came after she bet just $5 on the Ultimate Texas Hold’em table at the casino.
thisisalabama.org
12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar – one for every month
It’s a new year, and we’ve already made plans for you. We’ve put together this list of 12 Alabama restaurants to put on your 2023 calendar — one for every month of the year. January to December. Florence to Orange Beach. Fried catfish to smoked chicken.
Congress, teddy-bear surprise, gone country: Down in Alabama
A lot of people in Alabama, and the South, like to play up their country side a bit. Even if the closest they’ve come to a farm is their grad-school roommate’s little organic flower bed. It’s common to see occasional camo in Avondale and pickup trucks double-parked in...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey announces that Alabama employers will see a 54% unemployment insurance tax cut
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced on Thursday that Alabama employers will be getting a major tax cut on how much they have to pay in federal unemployment insurance taxes. Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington explained that most Alabama employers will see a 54 percent tax cut in their 2023 unemployment insurance taxes, and the state has dropped into the lowest tax rate schedule due to the state’s low unemployment rate.
Residents near Alabama landfill fire demand more from ‘the ADEM people’
An underground fire at a landfill north of Birmingham has now been burning for at least six weeks with no end in sight, and nearby residents worried about their health are demanding more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. “We need to start calling our state representatives and senators...
256today.com
North Alabama towns lose urban designation
WASHINGTON — Nearly a half-dozen north Alabama towns are among 24 statewide that have been reclassified rural by the U.S. Census Bureau. Last week, the bureau designated Haleyville, Hamilton, Hanceville, Hazel Green, and Moulton as rural areas. They were, prior to the 2020 census, urban areas. The change comes...
6 Alabamians indicted in multi-million dollar betting ring tax evasion case
A federal grand jury has indicted 11 men - including six from Alabama - on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Lisa Fontanette,...
955wtvy.com
Alabama Leads the Nation in “Belfies”
First place is first place. In a recent nationwide survey, Alabama leads the nation is people taking the most “Belfies”. That is a selfie that shows your backside. Alabama is actually in three-way tie with South Carolina and New York for taking the most selfies that shows your bottom. The state that took the most selfies overall was Illinois.
Which Alabama bachelor’s degrees pay the most money? It depends on your college.
The worth of a college degree can vary widely across Alabama schools and majors – at least in terms of post-graduate salaries. Auburn University chemical engineering graduates made a median salary of $75,285 one year after graduation, the highest of any Alabama bachelor’s program, according to the 2022 U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2