shepherdexpress.com
Best of Milwaukee 2022: Locally Owned Food - Retail
Attention Best of Milwaukee Winners! To claim your plaque, please fill out the order form here and email it to jackie@shepex.com before January 27! This is the ONLY way to claim your plaque. All emails regarding plaques will only come from Shepherd Express email addresses. Download the plaque order form...
radiomilwaukee.org
Crispy pork, cottage bakers and a café swap in Whitefish Bay
Each week on This Bites, dining critic Ann Christenson from Milwaukee Magazine and Radio Milwaukee’s resident foodie Tarik Moody dig into the city’s culinary and restaurant culture to help you find new spots, old favorites and the best ingestibles around Milwaukee. In a lot of circles, the new...
milwaukeemag.com
3 New Things Coming to Milwaukee This January
This month we get a new jewelry store, a book from a local author and a Milwaukee band drops their debut LP. This pop-up mainstay is finally getting a shop to call home on Milwaukee’s East Side (2105 N. Prospect Ave.). The permanent (or bonded) jewelry studio is slated to open Jan. 14.
On Milwaukee
The future is female: TV/radio personality Amy Taylor
OnMilwaukee's The Future Is Female series features some of the most interesting, innovative and intelligent women in the city. These days, Amy Taylor regularly appears on "The Morning Blend" and fills in as an anchor and reporter for AM620 WTMJ. But her career began as an anchor of an afternoon news radio station in Waukegan, Ill. Taylor later moved to television in Cedar Rapids, Iowa at KCRG-TV and covered "everything from turkey production to Mississippi River flooding."
Greater Milwaukee Today
Sign of the times: ‘Help wanted’
WAUKESHA — It was a little more than six months ago that Pat’s Rib Place in Waukesha reopened. This week, the popular Waukesha barbecue joint announced another change in operations. According to a post on its Facebook page, “Due to consistent staffing problems, Pat’s Waukesha will ONLY be available for catering orders until further notice.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine man charged with attempted homicide after shooting a man 5-6 times on Dec. 21
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with attempted homicide after allegedly shooting a man multiple times, just days before Christmas. Drinking Too Little Water Linked , to Significant Health Risks, , New Study Finds. The study was conducted by researchers with the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI). It was published Jan. 2 in the online medical journal eBioMedicine. . Based on the data of more than 11,000 people over the span of 25 years, . … the study found that better hydration may lead to a longer life. The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life, Natalia Dmitrieva, NHLBI Research Scientist, via Science Alert. Hydration helps to keep the body’s sodium levels in check. High sodium levels can be an indication of health risk… . … or that one’s biological age is inconsistent with one’s chronological age. The goal is to ensure patients are taking in enough fluids, while assessing factors, like medications, that may lead to fluid loss, Manfred Boehm, NHLBI Senior Investigator, via Science Alert. Doctors may also need to defer to a patient’s current treatment plan, such as limiting fluid intake for heart failure, Manfred Boehm, NHLBI Senior Investigator, via Science Alert. Researchers say the results of the study have global implications. Decreased body water content is the most common factor that increases serum sodium, , Natalia Dmitrieva, NHLBI Research Scientist, via Science Alert. … which is why the results suggest that staying well hydrated may slow down the aging process and prevent or delay chronic disease, Natalia Dmitrieva, NHLBI Research Scientist, via Science Alert.
wtmj.com
French Bulldog stolen in Milwaukee, found in Hartland
A French Bulldog was back home Thursday morning after being stolen from a victim on Milwaukee’s southside last November, according to police. On November 23rd, 2022, two dogs were taken during a burglary near 21st and Layton, authorities said. One of the dogs was quickly located and returned to the victim.
kenosha.com
Sooshibay Bar & Restaurant opening soon in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Following in the footsteps of Honada, Soon’s and Ono, Kenosha could have another sushi option arriving shortly. Sooshibay...
wisconsinlife.org
Wisconsin’s first African-American mayor
In politics she paved a path, a very lonely path. Frances Huntley-Cooper did something no other African-American in Wisconsin had ever done. “With my personality, I was just so surprised that I was in the political world. You know, one minute you have an opinion and the next minute you’re elected.” On the Fitchburg Common Council her personality won over politicians and voters. “People saw something in me, and they gave me a chance and they believed in me, and they supported me.”
Labor shortage, outside investors strain affordable housing efforts in Milwaukee
A labor shortage and outside investors who snap up properties have created a double whammy that’s impeding efforts to boost affordable housing in Milwaukee. For the past few years and especially since the pandemic, out-of-state investors have been buying up and renting single-family homes and duplexes throughout the city.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit; 3 in custody, guns, narcotics recovered
MILWAUKEE - Three people were taken into custody Wednesday, Jan. 4 following a police pursuit in Milwaukee. The pursuit began in the area of 15th and Center and ended near 39th and Park Hill Avenue. The driver, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man and two passengers, were taken into custody. Two firearms...
spectrumnews1.com
Snowfall so far: Wisconsin sees a wide range in amounts this season
It's been feast or famine when it comes to snowfall so far this season across Wisconsin. Northern and western Wisconsin received the most snow so far this season. Snowfall across eastern Wisconsin is several inches below normal in spots. The state will likely see more accumulations over the next several...
Tug boat sinks 26 feet into Port of Milwaukee
The towing vessel 'Michigan' sank in the waters of the Port of Milwaukee in the Kinnickinnic River on Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
One Of Top 5 Cheapest City To Live In US Is Located In Wisconsin
Located in Wisconsin is one of the top five cheapest cities to live in the United States. I do not know if you have noticed, everything has gotten so expensive. I went to the grocery store and it cost me over $200. It blew my mind. Gas is approaching $5 per gallon. I am hoping things return to normal soon because the cost of living is ridiculous.
31-hour freeway closure on I-41 Jan. 6-8
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement they are planning to close I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Bank robbery, Milwaukee's east side; robber sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a person robbed the US Bank near Farwell and North Avenue on Friday, Jan. 6. Officials said that around 12 p.m. Friday, the robber entered the bank, demanded, and obtained money. A security guard confronted the robber, and a struggle ensued. The robber then ran away on foot.
Racine woman charged in connection to quintuple shooting in Racine last year
A Racine woman was recently charged in connection to a quintuple shooting that happened in Racine in August.
Pleasant Prairie police chase, 4 arrested after $18K+ Ulta theft
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with four people in handcuffs Thursday, Jan. 5 in Pleasant Prairie. It all started with those four people shoplifting an Ulta Beauty in Highland Park, Illinois. When the car crossed the state lines on Interstate 94, authorities from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County joined the chase.
Wisconsin farmers scramble to keep up with demand for eggs
A combo of inflation, bird flu, and high demand is pushing the price of eggs past $5 a dozen at some grocery stores.
