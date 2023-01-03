Read full article on original website
money.com
The Share of Car Owners Making $1,000 Monthly Payments Just Hit a Record High
More car buyers than ever are making monthly payments of at least $1,000 — a result of rising auto loan interest rates and high prices. In the fourth quarter of 2022, 15.7% of Americans who financed a new vehicle purchase committed to monthly payments of $1,000 or more, according to a new report from automotive research firm Edmunds. That compares to 10.5% a year ago and 6.7% two years ago.
AOL Corp
Federal rebates are expected to create a surge in electric vehicle buyers. Key things to know before you make the leap.
You've seen the manufacturers' ads touting new lines of sporty, exciting electric cars and trucks. And you've likely read about the federal tax rebates of up to $7,500 that rolled out with the start of the new year. It's already adding up to rising interest in electric vehicles after a...
hypebeast.com
Goodyear 90 Percent Sustainable Tires Offer Better Mileage and Range
Building on its 70 percent sustainable prototype tire unveiled last year, at CES 2023 this year, Goodyear returned with an improved design. The new creation is constructed with 90 percent sustainable materials and has already passed Department of Transportation testing, meaning they can already be used on the road. The...
Washington Examiner
US Big Three auto companies commit to making cars that people don’t want
I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US Car Sales Hit Lowest Level in 10+ Years
When carmakers release their 2022 sales figures this week, they’re unlikely to bring good news. Across the industry, American auto sales are projected to be 13.7 million for last year, the lowest number in more than 10 years, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Wednesday (Jan. 4), citing a forecast from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive.
Ring Car Cam helps you scare off the thieving git breaking into your car
Amazon’s Ring cameras are on the move. The home security company is expanding beyond its powerful range of video doorbells and indoor/outdoor cameras with an in-car dashcam. Revealed at CES 2023, the Ring Car Cam includes dual-facing HD cameras that will capture the goings on inside the car and outside of the front window. There’s night vision recording too.
Costco Will Sell Cadillacs
Costco has a service that helps its members save money on cars, and that now includes Cadillacs.
CAR AND DRIVER
VinFast, Vietnamese Startup, Says Americans Can Get Its EVs This Year
VinFast, a Vietnamese startup automaker, announced it will start taking orders for its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs starting in March. The company had previously announced it would start delivering its larger VF8 to the U.S., but customers have not received them as of the beginning of January. The subcompact...
Jalopnik
Rule Your Beach Town With This 2002 Smart Crossblade
If you like unique vehicles, it’s hard to do better than the Smart Crossblade. Based on the original Smart ForTwo, the Crossblade was first shown as a concept at the 2001 Geneva Motor Show. With no roof, safety bars instead of actual doors, and a small wind deflector, it was an interesting design exercise that seemed unlikely to ever go into production. Except, for some reason, Smart actually did decide to sell the Crossblade. And now one could be yours.
MotorTrend Magazine
All-New 2023 Honda Accord: Prices Barely Budge, Hybrid Fuel Economy Goes Up
In redesigning the Accord—easily the best midsize sedan you can buy—for the 2023 model year, Honda chose a bold path: It's hoping hybrids account for half of all sales. To juice the numbers, the hybrid powertrain is now simply part of the regular lineup rather than a separate variant, meaning the 2023 Honda Accord's two least-expensive trims use a carryover turbo I-4 gas engine and CVT automatic while the rest (Sport, EX-L, Sport-L, and Touring) are hybrid-only, using an updated gas-electric combo good for 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. The price for all this newness? Not much—at least, not much more than last year's equivalent Accords, while fuel economy rises across the board.
capecoralbreeze.com
Learn to do a few basic maintenance chores
With an ever shrinking dollar, I’m a big fan of saving money. Learning to do a few basic maintenance chores will help keep money in your wallet and your boat out of the shop this winter. Keep in mind that if you need shop service during season, you may be looking at several weeks, possibly months, before there are any openings.
Carscoops
Buyers Are Spending More Than They Can Afford, Not Getting The Cars They Want
The state of American car buying is bleak, according to a new study from insurance comparison service, Jerry. It found that customers did not get the vehicles they wanted in 2022 and yet are still spending an inadvisable amount of their income on the vehicles they do own. Jerry sent...
How Sports Car Fans are Driving Porsches Without Buying or Leasing
The feeling is all too familiar. A car owner has considered for months or years whether or not it is yet time to finally get a new car. The current one is getting a little old. Repairs and garage costs are beginning to be incurred far too frequently. Then, the...
How Long Does A Quality HVAC System Last?
While there are some telltale signs that it's time to replace your HVAC, you should also know their lifespan. In this article, we dive into the basics.
The Verge
EcoFlow’s battery-backup kits for the home can reduce your energy bill
EcoFlow is now selling Whole-Home Backup Power Solutions that bundle together a variety of the company’s products that are already available a la carte. The kits are basically a more scalable version of Tesla’s Powerwall+ without the long installation wait times, that also remains portable so you can take some of that idle power with you for an off-grid getaway.
Parents inspired to create self-driving smart stroller
A self-driving smart stroller has debuted at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
Newer option for drivers may lower insurance costs
KSNF/KODE — If car insurance premiums are becoming less budget-friendly these days, there’s one insurance option you might consider that will save you some of that hard-earned cash. However, there are a couple prerequisites you’ll need to meet in order for you to qualify: Be a good driver and limit the amount of driving you […]
