Twitter has continued reducing its staff numbers. The tech giant began cutting its employment in November after the Elon Musk takeover. This time, however, the company has targeted employees who monitor misinformation on the social media platform. Late Friday, at least a dozen positions were terminated in the global content moderation division and trust and safety teams—hitting offices in Ireland and Singapore. Twitter vice president of trust and safety Ella Irwin told Reuters that the company only downsized at locations where there was not a lot of growth potential. “We have thousands of people within Trust and Safety who work content moderation and have not made cuts to the teams that do that work daily,” she wrote in an email.Read it at Reuters

32 MINUTES AGO