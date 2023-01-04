Read full article on original website
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
A story that seemed too weird to be true just got weirder. As Fortune reported yesterday, India’s aviation regulator scolded Air India this week for being “unprofessional” and “devoid of empathy” in its handling of a bizarre incident in late November, in which a male passenger allegedly urinated on a woman during a Nov. 26 flight from New York to Delhi.
Silvergate Capital bank forced to sell assets at loss, fires 40% of staff
Silvergate Capital was forced to sell assets at a loss in order to cover an $8.1 billion bank run. In response to the crisis, Silvergate laid off approximately 200 employees — 40% of its staff — and announced plans to “pare back its businesses,” according to The Wallstreet Journal.
Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain ownership of Robinhood shares worth $450M
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain control of Robinhood shares worth $450 million on the basis that the bankrupt exchange has no “legal claims” over the assets, according to a Jan. 5 court filing. SBF said he and Gary Wang originally owned the shares. He added that...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Huobi plans layoffs, sees outflows; SBF seeks to retain his Robinhood shares
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 6 saw Huobi announce mass layoffs. Meanwhile, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has insisted on controlling his shares of Robinhood. Plus, developments around Mt. Gox, Gopax, and Poolin and research on Bitcoin’s implied volatility. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Tron (TRX) founder Justin...
SEC charges 8 people tied to CoinDeal scheme
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed charges against eight individuals involved in a crypto scheme called CoinDeal, according to a Jan. 4 press release. The SEC said in its complaint that CoinDeal founder Neil Chandran operated a fraudulent crypto investment scheme along with other individuals and groups. CoinDeal’s...
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Silvergate and Genesis layoffs; Mango exploiter detained
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 5 saw two notable companies, Silvergate and Genesis, lay off a large portion of their staff. Meanwhile, authorities ordered the detention of Mango Markets hacker Avraham Eisenberg while the SEC took action against a scam called CoinDeal. Plus, new research about the behavior of Bitcoin whales.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Top 10 assets see mixed performance in flat market
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $610 million over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $819.59 billion — up 0.09% from $819.04 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased by 0.09% to $323.94 billion from $324.31 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap increased by 0.06% to $153.30 billion from $153.20 billion.
Fan tokens rise by 7% following UPbit listing
South Korea’s largest crypto exchange UPbit said on Jan. 5 that it would list several fan tokens, including that of AC Milan (ACM), Atletico Madrid, Manchester City (CITY), Naples (NAP), Arsenal (AFC), Barcelona (BAR), and Inter Milan (INTER). The exchange said the initial tradings of the assets would be...
Genesis owner Digital Currency Group shuts down wealth management subsidiary
Digital Currency Group (DCG) is shutting down its wealth management subsidiary HQ Digital, The Information reported Jan. 5, citing an internal memo. According to the report, HQ Digital halted operations on Jan. 2; it was launched in June 2022 and operated for just over half a year. The author of...
Huobi sees net outflows of over $60M in 24 hours
According to Nansen, the highest outflows were from stablecoins addresses (USDT and USDC) and Ethereum (ETH) wallets with high balances. Crypto exchange Huobi saw $94.2 million in net outflows over the last seven days –$60 million (63.8%) of the outflows were recorded in the previous 24 hours — according to Nansen data.
Sports company Fanatics to sell stake in NFT firm Candy Digital
The sports collectible company Fanatics is divesting its stake in the NFT firm Candy Digital, according to reports from CNBC on Jan. 4. Candy Digital was founded in 2021 and has produced collections of NFTs for various sports leagues and groups including MLB, WWE, and NASCAR. It also branched out to produce crypto-collectibles for Netflix’s “Stranger Things” franchise in July 2021.
Mutant Ape Planet NFT developer charged with fraud for selling ‘worthless asset’
The Department of Justice for the Eastern District of New York unsealed a criminal complaint on Jan. 5 against Mutant Ape Planet developer Aurelien Michel for defrauding investors. Michel was arrested at JFK Airport on Jan. 4 and will stand before a magistrate within 24 hours. This is the first...
Poolin Bitcoin mining hash rate share falls by 94% from ATH
China-based Bitcoin mining pool, Poolin, registers a record decline in hash rate share to 1% from its all-time high of 18% – a 94% decline, according to data from Glassnode. Poolin contributed 4354 blocks in the Bitcoin mining pool with a hash rate share of 8.182% if we extend the timeline to a year. But, in 2022, Bitcoin mining suffered a significant blow due to increasing mining difficulty, declining Bitcoin prices, and miners closing their businesses due to declining profitability.
Amazon to lay off 18,000
CEO Andy Jassy told employees on Wednesday that the company would begin laying off workers on January 18, with 18,000 jobs eventually getting eliminated.
COTI CEO differentiates Djed as overcollateralized stablecoin
Shahaf Bar-Geffen, the CEO of COTI, said Djed is an overcollateralized stablecoin and not an algorithmic stablecoin. During COTI’s first update of 2023, Bar-Geffen took the opportunity to make clear that the soon-to-be-launched Djed stablecoin is to be referred to as an overcollateralized stablecoin, despite it operating on an algorithmic design.
Bitcoin’s annualized 3-month futures basis show a calm before the storm
Out of all the crypto derivative products, perpetual futures have emerged as a preferred instrument for market speculation. Bitcoin traders use the instrument en masse for risk hedging and capturing funding rate premiums. Perpetual futures, or perpetual swaps as they’re sometimes referred to, are futures contracts with no expiration date....
Animoca Brands lowers Q1 fundraising target to $1B
Animoca Brands readjusted its fundraising target for a web3 investment fund to $1 billion from a previous goal of $2 billion in the first quarter amid “challenging” market conditions, Bloomberg News reported. Animoca Brands CEO Yat Siu told Bloomberg:. “[The first quarter] is the goal and then let’s...
Twitter Puts More Employees on the Global Chopping Block
Twitter has continued reducing its staff numbers. The tech giant began cutting its employment in November after the Elon Musk takeover. This time, however, the company has targeted employees who monitor misinformation on the social media platform. Late Friday, at least a dozen positions were terminated in the global content moderation division and trust and safety teams—hitting offices in Ireland and Singapore. Twitter vice president of trust and safety Ella Irwin told Reuters that the company only downsized at locations where there was not a lot of growth potential. “We have thousands of people within Trust and Safety who work content moderation and have not made cuts to the teams that do that work daily,” she wrote in an email.Read it at Reuters
Mt. Gox extends deadline for BTC repayment registration
Bankrupt Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox has extended the registration deadline for its BTC repayment process from Jan. 10 to March 10. On Oct. 6, 2022, the Japanese-based exchange announced that it has opened a registration portal for all affected creditors to register their payee information and select a repayment method in view of distributing about 137,000 BTC.
G7 economies move into development stage of CBDCs
As of December 2022, all G7 economies had moved into the development stage of a central bank digital currency, according to the Atlantic Council (AC). The AC found that — despite slow development progression — “11 countries have fully launched a digital currency.”. China’s CBDC pilot is...
