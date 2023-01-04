Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
Crypto Traders Go BONK-ers For Viral Solana Memecoin, Token Up 80% Today
The Shiba Inu-inspired crypto rallied as much as 2000% in the past week despite slumped crypto prices. Bonk Inu was launched on December 25, 2022, and airdropped to the Solana community. The token also boasts massive yields of around 1000% API on Orca, a decentralized crypto exchange on Solana. Solana’s...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report
The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Says Worst of the Bear Market Is Over – But There’s a Catch
A popular crypto trader known for accurately calling the bottom of the 2018 Bitcoin (BTC) cycle says the worst of the bear market has come to an end. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 217,400 Twitter followers that even though the start of the new year may bring a new low, market conditions will start to improve.
cryptoslate.com
Silvergate Capital bank forced to sell assets at loss, fires 40% of staff
Silvergate Capital was forced to sell assets at a loss in order to cover an $8.1 billion bank run. In response to the crisis, Silvergate laid off approximately 200 employees — 40% of its staff — and announced plans to “pare back its businesses,” according to The Wallstreet Journal.
cryptoslate.com
BONK diluted market cap crashes $140M, Whitepaper link added
BONK saw over $140 million of its diluted market cap wiped over the last six hours — equating to losing roughly 35% of its total diluted market cap — according to Coinmarketcap data. The total number of BONK holders on Jan. 4, was approximately 98,000 — this number...
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
digg.com
Ten Years Of Dead Cryptocurrencies, Visualized
Hundreds of crypto coins have died a death in the last decade or so. Bitcoin, the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency, was made available to the public back in 2009 — and it wasn't long before countless rival cryptocurrencies would emerge. As we've seen, though, none have managed to knock Bitcoin off the top spot in the almost decade since.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Predicted May 2022 Bitcoin Crash Says One Top-Five Altcoin Set To Plummet by Over 80%
A widely followed crypto analyst who predicted the Bitcoin (BTC) crash in May 2022 says that Binance Coin (BNB) is on the verge of collapsing. Pseudonymous crypto trader Capo tells his 697,100 Twitter followers that the giant crypto exchange’s native token BNB is likely to plummet by more than 80%.
The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus
David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes
Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
cryptoslate.com
Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain ownership of Robinhood shares worth $450M
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain control of Robinhood shares worth $450 million on the basis that the bankrupt exchange has no “legal claims” over the assets, according to a Jan. 5 court filing. SBF said he and Gary Wang originally owned the shares. He added that...
dailyhodl.com
Under-the-Radar Altcoin Skyrockets in Price As Flare Network Prepares Crypto Airdrop to XRP Holders
An under-the-radar altcoin is surging in price this week as its associated network nears a long-delayed token giveaway. Songbird (SGB), the “canary network” of Flare Network, is up more than 88% this week. The 153rd-ranked crypto asset by market cap is trading at $0.0189 at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in One Massive Transaction
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $28.7 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the network is expected to soon undergo a layer-2 upgrade. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent more than 3.37 trillion SHIB to another unknown wallet. There was a...
Comments / 0