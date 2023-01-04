ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
Markets Insider

Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
EWN

Crypto Traders Go BONK-ers For Viral Solana Memecoin, Token Up 80% Today

The Shiba Inu-inspired crypto rallied as much as 2000% in the past week despite slumped crypto prices. Bonk Inu was launched on December 25, 2022, and airdropped to the Solana community. The token also boasts massive yields of around 1000% API on Orca, a decentralized crypto exchange on Solana. Solana’s...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Customers That Filed Lawsuit for Stolen Crypto Stalling Investigation: Report

The plaintiffs behind a class action lawsuit against Coinbase who incurred losses from the unauthorized transfer of crypto assets are reportedly stalling the case. According to a new report by Bloomberg Law, the Coinbase customers that are suing the top US-based crypto exchange are refusing to release relevant account information, delaying the proceedings.
cryptoslate.com

Silvergate Capital bank forced to sell assets at loss, fires 40% of staff

Silvergate Capital was forced to sell assets at a loss in order to cover an $8.1 billion bank run. In response to the crisis, Silvergate laid off approximately 200 employees — 40% of its staff — and announced plans to “pare back its businesses,” according to The Wallstreet Journal.
cryptoslate.com

BONK diluted market cap crashes $140M, Whitepaper link added

BONK saw over $140 million of its diluted market cap wiped over the last six hours — equating to losing roughly 35% of its total diluted market cap — according to Coinmarketcap data. The total number of BONK holders on Jan. 4, was approximately 98,000 — this number...
dailyhodl.com

Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back

A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
digg.com

Ten Years Of Dead Cryptocurrencies, Visualized

Hundreds of crypto coins have died a death in the last decade or so. Bitcoin, the world's first decentralized cryptocurrency, was made available to the public back in 2009 — and it wasn't long before countless rival cryptocurrencies would emerge. As we've seen, though, none have managed to knock Bitcoin off the top spot in the almost decade since.
Fortune

The Crypto Winter will last through 2023 and maybe 2024, predicts PayPal and Meta alum David Marcus

David Marcus doesn't see the crypto sector recovering next year. David Marcus may lead a Bitcoin-focused company, but he doesn’t see the Crypto Winter ending anytime soon. Marcus was CEO of PayPal and also ran crypto efforts at Facebook (now Meta). He currently leads Lightspark, a Los Angeles startup creating payment infrastructure by building upon Bitcoin’s capabilities.
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Coinbase Amid Crypto Woes

Famed money manager Cathie Wood has bought a slew of Coinbase (COIN) - Get Free Report shares in recent months, trying to take advantage of their decline. Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and has suffered from weakness in the crypto market over the past year, including a plunge by bitcoin. Coinbase stock has dived 86% in the past 12 months.
cryptopotato.com

Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start

ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
cryptoslate.com

Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain ownership of Robinhood shares worth $450M

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain control of Robinhood shares worth $450 million on the basis that the bankrupt exchange has no “legal claims” over the assets, according to a Jan. 5 court filing. SBF said he and Gary Wang originally owned the shares. He added that...

