Golf Digest
Callaway Paradym drivers: What you need to know
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The new Callaway Paradym driver family (the high-forgiveness, adjustable weight Paradym; the high-launching, anti-slice Paradym X, and the tour-inspired, low-spin Paradym ⬥⬥⬥) uses a fully carbon composite midsection that comprises much of the entire body of the clubhead and is 44 percent lighter than if it were made of titanium. That weight savings combined with three distinct face designs means a more efficient system for transferring energy to the ball to produce the specific levels of forgiveness and ball speed that different types of players need.
Engadget
Hisense’s UX Mini LED TV can produce 2,500 nits of peak brightness
Once you get past the gimmicks, there’s a common thread among the TVs announced at CES 2023. Every manufacturer is trying to produce the brightest possible sets. For and , that has meant doubling down on their respective OLED display technologies. Hisense is instead seeing how far it can go with Mini LED. At CES 2023, the company unveiled the UX, an 85-inch 4K TV Hisense claims can produce 2,500 nits of peak brightness.
Digital Trends
This 3D laptop screen was the coolest thing I experienced at CES 2023
I won’t blame you if you hear the phrase, “3D laptop screen,” and roll your eyes. I was skeptical about it too. But I experienced two demos of these 3D laptop screens at CES 2023, and came away totally blown away by how immersive this technology was. The first experience I had with it was an actual gaming demo in an Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop.
Golf Digest
This secret golf simulator room might be the coolest thing we've ever seen
Admittedly, I had a bit of a fascination with secret passageways as a kid. I don't know if it first started by watching "The Goonies" or "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," but they seemed awesome. And you know what? Even as an adult, secret passageways are still awesome. Especially...
TechCrunch
EcoFlow teases full-house battery backup coming later this year
Today at CES in Las Vegas, hidden among all its other news, a spokesperson for the company told TechCrunch it is also planning to release full-house battery backup power solutions to go with its more portable battery backup systems, and its RV-focused solutions. The company was tight-lipped about exactly what it was releasing, or when, but it’ll be interesting to see what the battery backup powerhouse comes up with later in the year.
