WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The new Callaway Paradym driver family (the high-forgiveness, adjustable weight Paradym; the high-launching, anti-slice Paradym X, and the tour-inspired, low-spin Paradym ⬥⬥⬥) uses a fully carbon composite midsection that comprises much of the entire body of the clubhead and is 44 percent lighter than if it were made of titanium. That weight savings combined with three distinct face designs means a more efficient system for transferring energy to the ball to produce the specific levels of forgiveness and ball speed that different types of players need.

2 DAYS AGO