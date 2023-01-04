Hangman Adam Page had a in-ring interview tonight where he explained that he is still not cleared. But, he has to get one more medical test and if he passes then he will be cleared for AEW Dynamite next week in LA and he wants to fight Jon Moxley. He said it didn’t matter if it was in the parking lot, in catering or on the roof, the will fight. Moxley made his way out to the ring and the two went face to face and did not touch. Moxley hoped that hangman is cleared for next week because then he will put him down for good. Page said he has two in the chamber with Moxley’s name on them and he will unload the clip next week. It looks like the match is going down!

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO