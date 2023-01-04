Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood On The Acclaimed: I Was Completely Wrong. I Was Blown Away. Blown Away By Both Of Them￼
They could’ve held four titles, but didn’t. FTR, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, held the IWGP, AAA and ROH Tag Team Titles simultaneously. Many fans believed that they’d also end up with the AEW Tag Titles to add the last gem stone to their infinity gauntlet. But, that didn’t end up happening, though they did battle for the belts and lost. On the upcoming episode of FTR Podcast with Dax Harwood, he spoke about not getting the AEW titles and if it was important for him to add the titles to the collection.
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Believes Vince McMahon Returned To WWE In Order To Aggressively Pursue A Sale
WWE confirmed that Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, alongside two of his preferred candidates, George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. It was also made very clear that McMahon’s return does not guarantee a sale will happen. While speaking on the latest edition of his...
bodyslam.net
Ricky Starks Beats Chris Jericho On AEW Dynamite
Starks did the damn thing. AEW Dynamite kicked off tonight with Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks. Both men battled back and fourth with J.A.S getting involved multiple times but, in the end, Ricky cleaned house and picked up the win her Jericho with a spear. Sadly for him, he couldn’t celebrate because the Jericho Appreciation Society attacked him. Action Andretti ran out with a chair to make the save and had the upper hand momentarily, but the numbers game caught up with Action and Ricky. Hager then powerbombed Ricky through a table at ringside to end the segment.
bodyslam.net
Why The New Day Stopped Their Podcast
The New Day had a podcast together, but it stopped abruptly in 2022. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that there were a few reasons why the New Day’s podcast was nixed. Big E’s neck injury had a lot to do with it, but Xavier Woods’ schedule with G4, before the network was shut down, also played into things.
bodyslam.net
WWE Stock Closes With Big Gains After Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Since the news of his return broke, several WWE Superstars have shown concern regarding the company’s future direction. WWE also addressed these concerns by sending out a letter to employees saying that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will remain as co-CEOs and Triple H will remain as Chief Content Officer.
bodyslam.net
WWE Keeping Identity Of Uncle Howdy A Secret Backstage
WWE are going to great lengths to keep the identity of Uncle Howdy a secret – even backstage. Uncle Howdy’s identity has yet to be revealed, with a full body outfit and a mask keeping fans from knowing who Bray Wyatt’s frenemy is. While his build has been broken down and many fans believe they know who it is, for now WWE have yet to confirm the man underneath the mask.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Did Not Blind Side WWE Higher Ups With His WWE Return
Vince McMahon’s return was expected and was accepted as a real possibility within WWE. Dave Meltzer reported during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince had been trying to return to the company for sometime. The veteran journalist dismissed the impression that the 77-year-old blindsided top officials with his move back to power.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark Spoilers From 6/1 Taping: Roddy Piper’s Daughter Competes
AEW recorded their latest set of AEW Dark tapings prior to AEW Rampage on Friday. Willow Nightingale & Ruby Soho defeated Emi Sakura & Diamante. Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated The def. Twins (Chris & Patrick Voros) Ethan Pag, Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy def. Sebastian Wolfe, Judas Icarus...
bodyslam.net
What Was Covered During WWE Employee Meeting Before SmackDown
WWE held an employee wide meeting regarding Vince McMahon returning to the WWE board of directors. Fightful Select reported a few notes from this meeting prior to SmackDown. It was stressed that WWE’s day-to-day operation will not change. That being said, Triple H will remain in creative control, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as the company’s co-CEOs.
bodyslam.net
AEW Battle Of The Belts V Lineup Revealed
AEW Battle Of The Belts V is live in Seattle following AEW Rampage on TNT. During Dynamite, they ran down the lineup for the show which includes Championship matches for the TBS, Tag Team and All-Atlantic Titles. You can check out the full lineup below. AEW Battle Of The Belts...
bodyslam.net
Jericho Appreciation Society Segment Added To This Week’s Dynamite
We will hear from the JAS on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Excalibur noted during the live broadcast of AEW Rampage last night that fans will hear from the Jericho Appreciation Society at the Kia Forum next Wednesday night on Dynamite. Plus, Adam Page will finally make his in-ring return to take on Jon Moxley. The Hangman confirmed he was medically cleared to compete during a segment on Rampage this past Friday.
bodyslam.net
Liv Morgan Declares Herself For The Royal Rumble, Wants Number One
Tonight on SmackDown, Liv Morgan declared herself for the Royal Rumble match. She mentioned that the match sounds like chaos and she enjoys that. But, coming out at #30 would be too easy and if she had it her way, she’d come out at #1 and beat up every woman that came in and win to head to WrestleMania. Be careful what you wish for.
bodyslam.net
Eddie Kingston And Ortiz Challenge House Of Black For 1/13/23 AEW Rampage
No more riddles, just fighting. Tonight on AEW Rampage, The House Of Black cut a promo on Eddie Kingston where Malakai said he misses the old Eddie. The gritty, care free, unfiltered Eddie Kingston. House of Black then called Eddie sick and they’re looking to cure him. Then, on Battle Of The Belts 5, which aired following Rampage, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz responded by saying they have no idea what they’re talking about but the talking in riddles must stop. Eddie then challenged House Of Black to a tag team match against himself and Ortiz on next week’s AEW Rampage. Will they accept?
bodyslam.net
Adam Page Will Battle Jon Moxley Next Week On AEW Dynamite If He’s Cleared
Hangman Adam Page had a in-ring interview tonight where he explained that he is still not cleared. But, he has to get one more medical test and if he passes then he will be cleared for AEW Dynamite next week in LA and he wants to fight Jon Moxley. He said it didn’t matter if it was in the parking lot, in catering or on the roof, the will fight. Moxley made his way out to the ring and the two went face to face and did not touch. Moxley hoped that hangman is cleared for next week because then he will put him down for good. Page said he has two in the chamber with Moxley’s name on them and he will unload the clip next week. It looks like the match is going down!
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Jade Cargill Hits Incredible Transition To Finish Skye Blue
Skye Blue challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship on AEW Battle Of The Belts 5. The match was incredible and with some distractions from Red Velvet, Skye Blue came close. In the end Jade Cargill retained her championship. But, it was in epic fashion. Skye Blue tried for a Hurricanrana, but Jade reversed it from a powerbomb position to an electric chair position, then threw Skye in the air to catch her into the Jaded finisher. It was a beautiful sight to see. Check it out below!
bodyslam.net
Major League Wrestling Looking To Revive MLW UNDERGROUND
MLW is heading back underground. Back in 2003, MLW had the MLW UNDERGROUND television series that ran from 2003 to 2004. The series was hosted by former Extreme Championship Wrestling commentator Joey Styles. Now, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, MLW UNDERGROUND is in the process of a revival.
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Sees Slight Drop In Viewership This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Wrestlenomics reports that the January 4th episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight viewership of 864,000 viewers, with a .26 in the 18 to 49 demographic. December 28th’s episode of AEW Dynamite brought an overnight average viewership of 876,000 viewers for New Year’s Smash. They also brought in a .28 in the 18 to 49 demographic.
bodyslam.net
Saraya Selects Toni Storm To Be Her Partner For Next Weeks AEW Dynamite
Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Saraya sat down with Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida to be interviewed by Renee Paquette. Renee asked Saraya who her partner would be, to which she said she is sitting next to the best in the world and her partner is Toni Storm. Saraya turned to Toni and they celebrated while Shida angrily glared behind them. Toni Storm is the partner… or is she? I wouldn’t be so sure.
bodyslam.net
Dana White’s Power Slap League TBS Debut Delayed Until 1/18
Despite the ongoing trouble that UFC President Dana White is in. It appears his Power Slap League will still air on TBS, although the series premiere will launch a week later than previously announced. The new organization started by White and the UFC will have its first “Road To the...
bodyslam.net
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 15 Results (12/24/22)
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode fifteen of its show on December 24. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. You can read the full results for the episode below. – The Beast def. Stephy Slays (from October 11, 2018) – The Beast def....
Comments / 0