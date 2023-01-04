ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, ME

LDPV virus found prevalent in wild turkeys in Maine

MERCER, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine are finding an increasing number of wild turkeys infected with a disease, and are trying to understand more. Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Assistant Diagnostician Stephanie Shea led a team of scientists at UMaine to understand more about Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV) which is a retrovirus known to infect wild turkeys. It causes internal tumors, lethargy, and lesions.
First 2023 New Year’s Baby Born at Bangor Hospital

Congratulations to the proud parents of Bangor's first New Year's baby in 2023. Candace Godwin and Alec Buzzell from Bangor are the parents of a baby boy weighing 8 lbs, 2 oz and 21.5 inches long. The baby boy was born at 2:20 pm on January 1, according to a release from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks

(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother

Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Step Back in Time in This 1820 Farmhouse on 15 Orrington Acres

If you love open spaces and the idea of country living in a vintage farmhouse, this Orrington property is for you. My husband Jim and I have admired this property for the 11+ years we've lived in this town. The house sits on 15 acres, which include a good-sized farm pond, an orchard, and multiple outbuildings. We imagined sitting in the yard, watching ducks land on our pond, or having coffee in the house while deer feast on our apples.
New coffee business brewing in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
Town Council considers flavored tobacco ban

BAR HARBOR — Pop Tart, Cotton Candy, Unicorn Frappe. Those flavor names may sound less like tobacco products and more like favorite childhood snacks. But the $850 billion dollar industry markets those flavors, and many more, to entice kids and potentially get them hooked for life. That’s why the Bar Harbor Town Council is entertaining a motion to ban the sale of flavored tobacco in town, including menthol cigarettes and vapes.
Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues

Maine (WABI) - Work on the I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project in Brewer on Wilson Street into Eddington continues. A bridge is being installed Monday that will bring a detour for drivers. Maine DOT says roughly half of the project is complete. A planned detour on Clewleyville Road begins...
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M

BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?

Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
Old Bangor Hydro Building Now Apartments [PHOTOS]

The building at 33 State Street in downtown Bangor was Bangor Hydro’s main headquarters. Before that, it was a bank. The Great Bangor Fire was in 1911. Construction began at the corner of State and Exchange Streets in 1912. That was back when buildings had marble floors, solid wooden archways and railings, and other art deco from the era.
Two charged in tool theft investigation

ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
