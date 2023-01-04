Read full article on original website
Related
LDPV virus found prevalent in wild turkeys in Maine
MERCER, Maine — Researchers at the University of Maine are finding an increasing number of wild turkeys infected with a disease, and are trying to understand more. Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab Assistant Diagnostician Stephanie Shea led a team of scientists at UMaine to understand more about Lymphoproliferative Disease (LPDV) which is a retrovirus known to infect wild turkeys. It causes internal tumors, lethargy, and lesions.
wabi.tv
Bangor physician stresses importance of quick action following cardiac arrest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of Tuesday evening, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game Monday night. TV5 spoke to a local doctor today to get more insight into what happened. Physician Andrew Ehrhard is...
First 2023 New Year’s Baby Born at Bangor Hospital
Congratulations to the proud parents of Bangor's first New Year's baby in 2023. Candace Godwin and Alec Buzzell from Bangor are the parents of a baby boy weighing 8 lbs, 2 oz and 21.5 inches long. The baby boy was born at 2:20 pm on January 1, according to a release from Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.
WPFO
Even in the winter Mainers aren't safe from deer ticks
(BDN) -- It may be winter but if you’re spending any time outdoors, you should keep checking yourself and your pets for ticks when you get back inside. “With recent years and these warm winters, it’s not unprecedented by any means to be seeing tick activity now,” said Griffin Dill, who heads up the tick laboratory at the University of Maine. “Unfortunately it’s our new normal.”
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
Jan. 5—The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
Step Back in Time in This 1820 Farmhouse on 15 Orrington Acres
If you love open spaces and the idea of country living in a vintage farmhouse, this Orrington property is for you. My husband Jim and I have admired this property for the 11+ years we've lived in this town. The house sits on 15 acres, which include a good-sized farm pond, an orchard, and multiple outbuildings. We imagined sitting in the yard, watching ducks land on our pond, or having coffee in the house while deer feast on our apples.
Bangor Business Owner, Wife and Mother, Eliza Butler Passed Away New Year’s Day
I, like many, first crossed paths with Eliza Butler at her Bangor candy shop, Specialty Sweets. In fact, I think the first time I ever met her, I had gone in to pick out a special treat for my son who had just started potty training. He chose some chocolates in the shape of footballs.
wabi.tv
New coffee business brewing in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville is now home to the first coffee business that is roasted in town. Churchill Elangwe is the owner. He says all of the beans are handpicked to ensure quality. “To use coffee to make a difference.”. That’s exactly what Churchill Elangwe set out to do...
mdislander.com
Town Council considers flavored tobacco ban
BAR HARBOR — Pop Tart, Cotton Candy, Unicorn Frappe. Those flavor names may sound less like tobacco products and more like favorite childhood snacks. But the $850 billion dollar industry markets those flavors, and many more, to entice kids and potentially get them hooked for life. That’s why the Bar Harbor Town Council is entertaining a motion to ban the sale of flavored tobacco in town, including menthol cigarettes and vapes.
wabi.tv
Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues
Maine (WABI) - Work on the I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project in Brewer on Wilson Street into Eddington continues. A bridge is being installed Monday that will bring a detour for drivers. Maine DOT says roughly half of the project is complete. A planned detour on Clewleyville Road begins...
lcnme.com
Old Time Donuts Continues Family Tradition Under New Ownership
Mark Abruzese, of Warren, used to buy wholesale from Old Time Donuts in Damariscotta for his snack distribution company. Now, he owns and runs the donut business with his family. “I always had it in the back of my mind as a nice little place,” Abruzese said. One day...
WPFO
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
Maine county jails seeing a 'revolving door'
PORTLAND, Maine — Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce said he sees many of the same people in and out of his jail. He added that he once saw the same person 51 times in one year. "That's a lot of arrests and what has that person learned? Obviously, nothing,...
mainebiz.biz
A Bangor logistics firm leases key warehouse space in East Millinocket
A Bangor logistics company has signed a major lease in East Millinocket. Lynch Logistics Inc. leased 50,000 square feet of industrial space from the town of East Millinocket. The site is at 50 Main St. and had, in the 1990s, been a newsprint facility for Great Northern Paper/Katahdin Paper Co.
penbaypilot.com
Crashes on Donald E. Davey Bridge and Main Street, Wiscasset hurt Wiscasset woman, Thomaston man
At 6:38 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, Lincoln County Communications Center received a report of an accident on the Wiscasset bridge. A 2014 Toyota Corolla driven by Ursula Schumann, 56, of Wiscasset was traveling south on the bridge when she ran into the back of a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by Reynold Schweickhardt, 25, of Thomaston.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Do You Agree That This Is Maine’s Most Underrated Town?
Popularity is a thing now. Believe it or not, ignore it or not, there is something trending each day. But what I love finding are those rarely unheard of places. The unique spots that travel bloggers aren't raving about. Maine is full of towns, nooks and crannies tucked away many...
Old Bangor Hydro Building Now Apartments [PHOTOS]
The building at 33 State Street in downtown Bangor was Bangor Hydro’s main headquarters. Before that, it was a bank. The Great Bangor Fire was in 1911. Construction began at the corner of State and Exchange Streets in 1912. That was back when buildings had marble floors, solid wooden archways and railings, and other art deco from the era.
foxbangor.com
Two charged in tool theft investigation
ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
Comments / 0