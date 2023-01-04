Read full article on original website
The Hold Steady Announce New Album The Price of Progress, Share “Sideways Skull”: Stream
The Hold Steady are back to announce the new album, The Price of Progress. It’s due out March 31st (via Stereogum), and the indie rock veterans have offered a previewed with the lead single, “Sideways Skull.”. This will be The Hold Steady’s ninth studio album, and follows Open...
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Billy Joel’s The Stranger Plays Like a Greatest Hits Album: The Opus
Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II — certified double diamond — features 23 of his classics, 26% of which all come from The Stranger. That’s six tracks from a nine-song album making their way into the “greatest” category. Were the compilation to be released today, you’d almost have to include “Vienna” as well, thanks to its social media-spurred resurgence in popular culture.
Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single “Panopticom”: Stream
Peter Gabriel has returned with a new song called “Panopticom.” It serves as the lead single to i/o, his upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years. “Panopticom” features contributions from Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).
IDLES Spin “The Wheel” on Fallon: Watch
IDLES rang in the new year with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the English post-punks performed “The Wheel,” a highlight form their 2021 album Crawler. From their various other late-night performances to their documentary, we...
R.E.M.’s 20 Best Songs
This article was originally published in 2017, but we’re dusting it off for Michael Stipe’s birthday on January 4th. If you’re at all like me, you probably associate certain bands with specific moods. In other words, you turn to these bands when they fit your state of mind, match how your day went, or just seem to sound how you feel.
Journey’s Original Keyboardist Gregg Rolie to Join Band on Upcoming Tour
Journey will hit the road next month on a North American tour, and you can expect a familiar face to be among them: according to guitarist Neal Schon, original keyboardist Gregg Rolie will perform with the band for the first time in over four decades. Rolie helped found Journey back...
Black Belt Eagle Scout Shares Atmospheric New Single “Nobody”: Stream
Black Belt Eagle Scout, the indie rock project of Katherine Paul, is back today with another new single called “Nobody.” It’s the latest sample of her upcoming album The Land, The Water, The Sky. Much of Paul’s music is inspired by her Indigenous roots, and “Nobody” navigates...
Singer Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big Reunion and 2023 US Tour
Singer Eric Martin has confirmed that Mr. Big will reunite for a mid-2023 US Tour. Martin discussed the tour plans in an interview with The Metal Voice. Fellow original members Paul Gilbert (guitar) and Billy Sheehan (bass) are on board, and an as-yet-unnamed drummer will take the place of the late Pat Torpey, who passed away in 2018 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Announce New Co-Headlining Tour Dates
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have announced a new run of co-headlining 2023 tour dates. The five-date trek kicks off on January 20th in Oklahoma City and includes stops in St. Louis, Memphis, and Birmingham, Alabama before wrapping on January 27th in North Charleston, South Carolina. See the full details below.
Heavy Song of the Week: Obituary Ring in the New Year with Old-School Death Metal Riffage on “My Will to Live”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to death metal veterans Obituary’s “My Will to Live.”. Ah yes, a new year. In the...
Tony Iommi Is Prepping a New Solo LP and Reissues of the Tony Martin-Era Black Sabbath Albums
The new year is shaping up to be a busy one for Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi. In a year-end video message to fans, the guitarist revealed that he’s been building a recording studio and plans to write a new solo album. There are also plans for numerous reissues, including a box set of the long-out-of-print Tony Martin-era Black Sabbath LPs.
Eagles Announce Check-In Dates for “Hotel California Tour” 2023
Eagles have expanded the long-running “Hotel California Tour” into 2023, proving again that while they are moving around, at just about “any time of year/ You can find [them] here.” Tickets are available via Ticketmaster. The lineup featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and...
The Smile’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert Is the Prettiest Set You’ve Heard All Year: Watch
The Smile found themselves, both literally and figuratively, playing a gorgeous Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. According to producer Bob Boilen, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner “arrived early, along with saxophonist Robert Stillman, to test out several tunes and figure out just what made sense behind my desk — minus the volume and effects that shape the album’s sonic landscape. For roughly 90 minutes, the Tiny Desk crew was treated to a casual rehearsal, witnessing the band’s creative companionship work itself out, settling on four songs.”
Every R.E.M. Album Ranked From Worst to Best
This definitive ranking of R.E.M.’s discography first appeared in 2017, several years after the band called it quits. It will remain not only to commemorate all the great music R.E.M. has given us over the years but also to burn like a candle — and keep vigil — just in case we one day get to add to it. Either way, we’ll keep going back to Rockville until it truly is the end of the world.
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation
Miley Cyrus has announced a new album called Endless Summer Vacation, which is set for release on March 10th via Columbia Records. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Cyrus describes it as her “love letter to LA,” as well as “a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being,” notes a press release.
The Lemon Twigs Watch You from the “Corner of My Eye” with New Single: Stream
The Lemon Twigs are ringing in 2023 with their first new music in over two years. The psych-rock brother duo have today shared the single “Corner of My Eye” — their first release via their new label home Captured Tracks — along with its accompanying music video.
Balance Sheet: Indie Veteran Patrick Holland Break Downs Income and Expenses From Seven Concerts
When it comes to rock and roll, sex and drugs are almost old fashioned while money is the last taboo. The music industry can be frustratingly opaque when it comes to income, lifestyle, and who can afford to be an artist, but our feature Balance Sheet hopes to change that. Today, Patrick Holland breaks down the income and expenses from his recent tour.
Sam Smith Announces 2023 North American Tour
Sam Smith has announced the North American leg of his 2023 “Gloria the Tour,” where they’ll be supported by Jessie Reyez. Picking up a month after wrapping their tour of the UK and Europe, Sam Smith will come stateside July 25th in Miami, Florida. The 27-date trek will include big cities such as Washington DC, New York, Toronto, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, before finishing up September 14th in Mexico City.
Big Thief Invite Students and Teachers to Soundchecks on 2023 US Tour
Class will be in session at every stop along Big Thief’s 2023 US tour, as the indie rockers have invited teachers and educators to bring their students to the band’s soundchecks. “Our hope is that students would be able to come see the soundcheck and ask questions and...
