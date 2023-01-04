ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consequence

Billy Joel’s The Stranger Plays Like a Greatest Hits Album: The Opus

Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. Billy Joel’s Greatest Hits – Volume I & Volume II — certified double diamond — features 23 of his classics, 26% of which all come from The Stranger. That’s six tracks from a nine-song album making their way into the “greatest” category. Were the compilation to be released today, you’d almost have to include “Vienna” as well, thanks to its social media-spurred resurgence in popular culture.
Peter Gabriel Returns with Comeback Single “Panopticom”: Stream

Peter Gabriel has returned with a new song called “Panopticom.” It serves as the lead single to i/o, his upcoming first new album of original material in 21 years. “Panopticom” features contributions from Brian Eno (synth), David Rhodes (guitar), Tony Levin (bass), and Manu Katché (drums).
IDLES Spin “The Wheel” on Fallon: Watch

IDLES rang in the new year with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the English post-punks performed “The Wheel,” a highlight form their 2021 album Crawler. From their various other late-night performances to their documentary, we...
R.E.M.’s 20 Best Songs

This article was originally published in 2017, but we’re dusting it off for Michael Stipe’s birthday on January 4th. If you’re at all like me, you probably associate certain bands with specific moods. In other words, you turn to these bands when they fit your state of mind, match how your day went, or just seem to sound how you feel.
Singer Eric Martin Confirms Mr. Big Reunion and 2023 US Tour

Singer Eric Martin has confirmed that Mr. Big will reunite for a mid-2023 US Tour. Martin discussed the tour plans in an interview with The Metal Voice. Fellow original members Paul Gilbert (guitar) and Billy Sheehan (bass) are on board, and an as-yet-unnamed drummer will take the place of the late Pat Torpey, who passed away in 2018 due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.
The Smile’s NPR Tiny Desk Concert Is the Prettiest Set You’ve Heard All Year: Watch

The Smile found themselves, both literally and figuratively, playing a gorgeous Tiny Desk Concert for NPR. According to producer Bob Boilen, Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and Tom Skinner “arrived early, along with saxophonist Robert Stillman, to test out several tunes and figure out just what made sense behind my desk — minus the volume and effects that shape the album’s sonic landscape. For roughly 90 minutes, the Tiny Desk crew was treated to a casual rehearsal, witnessing the band’s creative companionship work itself out, settling on four songs.”
Every R.E.M. Album Ranked From Worst to Best

This definitive ranking of R.E.M.’s discography first appeared in 2017, several years after the band called it quits. It will remain not only to commemorate all the great music R.E.M. has given us over the years but also to burn like a candle — and keep vigil — just in case we one day get to add to it. Either way, we’ll keep going back to Rockville until it truly is the end of the world.
Miley Cyrus Announces New Album Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus has announced a new album called Endless Summer Vacation, which is set for release on March 10th via Columbia Records. The album was recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Tyler Johnson. Cyrus describes it as her “love letter to LA,” as well as “a reflection of the strength she’s found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being,” notes a press release.
Sam Smith Announces 2023 North American Tour

Sam Smith has announced the North American leg of his 2023 “Gloria the Tour,” where they’ll be supported by Jessie Reyez. Picking up a month after wrapping their tour of the UK and Europe, Sam Smith will come stateside July 25th in Miami, Florida. The 27-date trek will include big cities such as Washington DC, New York, Toronto, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, before finishing up September 14th in Mexico City.
