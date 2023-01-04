Slick conditions are in the forecast for the Bangor and Downeast areas, overnight into Thursday. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The storm moves into the state throughout the overnight hours. The Bangor area will likely see mainly snow overnight, mixing with sleet at times throughout the day Thursday. Coastal and Downeast areas will likely see a mix of sleet and freezing rain.

BANGOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO