foxbangor.com
Two charged in tool theft investigation
ELLSWORTH– Two people have been arrested in connection with what police are calling a large tool theft in Hancock County. The Ellsworth Police Department has been investigating a theft from a worksite at the Mill Dam that happened around December 14 and a burglary at a home on the Bangor Road that occurred around December 10.
Potential overdose death at Penobscot County Jail under investigation
BANGOR, Maine — A potential overdose death that occurred at the Penobscot County Jail on Tuesday night is under investigation. Around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, correctional officers were notified of an emergency in a quarantine unit at the jail, a news release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
firefighternation.com
ME Woman Sues Ambulance for Failing to Save Her Overdosed Brother
foxbangor.com
Ongoing roadway construction in Eddington raises concerns for some locals
EDDINGTON — Ongoing roadway construction in Eddington has led to frustrations for some. The Maine Department of Transportation is building a new bridge in Eddington as the latest step in the I-395/Route 9 Connector Project, a six-mile stretch of highway that will run between Brewer and Eddington. Starting January...
37-Year-Old Man Faces Charges after Throwing Drugs on Roof in Brewer, Maine
A 37-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after throwing packaged drugs on the roof of an apartment building in Brewer and resisting arrest. The Brewer Police Department said Abraham Frederick was also wanted on several warrants. Sergeant Zachary Caron and Officer Michael McFadden were looking for him on December 30 for an outstanding warrant for Probation Revocation and another warrant for Operating Without a License.
wabi.tv
Work I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project continues
Maine (WABI) - Work on the I-395 to Route 9 Connector Project in Brewer on Wilson Street into Eddington continues. A bridge is being installed Monday that will bring a detour for drivers. Maine DOT says roughly half of the project is complete. A planned detour on Clewleyville Road begins...
ems1.com
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad
HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
WPFO
141-year-old Bar Harbor inn sells for $3.2M
BAR HARBOR (BDN) -- A Gilded Age Bar Harbor manor that was one of the few estates to survive the great 1947 fire that scorched thousands of acres on Mount Desert Island sold this week for $3.2 million. Cleftstone Manor was built in 1881 as a private mansion but has...
foxbangor.com
Two passengers taken off plane and face charges
BANGOR– A pair of passengers who disrupted a flight from Mexico to England have been charged with assault and interfering with the flight crew. An FBI affidavit says the men were among a group of three disruptive passengers who retrieved alcohol from a carry-on bag after being denied service on the Monday flight from Cancun to Manchester.
Old Bangor Hydro Building Now Apartments [PHOTOS]
The building at 33 State Street in downtown Bangor was Bangor Hydro’s main headquarters. Before that, it was a bank. The Great Bangor Fire was in 1911. Construction began at the corner of State and Exchange Streets in 1912. That was back when buildings had marble floors, solid wooden archways and railings, and other art deco from the era.
penbaypilot.com
PBMC, WCGH welcome New Year’s babies
ROCKPORT and BELFAST — The birth centers at Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General have welcomed their first babies of 2023. At PBMC, mom Lauren Swegle and dad Alex Abud welcomed baby Cameron on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. Cameron weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 18.5 inches long.
wabi.tv
Bangor physician stresses importance of quick action following cardiac arrest
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As of Tuesday evening, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest during an NFL game Monday night. TV5 spoke to a local doctor today to get more insight into what happened. Physician Andrew Ehrhard is...
Bangor Business Owner, Wife and Mother, Eliza Butler Passed Away New Year’s Day
I, like many, first crossed paths with Eliza Butler at her Bangor candy shop, Specialty Sweets. In fact, I think the first time I ever met her, I had gone in to pick out a special treat for my son who had just started potty training. He chose some chocolates in the shape of footballs.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
mdislander.com
Town Council considers flavored tobacco ban
BAR HARBOR — Pop Tart, Cotton Candy, Unicorn Frappe. Those flavor names may sound less like tobacco products and more like favorite childhood snacks. But the $850 billion dollar industry markets those flavors, and many more, to entice kids and potentially get them hooked for life. That’s why the Bar Harbor Town Council is entertaining a motion to ban the sale of flavored tobacco in town, including menthol cigarettes and vapes.
Late-Week Storm to Bring Wintry Mix to Bangor + Downeast
Slick conditions are in the forecast for the Bangor and Downeast areas, overnight into Thursday. The National Weather Service is watching a storm that's expected to bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Maine. The storm moves into the state throughout the overnight hours. The Bangor area will likely see mainly snow overnight, mixing with sleet at times throughout the day Thursday. Coastal and Downeast areas will likely see a mix of sleet and freezing rain.
wabi.tv
Beloved Bangor woman passes away after battling cancer
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Bangor woman battling cancer who captured the heart of the community has passed away. In a post from Specialty Sweets - they say Eliza Butler passed away Sunday morning peacefully and surrounded by so many who love her. They say her family wants everyone to know...
