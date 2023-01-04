Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
New report finds Maine landfilled more waste during early part of pandemic
Maine lost ground in its efforts to recycle more of its waste during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new state report. However, some advocates are hopeful that new waste reforms passed in recent years could eventually help turn things around. While state law says...
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022
People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
Shortly after the beginning of construction on the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, a meeting was held for the public to see the design of the bridge. During this meeting, I met a project manager and mentioned to him that I was impressed that his workers always flew American flags from the cranes over weekends. After the meeting, I decided to reward the workers for their patriotism. I made 100 brownies and delivered them to the job site. The next year, I made 200 brownies. The third year, I made 300 brownies. In turn, I received four tours of the construction — a tremendous honor. In my social circle, this bridge is known as Shirley’s Bridge. It is built on a foundation of honor and respect — and brownies. — Shirley Carswell, Eliot, Maine.
The Historic Ice Storm Of ’98 Rolled Into Maine 25 Years Ago
For most adults, there are very few "where were you when...?" moments. Ya' know, the events that, when mentioned, immediately brings you back to where you were and what you were doing. The most obvious recent one, of course, is September 11th, 2001. Anyone who was old enough to really...
One of the Best Hikes in All of the United States is in Maine
Maine truly is Vacationland. The well-earned nickname has only grown stronger over the years, especially with the state gaining more and more exposure. Maine is constantly being compared, contrasted, dissected, observed, and reviewed by travel websites from across the globe. These articles can be great reference guides to future Maine vacationers or even future residents.
25 Years Later: Remembering the Ice Storm of 1998
I somehow can't believe it's been 25 years since one of the biggest weather events this area has seen brought much of the state to a grinding halt, but it's true. For those of us who experienced the Ice Storm of '98 here in Maine, it's an experience we'll likely never forget. (It's the reason that a lot of people insist on backup heat sources now, just in case.) For those of you who didn't, either because you weren't born yet, or were too young to remember it, or perhaps were somewhere else at the time, let me help put it into perspective for you.
WPFO
Family of Maine veteran concerned over condition of his headstone, I-Team finds solution
SPRINGVALE (WGME) -- For families of Maine's veterans, the state's veterans cemeteries serve as a place for reflection and remembrance, but recently one family found the headstone for their veteran was deteriorating prematurely. "It's been a little over seven years that he's been buried here," Marilyn Earle, whose late husband...
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
observer-me.com
Maine’s plan for saving the Arctic charr in a Somerset County lake is illogical
I recently read an update from Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife in regard to the status of Bald Mountain Pond in northeast Somerset County, home to rare Arctic charr. Unfortunately, the native charr are collapsing under the weight of nonnative smelt and lake trout introductions. Smelt compete with...
Temporary 9-1-1 System Outage Affects A Large Part Of Maine
According to WGME, on Wednesday, a large part of the state was affected by a temporary outage in the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch system. The outage affected 12 of the State of Maine's public safety service organizations. The outage was reportedly caused by an internal power outage at two of the...
WMTW
Ice Storm of '98: The storm that devastated Maine but brought Mainers together
MAINE — In January of 1998, an ice storm devastated Maine and left thousands without power for weeks. The powerful storm caused unprecedented damage to communities across the North East United States and eastern Canada. In Maine alone, roughly 200,000 customers lost power, many for several days, with a...
mainepublic.org
Northern Light announces plan to transfer 1,400 workers to Optum in March
1,400 workers at Northern Light Health will become employees of Minnesota-based Optum as part of a new strategic partnership announced Thursday. Northern Light Senior Vice President Paul Bolin says most of the affected employees work in revenue, information, care management and supply chain services. He says the COVID pandemic accelerated the need for Northern Light to find a more financially sustainable way to provide health care amid rising costs.
The State More Mainers Said They Want To Move To – Agree?
This might be the time of the year when people start thinking about being in a state other than Maine. The skies are gray, the days are shorter, the temperatures are colder, and the vegetation isn’t as lush as it is in summer. If you were to leave the...
mainepublic.org
25 years ago, the Ice Storm of '98 brought Maine to a standstill
It was 25 years ago this weekend that much of Maine was gripped by an icy disaster. Freezing rain pulled down power lines and toppled trees, leaving roads impassable, pipes frozen and most Mainers in the dark for nights on end. Schools turned into shelters. Power crews worked feverishly around...
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast. Updated Saturday January 7, 2023 at 5AM.
wabi.tv
Report finds high levels of dangerous radon in many Maine homes
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A report from the American Lung Association finds that high levels of radon gas have been found in more than a third of homes in Maine. January is Radon Action Month and the Association is urging all Mainers to get their homes tested. The State of Lung Cancer report found radon levels equal to or higher than the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) action level in 37% of home in Maine.
Maine’s Most ‘Miserable’ Day of the Year Set for Mid-January
Whenever we flip the calendar and welcome in a new year, there are lots of hopes for what that new year could bring. In cold weather states like Maine, those hopes and dreams can serve as a welcome distraction from what's going on outside. And what's going on outside in Maine in January usually isn't anything good.
Did You Know These Giant Maine Businesses are Owned by Women?
Being impressive comes naturally for women. I am just stating a fact. I am not going to talk about how far we've come as a gender and dive into the struggle because we all know the history of how we have had to climb ladders, break ceilings, and punch through endless barriers to achieve even a quarter of what a man has.
foxbangor.com
Northern Light financial changes
BREWER- Health care systems around the country are having a hard time bouncing back from the pandemic. Northern Light Health is no exception. They run ten hospitals around the state. In early December, Northern Light announced Quest Diagnostics would manage nine of Northern Light’s hospital labs and the lab at...
WMTW
Emergency rent relief unpaid for some approved clients after program ends
YARMOUTH, Maine — Some Mainers who were approved for emergency rental assistance will no longer receive the money they expected. “There's no human being for us to talk to. Hey, did you send my check? Do you have any more funds? What's going on? Did it get lost in the mail? Am I getting anything? Are you only going to give me one month? Like there was no communication,” said Nozha Jebali.
