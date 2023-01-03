ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

TCU Could Be Without Key Player In National Title Game

With just two days until the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Georgia and TCU are hopeful that injuries won't play too big of a role in the outcome of the game. Unfortunately, TCU's hopes might be getting dashed. Speaking to ESPN on Saturday, TCU leading rusher Kendre Miller revealed...
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh

Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
ATHENS, GA
WFAA

TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
FORT WORTH, TX
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Clemson transfer and former 4-star WR announces B1G commitment

A Clemson transfer is heading to the B1G. The former Tiger announced the news from his Twitter account on Friday. E.J. Williams Jr. was a member of the 2020 class. Williams was rated as a 4-star WR per the 247Sports Composite and eventually committed to Clemson. He will be playing for Indiana in 2023.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

No, Texas basketball should not consider hiring Jamie Dixon

Many college hoops media outlets have released the top candidates they feel could be right to take the head coaching job with the Texas basketball program to replace the recently-fired Chris Beard. Some of the common names mentioned as possible candidates for the Texas job opening are the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats, and Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey.
AUSTIN, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former UGA star has been there, done that

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
ATHENS, GA
