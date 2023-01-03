Read full article on original website
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensFort Worth, TX
Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
A Texas Grandpa Arrested for the Stabbing Death of his 8-year-old Grand Sonjustpene50Richland Hills, TX
Grapevine Botanical GardensTrisha FayeGrapevine, TX
Jury misconduct alleged in Aaron Dean trial: Defense team demands new investigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
TCU Could Be Without Key Player In National Title Game
With just two days until the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Georgia and TCU are hopeful that injuries won't play too big of a role in the outcome of the game. Unfortunately, TCU's hopes might be getting dashed. Speaking to ESPN on Saturday, TCU leading rusher Kendre Miller revealed...
Chidera Uzo-Diribe discusses move from TCU to Georgia, first season with the Bulldogs
LOS ANGELES — Eleven months ago, Chidera Uzo-Diribe was a little over a month into his new job as the defensive line coach at TCU and was a day away from closing on a new house in Ft. Worth. Then Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called. Smart offered Uzo-Diribe...
247Sports
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
Kirby Smart Set to Coach CFP Title Game With a Heavy Heart
Smart’s first coach and father, Sonny, will miss the Dawgs’ attempt at a second straight national championship as he deals with health issues.
TCU vs. Georgia: Breaking down their rosters as high school recruits
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — TCU and Georgia square off in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Bulldogs are 12.5-point favorites to hoist the trophy, and if you were to take the players' high school recruiting rankings for gospel, this point spread would definitely ring true.
College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy
TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
saturdaytradition.com
Clemson transfer and former 4-star WR announces B1G commitment
A Clemson transfer is heading to the B1G. The former Tiger announced the news from his Twitter account on Friday. E.J. Williams Jr. was a member of the 2020 class. Williams was rated as a 4-star WR per the 247Sports Composite and eventually committed to Clemson. He will be playing for Indiana in 2023.
fox5atlanta.com
TCU vs. Georgia: Which team each state is rooting for in the 2023 CFP National Championship Game
ATLANTA - Most college football fans in the U.S. appear to be pulling for the TCU Horned Frogs to upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game. Sports gambling website BetOnline created a map of fans' rooting interest based on geo-tagged Twitter data and fan...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum believes it's a long shot that TCU will beat Georgia on Monday
Paul Finebaum isn’t going to take any chances with his prediction for Monday night’s College Football Playoff championship game between TCU and Georgia. He expects the Bulldogs to win and win comfortably. Finebaum was a guest on Max Kellerman’s “This Just In” show. ‘[TCU] would...
dawgnation.com
Georgia football recruiting: Even at less than half-strength, the All-American ‘Dawgs stand tall in Texas
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. -- There’s at least the curiosity about whether or not the All-American Bowl might be a little peeved at Kirby Smart and his back-to-back national championship-seeking Bulldogs. Just a little bit. The ‘Dawgs saw nine of their All-American signees named to the prestigious annual event. The...
Kam Pringle, nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, trims list to 6, includes in-state Clemson, South Carolina
While February's traditional signing period has not yet arrived for the class of 2023, most of those prospects signed in December. College football coaching staffs have shifted their focus accordingly, turning the page to 2024 athletes. In turn, those 2024 prospects are beginning to announce ...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
No, Texas basketball should not consider hiring Jamie Dixon
Many college hoops media outlets have released the top candidates they feel could be right to take the head coaching job with the Texas basketball program to replace the recently-fired Chris Beard. Some of the common names mentioned as possible candidates for the Texas job opening are the Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman, Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats, and Brooklyn Nets assistant Royal Ivey.
myfoxzone.com
No, fans cannot tailgate at SoFi Stadium before Georgia-TCU game | Here's why
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Many Georgia and TCU fans making their way to Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship game are now up in arms over the reported tailgate policy at SoFi Stadium for the big game Monday night. Tailgating is synonymous with college football. It is...
Former UGA star has been there, done that
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — “I can hardly wait! My goodness,” Buck Belue exclaimed. When Buck talks, people listen. He’s been there and done that. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “1980, ‘81, and ‘82. We were in the mix three years in...
247Sports
