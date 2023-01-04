ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 54

Fury Michael
3d ago

he better be caught before he graduates to attacking women. after capture might need to allow himself to be neutered to stop his perverse predatory behavior.

Reply(8)
15
Tinu Thomas
3d ago

you catch him, and then release him without bail. who cares. you made your decision when you voted. as our mayor said, there is no violence issue in NY! good luck!

Reply(4)
7
Biden LeGroper
2d ago

Love seeing the chickens coming home to roost for the Libs of NY. They voted for this stupidity and now they’re getting truck loads of repercussions!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

New York City firefighter charged for DWI

NEW YORK – A New York City fireman was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Friday night. The New York City Police Department has reported 37-year-old fireman Jean-Francios Darnell was arrested at around 11:37 pm in the city’s Lower East Side after a routine traffic stop. Darnell was charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The post New York City firefighter charged for DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD announces arrest in Sheepshead Bay shooting death

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 61st Precinct have made an arrest in the Thursday night shooting death of 42-year-old Levan Galdava. Galdava was shot and killed in the area of Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay at around 9:04 pm on Thursday. Police located him unresponsive, and he was transported to NYC Health and Hospital/Coney Island, where he was later pronounced dead. Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Staten Island, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal weapon possession charges on Friday. The post NYPD announces arrest in Sheepshead Bay shooting death appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect arrested in Bronx double stabbing attack, murder

NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged for a Friday night double stabbing in the Bronx. Officers from the NYPD’s 44th Precinct were called to the area of 1212 University Avenue for a report of an assault with injuries at around 9 pm on Friday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 45-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. He was suffering from stab wounds to the chest. A second victim, a 39-year-old woman, was also stabbed, with a slash wound to the arm. Both victims were treated at the scene before The post Suspect arrested in Bronx double stabbing attack, murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Man slashed during fight in Hamilton Heights

NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man was slashed in front of the Village Chicken and Burger on New Year’s Eve following an altercation with an unknown male suspect, according to the New York City Police Department. The incident happened at 1739 Amsterdam Avenue. The 34-year-old victim was outside the store when he was approached by an unknown male suspect. A verbal argument began and it escalated into a physical altercation. The victim was kicked several times in the back before being slashed with an unknown object on his left arm. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken The post Man slashed during fight in Hamilton Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Violent Manhattan hate crime suspect arrested

NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted by police since mid-December for an alleged hate crime has been arrested, according to the New York City Police Department. Rodrigo Lisboa, 31, is accused of having assaulted a man over his sexual orientation on December 12th near Canal Street and Broadway in SOHO. A 24-year-old male was approached, allegedly by Lisboa and punched in the face multiple times. The victim said the attacker was shouting “anti-sexual orientation” statements while he was being assaulted. The victim suffered minor injuries. Lisboa was charged with assault/hate crime and menacing/hate crime. The post Violent Manhattan hate crime suspect arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

41-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn apartment

NEW YORK, NY – Officers from the New York City Police Department’s 67th Precinct were called to an East Flatbush apartment responding to a shots-fired call at around 2:21 pm on Friday. When officers arrived at unit 3A inside the 94 Rockaway Parkway building, they located an unidentified male, unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. Detectives later identified the deceased man as Jermaine Desaussure, 41, who resided at the apartment. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The NYPD is continuing their investigation into the The post 41-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD announces arrest in October murder on Staten Island

NEW YORK, NY – A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder in connection to an October shooting death on Staten Island. According to detectives with the 123rd Precinct, Masud Khan, of Staten Island was also charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. On Wednesday, October, at approximately 9:11 pm, police responded to a notification of a suspicious incident at Staten Island University South Hospital. Upon his arrival, the victim was unconscious and unresponsive, with a puncture wound to the upper right arm area. Upon further examination by hospital staff, it was discovered that the male had The post NYPD announces arrest in October murder on Staten Island appeared first on Shore News Network.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery.    The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
TheDailyBeast

New York Cop Suspended for Repeatedly Punching Young Girl on Video

A New York police officer who was caught on video repeatedly punching a young girl on the head during an altercation involving several cops and more than a dozen others has been suspended. While it’s unclear what led to the Staten Island scuffle, the officers allegedly approached the students, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who condemned the officers’ actions. “I was not pleased with what I saw,” Mr. Adams said in a news conference Wednesday. The police department didn’t reveal the name of the suspended officer or provide further details, but will be analyzing the video and body camera footage, according to Adams.Read it at The New York Times
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD asks public for assistance in identifying grope and grab subway robbery suspect

NEW YORK, NY – A woman was groped and robbed in midtown Manhattan on December 28th by an unknown male suspect. On Friday, the NYPD released a photo and video surveillance footage, asking the public for assistance in identifying the man. The robbery occurred at around 11:15 pm inside the 42nd Street and Bryant Park subway station. The male suspect approached the woman and grabbed her buttocks. After that, he forcibly took her purse and punched her in the head before fleeing the scene. Detectives with the Midtown South Precinct described the man as in his 20’s, approximately 6’0″ tall, The post NYPD asks public for assistance in identifying grope and grab subway robbery suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD

NEW YORK, NY – New York City police officers conducting a wellness check at a Kensington apartment on Wednesday were met by a 62-year-old man who barricaded himself inside. After making their way into the apartment, they discovered his wife, 60-year-old Karen Barnes deceased on the kitchen floor of their East 5th Street apartment. After conducting a suspicious death investigation, the NYPD today announced her manner of death was homicide. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was taken to Maimonides Hospital for evaluation. Her husband is now in custody and a homicide investigation is being conducted. Error: The post Woman found dead inside Brooklyn apartment was murdered, NYPD appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC subway serial deviant arrested and charged hours after NYPD bulletin

NEW YORK, NY – Hours after releasing a bulletin to media outlets regarding a sexual deviant on the loose in the subways of New York City, police arrested and charged an Upper Darby, Pennsylvania man. 35-year-old Jose Lopez has been charged with five acts of public lewdness in relation to multiple incidents reported throughout the city dating back to July. Police are asking anyone else who may have been a victim of Lopez to come forward. Lopez was wanted for multiple acts of public lewdness is being sought by detectives across New York City. According to police, the man is The post NYC subway serial deviant arrested and charged hours after NYPD bulletin appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating botched knifepoint robbery at Harlem Dunkin Donuts

NEW YORK, NY – A man who attempted to rob a Harlem Dunkin Donuts left empty-handed after an employee told the aspiring robber they had no money. The incident happened on December 10th, but today, detectives with the 25th Precinct released photos and video surveillance footage in an attempt to identify the suspect. The suspect entered the Dunkin Donuts on Lexington Avenue and threatened the employee that he had a knife. “The store employee told the individual that he did not have any money and the individual fled on foot southbound on Lexington Avenue,” the NYPD said today. “There were The post NYPD investigating botched knifepoint robbery at Harlem Dunkin Donuts appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD searching for New Year’s Day purse snatcher in Astoria

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are asking the public to assist in identifying a man captured by surveillance cameras responsible for a purse snatching in Astoria on New Year’s Day. According to officers with the 114th Precinct, the suspect approached a 36-year-old woman in the area of 31-15 29 Street, at around 2:40 p.m. The female victim was walking when the unknown individual approached from behind and pushed her down to the ground. “The individual then removed the victim’s purse and fled the location on foot,” NYPD said today. “The victim sustained minor The post NYPD searching for New Year’s Day purse snatcher in Astoria appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating near-fatal shooting in Inwood

New York, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 34th Precinct are investigating a December 26th attempted murder. On Friday, the NYPD released photos of the alleged suspect in that shooting, who has since eluded police. According to police, on December 26, at approximately 11:40 am, two men were engaged in a verbal altercation inside a building on West 205th Street near 10th Avenue. At one point, the suspect pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at the 26-year-old male victim. He was struck in the neck and back, The victim was taken to NYC Health + The post NYPD investigating near-fatal shooting in Inwood appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

123K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy