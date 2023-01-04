NEW YORK, NY – A 34-year-old man was slashed in front of the Village Chicken and Burger on New Year’s Eve following an altercation with an unknown male suspect, according to the New York City Police Department. The incident happened at 1739 Amsterdam Avenue. The 34-year-old victim was outside the store when he was approached by an unknown male suspect. A verbal argument began and it escalated into a physical altercation. The victim was kicked several times in the back before being slashed with an unknown object on his left arm. The suspect fled the scene. The victim was taken The post Man slashed during fight in Hamilton Heights appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO