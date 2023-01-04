NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged for a Friday night double stabbing in the Bronx. Officers from the NYPD’s 44th Precinct were called to the area of 1212 University Avenue for a report of an assault with injuries at around 9 pm on Friday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 45-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. He was suffering from stab wounds to the chest. A second victim, a 39-year-old woman, was also stabbed, with a slash wound to the arm. Both victims were treated at the scene before The post Suspect arrested in Bronx double stabbing attack, murder appeared first on Shore News Network.

BRONX, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO