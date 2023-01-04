ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 best trades Mavs must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is just about a month away, and the Dallas Mavericks need to be one of the more active teams before the trade window closes. The Mavs trade deadline strategy has to be a combination of buying and selling. They need to get guys who aren’t working out (like Christian Wood) and bring players in who can fit with Luka Doncic. That means shooters who can also create a little on their own. That’s why the two best trades the Mavs must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline include bringing in Bojan Bogdanovic from the Detroit Pistons and Duncan Robinson from the Miami Heat.
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

Ja Morant ran 20 seconds off the clock by not touching the ball with an NBA loophole

The Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets are two young teams on opposite ends of the NBA’s contention hierarchy. Memphis has a real shot to go to the 2023 NBA Finals with young co-stars and legitimate depth around the supernova that is Ja Morant. Charlotte is currently tied for the fewest wins in basketball, and will spend the rest of this season psyching itself up for the Victor Wembanyama derby in the lottery.
MEMPHIS, TN
Morrison County Record

Cardinals hold off Bulldogs in the final seconds, keeping their win streak alive

In a nailbiting conference matchup, the Upsala Cardinals girls basketball team managed to hold off the Swanville Bulldogs on their own court, coming away with a 52-48 victory, Friday, Jan. 7. The game started fairly even until the Cardinals scored nine in a row to take a 15-6 lead early. McKenna Graves started the run with a 2-pointer and Brenna Graves added to the run with a 2-pointer and a...
SWANVILLE, MN
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys at Commanders: RB & WR Record-Setters? Practice Injury Report

The Dallas Cowboys face the Washington Commanders on Sunday at FedEx Field, knowing a win could push "America's Team'' higher up in the NFC playoff picture ... and it could mean a 13th win for the season. While the potential playoff spot the 12-4 Cowboys could finish with has taken...
DALLAS, TX
Click2Houston.com

THE WRAP: Booker T. Washington earns VYPE Holiday Invitational title

After an array of teams battled their way through the brackets of last week’s VYPE Holiday Invitational powered by Daspit Law -- one of the oldest high schools in the city won the title -- the Booker T. Washington Eagles a winner. The tournament hosted a dozen of Houston’s...
HOUSTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Final NFC East Power Rankings

Week 18 has arrived all too soon, and the final power rankings are relatively clear. Despite a recent slide, the NFC’s top team remains on top of the NFC East but should be concerned about the upcoming Sunday match with a locked-in division rival. The bottom of the division was finalized during Week 17, with the only NFC East team that will not be in the playoffs determined.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy