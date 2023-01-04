Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opens in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Bison documentary features small Wyoming town.Yanasa TVWright, WY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Fox17
Crews put down fire at Ionia church
IONIA, Mich. — Six fire departments were working on Washington Street on Thursday evening, after a local church caught fire in Ionia. Ionia County dispatchers said that crews were called to the scene for a full involved fire. Crews responded to the church around 5:40 pm, and crews were...
A once proposed roundabout, this skewed intersection in Grand Rapids area is getting updated
WALKER, MI – A busy intersection in the city of Walker that has encountered potential changes in the past is on track for upgrades this year to enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians alike. The benefit for motorists? The estimated $700,000 road construction project shouldn’t cause too many inconveniences...
Bike path in Ottawa County damaged after someone drove on decade-old bridge
The local township hopes to have this section fixed and ready for summer for riders and walkers to enjoy.
State trooper injured after multiple vehicle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan state trooper is left injured after a multiple vehicle crash on I-196 near Lake Michigan Drive Friday evening. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in Grand Rapids. It is unclear what led to the incident, but 13 ON YOUR SIDE reports that at least two cars are involved.
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Township pole barn catches fire, three Branch County departments called in
COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – Firefighters from three departments had to battle a pole barn fire on Saturday morning in Coldwater Township. The fire in the 500 block of White Drive east of Willowbrook Road was reported at about 7:20 a.m.. The Coldwater Fire Department was initially dispatched. They...
Fox17
Bringing Harold Home: West MI vet lands in GR after 8 days sleeping on airport floors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jamie Dirkse met Harold, a 70-year-old army veteran, at the Orlando airport. Harold was on his way back to Holland from Vegas, moving back to his hometown to live with a good friend. But Harold's first flight from Vegas was canceled. He was rerouted to...
WWMTCw
Blizzard of 2022 prompted West Michigan road crews to work 24/7
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With what was known as the blizzard of 2022 charging towards West Michigan just before Christmas, road commissions and departments across our area sprang into action. Blizzard 2022: Heavy snow, intense winds lead to dangerous travel. As the week progressed, Michiganders flocked to grocery stores, stocked...
wkzo.com
Former police chief of Vicksburg passes away at 75
VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Fox 17 reported on Thursday, January 5 that 75-year-old Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, January 3. Descheneau was born in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1947 and is a...
Battle Creek’s Southwestern Jr. High Building Might Be Sold and Turned Into Apartments
Last Fall, we wrote about the old Southwestern Junior High School building in Battle Creek, and the state of disrepair it's in today. Which is a shame, because from the outside, the building is still quite a looker, and a staple in the community. There was speculation that someone might...
Lucy’s Cafe acquired by Grand Rapids-based restaurant group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The restaurant group that owns The Green Well, Bisto Bella Vita and Grove is adding a new eatery to its portfolio: Lucy’s Cafe. Essence Restaurant Group, which is based in Grand Rapids and is co-owned by James Berg and Hillary Edwards, purchased the Grand Rapids restaurant from CWD Real Estate. CWD, which is retaining ownership of the building, is not disclosing terms of the deal.
WOOD
Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law
An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Paw Paw woman faces several charges
PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
The Plant Parlor houseplants shop in Grand Rapids announces closure
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The owner of The Plant Parlor, a Grand Rapids plant shop, announced the shop will close later this month. Owner Danny Parker posted a message to customers on the shop’s website Thursday, Jan. 5, stating the last day of business for the Wealthy Street business will be Jan. 31.
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
Need for Speed: 86-year-old Allegan man building 400+ mph vehicle
Life out in the country tends to move a little slower. That's why you would never guess, inside two barns in Allegan, an 86-year-old man is building one of the fastest cars in America.
WNEM
Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office
Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
Former WWMT reporter returning to station as evening anchor
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A former reporter and weekend anchor at WWMT (Channel 3) is returning to be an evening anchor for the station. WWMT announced Wednesday, Jan. 4 that Jessica Harthorn would start in the spot on Jan. 5. She will co-anchor the evening and late news broadcasts with Andy Dominianni.
Recall petition submitted for Emmett Township trustee
A voter has submitted a petition to recall an Emmett Township trustee.
Comments / 1