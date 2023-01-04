ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox17

Crews put down fire at Ionia church

IONIA, Mich. — Six fire departments were working on Washington Street on Thursday evening, after a local church caught fire in Ionia. Ionia County dispatchers said that crews were called to the scene for a full involved fire. Crews responded to the church around 5:40 pm, and crews were...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Blizzard of 2022 prompted West Michigan road crews to work 24/7

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With what was known as the blizzard of 2022 charging towards West Michigan just before Christmas, road commissions and departments across our area sprang into action. Blizzard 2022: Heavy snow, intense winds lead to dangerous travel. As the week progressed, Michiganders flocked to grocery stores, stocked...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Former police chief of Vicksburg passes away at 75

VICKSBURG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A former Vicksburg police chief has passed away. Fox 17 reported on Thursday, January 5 that 75-year-old Michael Descheneau battled Lewy body Dementia and Parkinsonism until his passing on Tuesday, January 3. Descheneau was born in Manchester, New Hampshire in 1947 and is a...
VICKSBURG, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Lucy’s Cafe acquired by Grand Rapids-based restaurant group

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The restaurant group that owns The Green Well, Bisto Bella Vita and Grove is adding a new eatery to its portfolio: Lucy’s Cafe. Essence Restaurant Group, which is based in Grand Rapids and is co-owned by James Berg and Hillary Edwards, purchased the Grand Rapids restaurant from CWD Real Estate. CWD, which is retaining ownership of the building, is not disclosing terms of the deal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Commissioner: Board didn't follow state law

An Ottawa County Commissioner says the county board may have violated state law when it voted Tuesday to select a new person to run the department of public health at the first meeting of the new board. (Jan. 6, 2023) Commissioner: Board didn’t follow state law. An Ottawa County...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw woman faces several charges

PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
PAW PAW, MI
WNEM

Six Michigan dairy companies receive grant funding

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six Michigan companies were among the 31 companies announced to receive $2.4 million in grants from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). The Michigan businesses include Thistle Dew Creamery in Vassar, Charlevoix Cheese Company, Furniture City Creamery in Grand Rapids, Saltless Sea Creamery in Traverse City, Semifreddo LLC in Hart, and VernDale Products Inc. in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office

Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

