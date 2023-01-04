Read full article on original website
Related
Ponca City News
Girls win, boys lose in tournaments
Body In the first round of separate basketball tournaments Thursday, the Ponca City Lady Cats won their opening game while the boys varsity lost its first game. At the Chickasaw Nation East Central Oklahoma Classic at Ada High School, the Lady Cats defeated the Oklahoma City Storm 49-45. They advanced to the semifinal round of the championship bracket and was scheduled to play Ada on Friday night.
Ponca City News
Cowgirls fall to Kansas State in first Big 12 road game of season
Body Jan. 5—When the Oklahoma State women’s basketball made the trip north to play Kansas State on Wednesday night, the Cowgirls were in search of their first Big 12 Conference win of the season. They entered the contest less than a handful of days removed from their Big...
Ponca City News
Richardson heads to transfer portal after two seasons at OSU
Body Jan. 4—The Oklahoma State football team lost another member of its receiving corps on Tuesday afternoon. Cowboys sophomore wideout John Paul Richardson has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Cody Nagel of 247Sports and has since been confirmed to the News Press. Richardson’s time...
1600kush.com
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
Ponca City News
Billy “Bill” Stieber
Billy “Bill” Stieber, 90, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Brother was called to his eternal resting place on January 3, 2023. He entered this world on August 12, 1932, in Meeker, Oklahoma, born to William Rudolph and Hazel Lucille Sanders Stieber of Ponca City. Graveside services will be...
‘Beloved’ Bishop Kelley High School teacher and coach passes away
TULSA, Okla. — “A somber start to the year,” Bishop Kelley High School (BKHS) stated on a social media post on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Dan Schmitz a BKHS teacher and tennis coach reportedly passed away on Friday. He was in his early 60′s. The Bishop Kelly...
Ponca City News
Darlene Ruth Reed
Darlene Ruth Reed, 87 passed away on January 5, 2023. On Monday, January 9th, 2023, at 11:00 AM a funeral mass will be held in her honor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 707 East Ponca Ave., Ponca City, Oklahoma, 74601. Darlene was born in Blackwell Oklahoma on September 7,...
ocolly.com
HTeaO Grand Opening: Texas tea chain comes to Stillwater
HTeaO, a Texas-based company, expanded to Oklahoma and is holds its grand opening of its new location in Stillwater on Friday, on 1004 N. Boomer Rd. HTeaO is known for its wide variety of teas with flavors ranging from mint to mango fresco. Teas can come sweet or unsweet, and any flavors can be combined to create something new. For example, customers can combine coconut tea with almond green tea to create a secret flavor called almond joy. One of the favorites is sweet blueberry green tea because of its strong, sweet blueberry flavor.
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Oklahoma’s Congressional Delegation makes room for additional federal funding for new Veterans Hospital
Oklahoma Delegation has made room for an additional $31.2M in federal funding for Tulsa's new Veterans Hospital.
Ponca City News
Happenings
FLY-IN BREAKFAST The Ponca City Aviation Booster Club will hold their monthly fly-in breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 7. The breakfast is sponsored by the Ponca City Aviation Foundation, and the club works to try and get people, both young and old, interested in aviation and the airport. The breakfast is...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Vehicle Plows Through Barber Shop in Bartlesville
A vehicle plows through the store front of a barber shop in Bartlesville. Witnesses saw a red Chevy crash into the A+ Barber Shop, located at 416 SE Washington Boulevard next to the UPS Store. The accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday. There is no word yet as to...
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
Ponca City News
Cookshack Expansion Project completed
Body Ponca City, OK - In 2017, Cookshack relocated from an older building on Ash Street to the second Ponca City Development Authority (PCDA) built spec building at 2405 Sykes Blvd. This move allowed for additional manufacturing space and a newer building. As manufacturing and industry accelerated after the pandemic in late 2021, this forwardthinking company saw the need for expanded facilities at their Sykes location. PCDA Trustees agreed and the expansion process began in mid 2022.
KOKI FOX 23
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
Downtown Claremore sees local business success
Downtown Claremore has seen so much success with local businesses coming in that there's now a waitlist for business owners.
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen on Strangulation Charge
A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on a charge alleging domestic abuse by strangulation. Raymond Earl Lowe II was arrested back in October of 2022 after a call was made to police about a possible domestic situation. According to affidavit, police arrived to the 1300 block on...
Ponca City News
PCDA tax extension vote will be held on Jan. 10
Body An election will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the Ponca City Development Authority (PCDA) sales tax extension. This is a 1/2 cent sales tax that helps to fund PCDA’s operation. PCDA is a trust of Ponca City under the direction of the City Commission and their...
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
Comments / 0