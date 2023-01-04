HTeaO, a Texas-based company, expanded to Oklahoma and is holds its grand opening of its new location in Stillwater on Friday, on 1004 N. Boomer Rd. HTeaO is known for its wide variety of teas with flavors ranging from mint to mango fresco. Teas can come sweet or unsweet, and any flavors can be combined to create something new. For example, customers can combine coconut tea with almond green tea to create a secret flavor called almond joy. One of the favorites is sweet blueberry green tea because of its strong, sweet blueberry flavor.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO