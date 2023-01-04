Read full article on original website
thunder1320.com
Coffee County gets road sweep at Lincoln County
Coffee County went on the road and left Fayetteville with a clean sweep Thursday night. Freshman Natalie Barnes caught fire from deep on her way to a 20 point performance and senior Jalie Ruehling was dishing assists all around the gym to go with 16 points as the Lady Raiders put a thrashing on Lincoln County Thursday night in Fayetteville.
rockytopinsider.com
Vols Early Enrollee Arion Carter Named Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee
Tennessee early enrollee linebacker Arion Carter has been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Football Player of the Year from the state of Tennessee. The newest Volunteer brings home the award as Smyrna High School’s first-ever recipient of the award. “The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior linebacker and running back led the Bulldogs...
wgnsradio.com
Former La Vergne, VCU player Taylor dies
RICHMOND, Va. – Former La Vergne High School and VCU basketball standout Willie Taylor died unexpectedly at the age of 42 on Dec. 31. A 6-foot-6 native of La Vergne, Taylor poured in more than 1,300 points in just three seasons in a VCU uniform from 2000-03. He earned a pair of All-Colonial Athletic Association honors, including a First Team citation in 2002-03 when he averaged 17.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting .413 (59-of-143) from 3-point range.
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville, Mcminnville receive water infrastructure grants
TDEC Announces additional $125.9M in water infrastructure investments. Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced 24 grants totaling $125,954,007 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure grants.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
WDEF
Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
WTVCFOX
Third-party security 'not authorized' at Brainerd High School, Hamilton Co. Schools says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A third-party security guard who a family says punched a teenager at Brainerd High School Thursday morning was "not authorized" to be there, Hamilton County Schools said Friday. Instead, it appears Brainerd High School hired the guard on its own, without knowledge of Hamilton County Schools....
radio7media.com
Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
WTVCFOX
Teen missing from Chickamauga, last seen at Coolidge Park in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Police in Chickamauga need your help locating a missing 17-year-old. Thursday afternoon, they tweeted that Jason Story left Chickamauga Tuesday night, and was last seen that night in the area of Coolidge Park. If you have seen Story or know where he is, contact Chickamauga Police...
wgnsradio.com
New Bridges and Road Extensions Coming Soon Over I-24 and Second Bridge Over the Stones River
(Murfreesboro, TN) The City of Murfreesboro is moving forward with their 2040 Major Transportation Plan and extending Rutherford Boulevard to connect to Warrior Drive, which means the construction of a new bridge over I-24…. That was Chris Griffith, Executive Director of Public Infrastructure for the City of Murfreesboro. The bridge...
Giles County narcotics officers conduct underage vape sting
A 62% failure rate - that's the sad percentage of how many times Giles County store clerks illegally sold vape products to an underage minor working with the Giles County Sheriff's department.
Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removel for I-840
Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-840 in Williamson County at McDaniel Road in Arrington on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. The work will result in one interstate stoppage and one rolling roadblock beginning at approximately 6 a.m. The event is expected to take around one […] The post Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removel for I-840 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
wgnsradio.com
Two Killed in Tuesday Night Accident in Murfreesboro (UPDATE WITH AUDIO STATEMENT FROM POLICE)
(MURFREESBORO, TN) UPDATE - Murfreesboro Police have confirmed that two people have died as a result of a serious auto accident that occurred on Fortress Boulevard around 5 o’clock Tuesday night. The accident was directly in front of the Cross Creek at Murfreesboro apartment complex. MPD Public Information Officer...
wgnsradio.com
JazzFest in Murfreesboro - - Will it be Revived for 2023?
(Rutherford County, TN) The announcement to end the annual JazzFest on the Rutherford County Square was made this past year - - which means the concert that took place in May was the grand finale for the yearly event. However, some believe it’s not time to drop the curtains just yet. Several residents have decided to discuss the idea of continuing the event, but in a new setting.
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
WTVCFOX
'Tragic' workplace accident kills longtime Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum employee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A longtime employee of the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum (TVRM) died after an accident at the museum Wednesday afternoon. State officials tell us an investigation into what happened is now underway. A post on the TVRM's Facebook page says George Walker was "involved in a tragic...
Teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside in Tullahoma
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside.
Mann is New Alderman for the City of Tullahoma
Derick Mann was selected Tuesday night by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman to serve as an alderman. The vote was 5-1, with Mayor Ray Knowis voting for Tommy Northcott. The seat was vacated by Robin Dunn, who resigned from the board after a heated exchange with other board...
