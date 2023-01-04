ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tullahoma, TN

Coffee County gets road sweep at Lincoln County

Coffee County went on the road and left Fayetteville with a clean sweep Thursday night. Freshman Natalie Barnes caught fire from deep on her way to a 20 point performance and senior Jalie Ruehling was dishing assists all around the gym to go with 16 points as the Lady Raiders put a thrashing on Lincoln County Thursday night in Fayetteville.
Coffee County picks up Two Basketball Wins on Thursday

On Thursday night in Fayetteville, the Coffee County Lady Raiders got strong performances from Natalie Barnes and Jalie Ruehling to zip past Lincoln County 78-41 in non-district play. Channah Gannon and Chloe Gannon added 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Lady Raiders improved to 22-1 on the season. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________. Cooper...
Former La Vergne, VCU player Taylor dies

RICHMOND, Va. – Former La Vergne High School and VCU basketball standout Willie Taylor died unexpectedly at the age of 42 on Dec. 31. A 6-foot-6 native of La Vergne, Taylor poured in more than 1,300 points in just three seasons in a VCU uniform from 2000-03. He earned a pair of All-Colonial Athletic Association honors, including a First Team citation in 2002-03 when he averaged 17.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while shooting .413 (59-of-143) from 3-point range.
Cookeville, Mcminnville receive water infrastructure grants

TDEC Announces additional $125.9M in water infrastructure investments. Nashville – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced 24 grants totaling $125,954,007 from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) fund, part of which TDEC is administering in the form of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure grants.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill

ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removel for I-840

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) workers and contractors are scheduled to conduct work on electrical lines across I-840 in Williamson County at McDaniel Road in Arrington on Sunday morning, Jan. 8. The work will result in one interstate stoppage and one rolling roadblock beginning at approximately 6 a.m. The event is expected to take around one […] The post Middle Tennessee Electric Plans Interstate Crossing Removel for I-840 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
JazzFest in Murfreesboro - - Will it be Revived for 2023?

(Rutherford County, TN) The announcement to end the annual JazzFest on the Rutherford County Square was made this past year - - which means the concert that took place in May was the grand finale for the yearly event. However, some believe it’s not time to drop the curtains just yet. Several residents have decided to discuss the idea of continuing the event, but in a new setting.
Mann is New Alderman for the City of Tullahoma

Derick Mann was selected Tuesday night by the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Alderman to serve as an alderman. The vote was 5-1, with Mayor Ray Knowis voting for Tommy Northcott. The seat was vacated by Robin Dunn, who resigned from the board after a heated exchange with other board...
