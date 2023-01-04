Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?Ty D.Coachella, CA
Palm Springs Region Community Guide By Residential BrokersJoseph MelaraPalm Springs, CA
Purchasing Luxury Real Estate in Coachella ValleyTammy EminethCoachella, CA
San Jacinto, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Jacinto, CA
Banning, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBanning, CA
Related
Family of slain California deputy calls for judge to resign
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — (AP) — The family of a slain Southern California sheriff's deputy on Friday demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record. Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was fatally shot Dec. 29 during a traffic...
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
Mother of slain Riverside County deputy calls for judge to resign
The mother of a slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record.
Law enforcement group: Judges must stop ‘reckless’ dismissals
A law enforcement group representing Riverside County’s sheriff, district attorney and 19 chiefs of police Thursday called on Superior Court judges to end the mass dismissal of criminal cases to solve a backlog, saying the practice is escalating dangers to public safety. “The courts have engaged in the reckless...
lrmonline.com
Racist Trees | Sarah Newens and Mina T. Son Addresses Palm Springs Controversy | PSIFF 2023
Truly, now everything and anything can be perceived as racist. In the documentary Racist Trees, a Black community unites against a line of trees that separates the neighborhood from a city golf course in Palm Springs. Communities clashed against one another for the shrubs and trees, but the history of Palm Springs may suggest otherwise about these trees.
Two-mile procession planned ahead of funeral for fallen Riverside County deputy
A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned tomorrow ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate.
Dog Thrown Over Fence Has A New Home And A New Name
An 8-year-old pit bull mix thrown over a barbed wire fence last month in Riverside county has a new home and a new name.
foxla.com
'Stop dismissing cases': Riverside County law enforcement to judges
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - "Stop dismissing cases." That's the message Riverside County law enforcement is giving to Superior Court judges as cases continue to be dismissed due to a lack of available trial courtrooms. According to officials, a large percentage of the dismissed cases involve domestic violence as well as...
Dog adopted after disturbing video of owner throwing him over razor wire in Riverside County
A pit bull mix who was seen on video being left for dead when he was tossed over an 8-foot fence topped with razor wire in Riverside County has now found himself a new forever home.
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly burglarized restaurants in Yucaipa and Rialto is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
A Huntington Park man who allegedly burglarized two Corky’s restaurants in Yucaipa and Rialto in November was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 28, 2022, the suspect, 28-year-old Angel Chavez, and another man allegedly shattered the patio...
Fontana Herald News
Officers arrest three persons following vehicle pursuit in San Bernardino
Officers in San Bernardino arrested three persons following a vehicle pursuit, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of H and 6th streets, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 5. The driver failed to yield, and a short...
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
KTLA.com
24-year-old Riverside man arrested for string of robberies
A 24-year-old man from Riverside has been arrested in connection with at least five robberies, authorities announced Thursday. The most recent incident occurred on Dec. 29, just after 8:30 a.m., when officers with the Riverside Police Department responded to a Family Dollar store in the 9100 block of Magnolia Avenue on reports of an armed robbery at the location.
Firefighters respond to structure fire at Palm Desert duplex
Cal Fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at a duplex in Palm Desert. The fire was reported at 6:39 p.m. on the 41600 block of Jupiter Hills Court. Firefighters said there was visible smoke from a duplex. The fire was contained to a bathroom and attic space of 1 unit at The post Firefighters respond to structure fire at Palm Desert duplex appeared first on KESQ.
ukenreport.com
LifeStream Blood Bank Needs You Immediately
SAN BERNARDINO – January is more than just the start of the New Year. It’s also National Blood Donor Month, an opportunity for LifeStream Blood Bank to recognize those who regularly roll up their sleeves and help save lives. Without the generosity of those who give so selflessly,...
Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto
A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash
A swift water rescue is underway on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash as the roadway floods. The roadway, which is used by many to get in and out of Palm Springs, started flooding shortly before 6:00 p.m. @PalmSpringsPD Indian Canyon at the wash is a river right now @KESQHaley @KESQ pic.twitter.com/uwlTitGDkL— Chris Tarpening The post Swift water rescue underway as N Indian Canyon floods at the wash appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently
Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
Riverside Co. Department of Animal Services seeks arrest warrant for man who abandoned dog
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is seeking an arrest warrant on a man who was caught on camera abandoning his dog at a cell phone tower.
Comments / 0