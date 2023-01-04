ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ukenreport.com

LifeStream Blood Bank Needs You Immediately

SAN BERNARDINO – January is more than just the start of the New Year. It’s also National Blood Donor Month, an opportunity for LifeStream Blood Bank to recognize those who regularly roll up their sleeves and help save lives. Without the generosity of those who give so selflessly,...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
matadornetwork.com

This Hotel in Palm Desert, California Unique Boat Ride Is the Most Scenic Way To Enter a Hotel

If you’re looking for a luxurious desert getaway, look no further than the JW Marriott Palm Desert. This stunning resort offers an array of amenities and activities to make your stay unforgettable. From championship golf courses to world-class spas, the JW Marriott Palm Desert has something for everyone. The resort has also created a unique, luxurious, and eco-friendly way to enter its hotel. The gondola boat entrance offers guests a unique experience that will make their stay extra special.
PALM DESERT, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

‘Restored’ features another Redlands classic

Historical homes and Redlands go together like lath and plaster, so it’s no surprise that local restoration expert Brett Waterman says “Redlands is going to get a lot of love” this next season on “Restored,” a show entering its eighth season on Magnolia TV. Redlands,...
REDLANDS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Seritage Properties Offers up for Sale the Round 1 and Shops in Temecula with Asking Price of $29MM

Another retail investor is looking to trade a property it owns as the retail market continues to make progress following the challenges associated with the global Covid pandemic. New York City-based Seritage Growth Properties is offering up for sale the 126,520 square foot Round 1 and Shops retail property in Temecula located at 40710 Winchester Road. The asking price for the shopping center is $29.6 million, or roughly $234 per square foot, as stated in the asset’s offering document.
TEMECULA, CA
menifee247.com

No movement on theater, retail project -- except on paper

The partial theater walls can be seen in the background behind unfinished retail buildings. (File photo) Although the Krikorian Theater and retail business site has remained unchanged for more than 2 ½ years, City of Menifee officials say the retail portion of the project is still active in the planning stages at City Hall. According to officials, owner George Krikorian is working with the City to move forward in resuming construction at the corner of Menifee Town Center.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

“It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding

Even though Thursday's rainy weather in the valley was not as severe as in other parts of the state, the City of Palm Springs and its fire department made sure to prepare.  Ahead of the rainy weather, Palm Springs Fire Department set up its water rescue equipment and boat. If any water rescue needs to The post “It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
publicceo.com

City of Menifee offers home improvement grant for income-qualified residents

The City of Menifee is excited to announce the Single Family Home Improvement (SFHI) grant as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The SFHI grant provides up to $15,000 for the rehabilitation of owner-occupied dwellings including single-family and mobile homes. All repairs must be done in accordance with the City’s program guidelines and priority is given to improvements that support health and safety.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Indio to host beam signing ceremony for $50 million Public Safety Campus

The city of Indio will hold a public beam-signing ceremony Friday to celebrate a milestone in construction on its new $50 million Public Safety Campus. The 430,000-square-foot facility will be located in 46800 Jackson St. and is expected to be operational by 2024, according to a statement from the city. City officials said that the The post Indio to host beam signing ceremony for $50 million Public Safety Campus appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
HeySoCal

21-year-old man with medical condition goes missing in Temecula

A 21-year-old man who authorities say has an undisclosed medical condition was reported missing Wednesday in Temecula. Zachary Charles Goodnight was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Cleveland Street, said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Goodnight is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs...
TEMECULA, CA

