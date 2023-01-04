Read full article on original website
Related
thepalmspringspost.com
Ribbon cutting event marks re-opening of crucial clinic in Palm Springs, the only one of its type in valley
The city, county, medical, and business communities came together Thursday to mark an event months in the making: A facility offering 24/7 walk-in mental health services is once again open in the city — the only such facility in the Coachella Valley. Driving the news: The Palm Springs Chamber...
ukenreport.com
LifeStream Blood Bank Needs You Immediately
SAN BERNARDINO – January is more than just the start of the New Year. It’s also National Blood Donor Month, an opportunity for LifeStream Blood Bank to recognize those who regularly roll up their sleeves and help save lives. Without the generosity of those who give so selflessly,...
thepalmspringspost.com
In former Stein Mart location, a collection of California-cool crafted goods now waits to be discovered
One step into the vast, open space in the center of the Plaza Del Sol Shopping Center off South Palm Canyon Drive and you can tell one thing immediately: This ain’t no Stein Mart. Gone are the floral print blouses, “tummy control” leggings, and housewares. In their place is...
matadornetwork.com
This Hotel in Palm Desert, California Unique Boat Ride Is the Most Scenic Way To Enter a Hotel
If you’re looking for a luxurious desert getaway, look no further than the JW Marriott Palm Desert. This stunning resort offers an array of amenities and activities to make your stay unforgettable. From championship golf courses to world-class spas, the JW Marriott Palm Desert has something for everyone. The resort has also created a unique, luxurious, and eco-friendly way to enter its hotel. The gondola boat entrance offers guests a unique experience that will make their stay extra special.
redlandscommunitynews.com
‘Restored’ features another Redlands classic
Historical homes and Redlands go together like lath and plaster, so it’s no surprise that local restoration expert Brett Waterman says “Redlands is going to get a lot of love” this next season on “Restored,” a show entering its eighth season on Magnolia TV. Redlands,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Bakery Panadería Del Pueblo whips up ‘Rosca de Reyes’ for the Valley
January 6th marks Día de los Reyes Magos ( Three Kings Day) which many families here in the Valley celebrate. Our Diane Lopez caught up with local bakery, Panadería Del Pueblo, to show why Rosca de Reyes is more than just a delicious tradition. We here at NBC...
theregistrysocal.com
Seritage Properties Offers up for Sale the Round 1 and Shops in Temecula with Asking Price of $29MM
Another retail investor is looking to trade a property it owns as the retail market continues to make progress following the challenges associated with the global Covid pandemic. New York City-based Seritage Growth Properties is offering up for sale the 126,520 square foot Round 1 and Shops retail property in Temecula located at 40710 Winchester Road. The asking price for the shopping center is $29.6 million, or roughly $234 per square foot, as stated in the asset’s offering document.
menifee247.com
No movement on theater, retail project -- except on paper
The partial theater walls can be seen in the background behind unfinished retail buildings. (File photo) Although the Krikorian Theater and retail business site has remained unchanged for more than 2 ½ years, City of Menifee officials say the retail portion of the project is still active in the planning stages at City Hall. According to officials, owner George Krikorian is working with the City to move forward in resuming construction at the corner of Menifee Town Center.
“It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding
Even though Thursday's rainy weather in the valley was not as severe as in other parts of the state, the City of Palm Springs and its fire department made sure to prepare. Ahead of the rainy weather, Palm Springs Fire Department set up its water rescue equipment and boat. If any water rescue needs to The post “It goes from zero to 100 quickly out here:” City of Palm Springs prepares for flooding appeared first on KESQ.
publicceo.com
City of Menifee offers home improvement grant for income-qualified residents
The City of Menifee is excited to announce the Single Family Home Improvement (SFHI) grant as part of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The SFHI grant provides up to $15,000 for the rehabilitation of owner-occupied dwellings including single-family and mobile homes. All repairs must be done in accordance with the City’s program guidelines and priority is given to improvements that support health and safety.
ETOnline.com
2023 Palm Spring International Film Awards - Arrivals Red Carpet
Check out all your favorite stars on the red carpet. Honorees will range from Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler to Cate Blanchett for tonight's awards that take place in Palm Springs, California on Jan. 5.
Dog Thrown Over Fence Has A New Home And A New Name
An 8-year-old pit bull mix thrown over a barbed wire fence last month in Riverside county has a new home and a new name.
Indio to host beam signing ceremony for $50 million Public Safety Campus
The city of Indio will hold a public beam-signing ceremony Friday to celebrate a milestone in construction on its new $50 million Public Safety Campus. The 430,000-square-foot facility will be located in 46800 Jackson St. and is expected to be operational by 2024, according to a statement from the city. City officials said that the The post Indio to host beam signing ceremony for $50 million Public Safety Campus appeared first on KESQ.
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
Dog adopted after disturbing video of owner throwing him over razor wire in Riverside County
A pit bull mix who was seen on video being left for dead when he was tossed over an 8-foot fence topped with razor wire in Riverside County has now found himself a new forever home.
No-burn alert issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A wood-burning ban has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Saturday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. That means that all indoor and outdoor residential wood burning is prohibited for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
Two-mile procession planned ahead of funeral for fallen Riverside County deputy
A roughly two-mile procession bearing the coffin of a fallen Riverside County sheriff’s motorcycle patrolman is planned tomorrow ahead of a memorial service in west Riverside, and officials welcomed the public to participate.
10 Riverside-San Bernardino Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Riverside, Cal. - The Inland Empire continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in California, as well as the United States. The Riverside-San Bernardino area has become a major hub for warehouses and distribution centers for several large companies like Amazon and Toyota.
21-year-old man with medical condition goes missing in Temecula
A 21-year-old man who authorities say has an undisclosed medical condition was reported missing Wednesday in Temecula. Zachary Charles Goodnight was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the 3200 block of Cleveland Street, said the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Goodnight is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs...
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
Comments / 0