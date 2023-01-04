Read full article on original website
roadtripsandcoffee.com
10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC
I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Accounting Firm Makes a Difference in the Midlands
COLUMBIA— This holiday season the Columbia office of Mauldin & Jenkins, LLC participated in the Families Helping Families holiday assistance program, an initiative launched by the nonprofit Palmetto Project and WIS-News 10 in the Midlands. Families Helping Families provides assistance to more than 3,600 families in need of food,...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Columbia, Greenville commercial real estate firms merge
Commercial real estate firms NAI Earle Furman in Greenville and NAI Columbia have merged, a final step in a four-year process among eight local Columbia partners and NAI Earle Furman. “We are excited that NAI Columbia is officially rolling into our business family,” Jon Good, CEO of NAI Earle Furman...
tribpapers.com
Land Preservation & Boykins Go Hand in Hand
Boykin, SC – In rural South Carolina, there is a small town well worth visiting just before Christmas. This year, the 26th annual Boykin Christmas Parade once again took place near Camden, S.C. This beloved tongue-in-check parade returned after a 2-year disruption due to COVID. It is a delightful Mardi Gras-like parade full of surprises every year. Apparently, at the first parade in 1991, Santa Claus arrived by parachute!
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos announces transfer commitment
Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos has found his new team. Less than a week after it was reported that Amos was entering the transfer portal, Amos has revealed he will continue his college football career in the MAC. Amos tweeted that he is committed to Miami (Ohio). Amos, out...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
wgac.com
Three Area Golf Courses Made Top 20 lists in Georgia and South Carolina
Golf Magazine ranks golf courses across the country every year, and an area course has made the list of the top 20 in South Carolina, while two are in the top 10 in Georgia. Sage Valley in Graniteville is one of the best the state has to offer, according to the magazine. They have a large team of expert panelists from 15 nations travel the country with a list of hundreds of courses, checking off the ones they believe are the best. Golf Magazine says many have played more than 1,000 courses in 20-plus countries.
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
WIS-TV
“He was well-respected in the law community”: Friends of former Columbia Councilman and prominent attorney Brian DeQuincy Newman remember his legacy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friends of former Columbia Councilman and prominent attorney Brian DeQuincy Newman are remembering his legacy. Sources confirmed that Newman died last night at just 40 years old. The former prosecutor for the 5th Circuit Solicitor’s Office was the youngest person to ever hold a seat on the city council at 26 years old. He was first elected back in 2010.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jason Brown, former South Carolina QB, announces latest transfer destination
Jason Brown was a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football program in 2021 before deciding to transfer to Virginia Tech for the 2022 season. He’ll end his lengthy college football career in the same place it began: in the FCS ranks. Brown announced on his Twitter account on Thursday evening that he had committed to Jackson State:
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
247Sports
Lucas welcomes new Gamecocks to Columbia
For all the talk about who’s left the South Carolina Gamecocks football team, it’s worth a reminder: Several highly-rated prospects reported to campus on Wednesday. Defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Sterling Lucas played a significant part in recruiting a few of them, including Desmond Umeozulu, Monteque Rhames, Grayson Howard and Maurice Brown. Umeozulu and Rhames will join Lucas’ position group.
President Biden signs 'Sami's Law,' named after USC student, into effect
COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of the more than two dozen bills President Joe Biden signed into law on January 5 was H.R. 1082, or "Sami's Law," named after University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson. Sami's Law would require the Government Accountability Office to study, and submit a biennial...
WIS-TV
Colorado-based management company for Colony Apartments responds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a third of the people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home, and tenants say property management, Monroe Group, has been unresponsive to their concerns. On Tuesday, December 27, tenants told Columbia Police that they had spent several days without...
Richland District Two makes no decisions on Superintendent's contract
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland District Two hosted a special called board meeting on Thursday, and on the agenda was the Superintendent's contract, which raised concerns for a lot of people in the community. In June of last year, Governor Henry McMaster called for an investigation of the Richland Two...
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
WLTX.com
Three tornadoes touchdown in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Weather Service office in Columbia has confirmed a third tornado that occurred in Lexington County on Wednesday. At 10:44 a.m., an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 75 miles per hour was tracked across central Lexington county. The National Weather Service has stated that the tornado likely began in a wooded area between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. The tornado then continued east-southeast where it would eventually dissipate near Greenwood Drive. The EF-0 tornado produced sporadic damage across its 2.9-mile path, such as uprooting trees and snapping large branches.
