KTVB
67 years of struggle, triumph and tortillas: Idaho family-run bakery expanding
Rodriguez Bakery creations can be found in most Southern Idaho grocery stores. Now, they're headed north.
Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner
First thing Thursday morning, Steve Mitchell of Nampa got the phone call of a lifetime from his wife, Kim, telling him they were this year’s winners of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle. The post Canyon County couple claim Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle winner appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Idaho Fish and Game to increase patrols this winter
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game enforcement staff will be increasing patrols this winter in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area ( Boise River WMA). The Boise River WMA is 36,000 acres in the foothills of the Boise mountains including the areas in Emmet, Horseshoe Bend, and Idaho City and along both Lucky Peak and Arrowrock Reservoirs. The Boise River WMA supports more than 300 species of wildlife.
A Small Town in Idaho That “Comes Alive” During the Winter Season
We’re all about beautiful and adventurous small towns here in Idaho, but what town is the most “alive” during the winter season, especially when there’s snow?. We found a recent article from Only in Your State claiming to know which town this is for Idaho, and here’s what they had to say...
Idaho Mom Controversy: Who Was Right? Meridian PD or Sarah Brady?
The fallout continues over the decision by Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador to dismiss the trespassing charges against Sarah Brady. Mrs. Brady is the Meridian Mom who gained international attention for being arrested at Kleiner Park during the pandemic. You can read about the complete history of the case here....
Fruitland bakery with 67-year history expanding into northern Idaho
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Owner and founder of the Gem State's famous Rodriguez Bakery was the late Francisco Rodriguez. "He was amazing. He was the hardest working man I knew," said Becky Rodriguez, current owner. Francisco was also known as Don Pancho. He opened his first location 67 years ago.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List
Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
eastidahonews.com
Idaho AG Labrador to dismiss trespassing charge of supporter from 2020 ‘park mom’ arrest
MERIDIAN (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador on Thursday announced that his office filed a motion to dismiss charges against a Meridian woman who was charged with trespassing in early 2020 after using a public playground that was closed because of COVID-19 concerns. The filing is...
Post Register
Man accused of killing Idaho college students due in court
BOISE — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students was extradited to Idaho Wednesday and scheduled to appear in court Thursday on charges of four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger's arrival in the state also means sealed documents that...
1,500 Nonresident White-Tailed Deer Tags to go on Sale January 12
IDAHO - The Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) has announced that 1,500 nonresident white-tailed deer tags will go on sale on the morning of Thursday, January 12, 2023. The nonresident white-tailed deer-only tags will be available online at GooutdoorsIdaho.com, at vendors, with the Idaho Fish and Game mobile app, or by telephone at (800) 554-8685. The tags will go on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. MST / 9:00 a.m. PST.
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
KLEWTV
Idaho Lottery to announce million dollar winning number tonight
The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is the Idaho Lottery’s most anticipated game of the year. This 16th edition of the game was only on sale for 23 days, delivering a record sell-out of all 250,000 tickets twelve days before Thanksgiving on November 12, 2022. Tonight, one lucky Idaho Lottery player...
Idahoans Suck at Obeying this Road Rule that Could Lead to Death
Everybody seems to have some sort of road rage. It may be something small like being annoyed by someone leaving their blinker on or being cut off, or it may be that you naturally drive angry all the time. Unless drivers are driving exactly the way we do and prefer for them to, odds are you will end up irritated one way or another. There is one rule of the road that the residents of Idaho seem to be particularly bad at in the Magic Valley, and it could cost other drivers their lives if people don't fix it soon.
Has Anyone in Idaho Ever Been Lucky Enough to Win the Mega Millions?
Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is $940 million, the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history. As the drawing approaches, it makes us wonder “has anyone from Idaho ever won the Mega Millions?”. It’s a good question to ask, because when you hear about big winners in...
Idaho Parents Can Throw Their Kid Away at Any Age
You can throw a kid away at any age in Idaho. Legally, you can sh*t-out on your kid for no reason at all and put ‘em up for adoption until they’re a day shy of 18. I know this because a friend of mine lived through it and Idaho law vouches for it.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?
In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
Idaho murders roommate allegedly saw killer in the house; TikTok cousins solve baby kidnapping - TCDPOD
This Week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: New court documents detail evidence used to arrest the alleged killer in the University of Idaho slayings. Plus, the valiant efforts of two moms bring an alleged child abductor to justice and a missing child home.
This Idaho Hot Spring Was Memorable For All The Wrong Reasons
My first hot springs experience was a little disappointing. My wife and I decided to go to and enjoy our first hot spring on Monday (Jan. 2) and going during a holiday weekend probably wasn't the best idea. When we got to the hot spring I could already tell that it was going to be crowded. The parking was packed and making sure I got a spot that I wouldn't get blocked in was my biggest concern right out of the gate.
