Idaho Fish and Game to increase patrols this winter

Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game enforcement staff will be increasing patrols this winter in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area ( Boise River WMA). The Boise River WMA is 36,000 acres in the foothills of the Boise mountains including the areas in Emmet, Horseshoe Bend, and Idaho City and along both Lucky Peak and Arrowrock Reservoirs. The Boise River WMA supports more than 300 species of wildlife.
Idaho’s Incredible Cosmic Tubing Hill Must Be on Your 2023 Winter Bucket List

Living in Idaho, we’re incredibly blessed to be surrounded by 19 beautiful ski areas. However, not all of us are graceful enough to enjoy them on skis or snowboards!. We’re not judging. We’re one of you. When our youth group went on a ski trip, we were told “you’re allowed to go tubing, that’s it.” Bless our chaperone’s heart. They didn’t want us to break a leg in the middle of track and field season. They were right…we probably would’ve!
Man accused of killing Idaho college students due in court

BOISE — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students was extradited to Idaho Wednesday and scheduled to appear in court Thursday on charges of four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger's arrival in the state also means sealed documents that...
1,500 Nonresident White-Tailed Deer Tags to go on Sale January 12

IDAHO - The Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) has announced that 1,500 nonresident white-tailed deer tags will go on sale on the morning of Thursday, January 12, 2023. The nonresident white-tailed deer-only tags will be available online at GooutdoorsIdaho.com, at vendors, with the Idaho Fish and Game mobile app, or by telephone at (800) 554-8685. The tags will go on sale beginning at 10:00 a.m. MST / 9:00 a.m. PST.
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Lottery to announce million dollar winning number tonight

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is the Idaho Lottery’s most anticipated game of the year. This 16th edition of the game was only on sale for 23 days, delivering a record sell-out of all 250,000 tickets twelve days before Thanksgiving on November 12, 2022. Tonight, one lucky Idaho Lottery player...
Idahoans Suck at Obeying this Road Rule that Could Lead to Death

Everybody seems to have some sort of road rage. It may be something small like being annoyed by someone leaving their blinker on or being cut off, or it may be that you naturally drive angry all the time. Unless drivers are driving exactly the way we do and prefer for them to, odds are you will end up irritated one way or another. There is one rule of the road that the residents of Idaho seem to be particularly bad at in the Magic Valley, and it could cost other drivers their lives if people don't fix it soon.
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3

An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Is The Latest Idaho In-N-Out Burger Location Information For 2023 True?

In-N-Out Burger coming to Idaho is not new news. The idea has been thrown around for a few years about possible dates, plans, and locations but it wasn’t until recently that things started coming together. Now there’s a new social media post being shared that appears to give a concrete timeline for the first In-N-Out restaurant in Idaho, but it may be fake.
This Idaho Hot Spring Was Memorable For All The Wrong Reasons

My first hot springs experience was a little disappointing. My wife and I decided to go to and enjoy our first hot spring on Monday (Jan. 2) and going during a holiday weekend probably wasn't the best idea. When we got to the hot spring I could already tell that it was going to be crowded. The parking was packed and making sure I got a spot that I wouldn't get blocked in was my biggest concern right out of the gate.
