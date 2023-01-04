ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bingham County reflects on accomplishments, looks ahead

As the county has grown and changed, Bingham County officials have worked over the past year to help the county adapt to those changes. As the population of the county increases, county officials have to work to accommodate that population as well as protect the people whose family have been living here for generations.
eastidahonews.com

Tour bus with welders from Wyoming stops in Idaho Falls to visit students

IDAHO FALLS — With a tour bus, welding rig and exciting giveaways, a group of welders from Wyoming stopped at a technical education school on Wednesday. Western Welding Academy, located in Gillette, Wyoming, tours across the nation in what’s called “The Blue Collar Tour” and stopped at Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC).
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Boil advisory issued for large section of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Due to a drop in water pressure, the city of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. The city’s Water Division routinely monitors the conditions in the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Lori Vallow Daybell files a notice of alibi

Boise, ID (CBS2) — New records released from Jan. 5, 2023, in the Vallow Daybell case state that Lori Vallow Daybell had an alibi at the time of the murders. Lori Vallow is suspected in the 2019 deaths of her two kids Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow as well as the death of her husband Chad Daybell's former wife Tammy.
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
FORT HALL, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness appears in court

IDAHO FALLS – A man charged with second-degree murder appeared in court Tuesday to discuss various motions before his trial is set to start all over again. Jake Eilander, 37, was indicted on June 16 after allegedly shooting and killing 44-year-old Ulises Rangel behind Planet Fitness. Eilander appeared in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Madison's team effort prevails in rivalry win over Rigby

REXBURG- Having a packed house at home is one of the most incredible things a team can have in their season. Especially when it is a conference rival that is looking to continue its winning ways. The Madison boys basketball team used the crowd and emotion to come up with big plays in a 62-52 victory over their rivals the Rigby Trojans.
RIGBY, ID
eastidahonews.com

U.S. Marshals arrest man in Rexburg for Puerto Rico homicide

REXBURG — U.S. Marshals have caught and arrested a man at a Walmart in Rexburg wanted for an out-of-state homicide. U.S. Marshals officials told EastIdahoNews.com on Friday they arrested Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, from Puerto Rico at the Rexburg Walmart at 10:15 p.m. Thursday with the help from the Rexburg Police Department.
REXBURG, ID

