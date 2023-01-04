Read full article on original website
Bingham County reflects on accomplishments, looks ahead
As the county has grown and changed, Bingham County officials have worked over the past year to help the county adapt to those changes. As the population of the county increases, county officials have to work to accommodate that population as well as protect the people whose family have been living here for generations.
Tour bus with welders from Wyoming stops in Idaho Falls to visit students
IDAHO FALLS — With a tour bus, welding rig and exciting giveaways, a group of welders from Wyoming stopped at a technical education school on Wednesday. Western Welding Academy, located in Gillette, Wyoming, tours across the nation in what’s called “The Blue Collar Tour” and stopped at Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career & Technical Education Center (CTEC).
Boil advisory issued for large section of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Due to a drop in water pressure, the city of Idaho Falls is issuing a boil water advisory for all properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, effective immediately. The city’s Water Division routinely monitors the conditions in the...
Two families in Clark County welcome December babies
DUBOIS — Christmas has come and gone. We are now beginning 2023. With the new year comes new babies; two families in Dubois have welcomed new sons into their homes.
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a clerk who’s retiring after over 20 years at the post office window
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a postal clerk who is retiring after a career spanning several decades. Here’s what the...
3 things to know this morning – January 6, 2023
Here's what you should know to start your Friday. The post 3 things to know this morning – January 6, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Eastern Idaho Public Health reminds food establishments under boil order to follow these guidelines
IDAHO FALLS — We have been notified by the Department of Environmental Quality that water serving properties located north of Sunnyside Road, in addition to properties west of Interstate 15, are under a precautionary boil order. Idaho Food Code requires that a food establishment provide safe, potable water for...
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
Don’t forget about local homeless shelters during the ‘January blues’
EAST IDAHO – Homeless shelters often see an influx of donations, volunteers and gift-giving during the holidays, but one thing to remember is the less fortunate need help during the other 11 months of the year too. Eastern Idaho homeless shelters are bracing for cold winter months as snow,...
What is being done about potholes?
The City of Idaho Falls says the recent weather conditions have wreaked havoc on city roads, causing potholes and other hazardous conditions. The post What is being done about potholes? appeared first on Local News 8.
ITD crews fixing potholes in East Idaho
The Idaho Transportation Department is working to address potholes created by rapidly changing temperatures this winter. The post ITD crews fixing potholes in East Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Lori Vallow Daybell files a notice of alibi
Boise, ID (CBS2) — New records released from Jan. 5, 2023, in the Vallow Daybell case state that Lori Vallow Daybell had an alibi at the time of the murders. Lori Vallow is suspected in the 2019 deaths of her two kids Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow as well as the death of her husband Chad Daybell's former wife Tammy.
Names of officer and individual from officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge released
On Nov. 27, 2022, an Idaho Falls Police officer responded to the Eagles Lodge, located at 645 Hemmert Ave, to conduct a welfare check on a man who had reportedly made suicidal statements. The post Names of officer and individual from officer involved shooting at Eagles Lodge released appeared first on Local News 8.
ISP responding to crashes near Fort Hall after slick roads
FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are responding to multiple crashes Friday morning, which has caused traffic delays. According to dispatch, a couple of vehicles have been involved in crashes. There were two different crashes on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 83 near Fort Hall Friday morning. One of the crashes did not have injuries.
Police search for 16-year-old runaway
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 16-year-old runaway last seen on January 1. The post Police search for 16-year-old runaway appeared first on Local News 8.
Man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness appears in court
IDAHO FALLS – A man charged with second-degree murder appeared in court Tuesday to discuss various motions before his trial is set to start all over again. Jake Eilander, 37, was indicted on June 16 after allegedly shooting and killing 44-year-old Ulises Rangel behind Planet Fitness. Eilander appeared in...
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Madison's team effort prevails in rivalry win over Rigby
REXBURG- Having a packed house at home is one of the most incredible things a team can have in their season. Especially when it is a conference rival that is looking to continue its winning ways. The Madison boys basketball team used the crowd and emotion to come up with big plays in a 62-52 victory over their rivals the Rigby Trojans.
U.S. Marshals arrest man in Rexburg for Puerto Rico homicide
REXBURG — U.S. Marshals have caught and arrested a man at a Walmart in Rexburg wanted for an out-of-state homicide. U.S. Marshals officials told EastIdahoNews.com on Friday they arrested Adam Michael Edwards-Maldonado, 23, from Puerto Rico at the Rexburg Walmart at 10:15 p.m. Thursday with the help from the Rexburg Police Department.
