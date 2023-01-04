ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

By Charlie De Mar
 3 days ago

Damar Hamlin 's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night.

Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator."

"People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said. "I know those prayers are helping because he's definitely recovering ... God got a mission for him and that's why he's still here."

The Bills said Tuesday that Hamlin remained in critical condition .

Glenn was watching the Bills-Bengals game with family members in Pittsburgh when he saw his nephew collapse.

"We went from trying to console his little brother, to the whole living room was crying. We were all in tears," Glenn said.

On the field, medical personnel quickly began CPR, before taking Hamlin to the hospital.

"If not for what they did, my nephew would be dead right now," he added.

The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. He remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Around Cincinnati on Tuesday, fans gathered for the 24-year-old. A vigil outside the hospital took a moment of silence at 8:55 p.m. — the time Hamlin collapsed on Monday.

Mike Starling
3d ago

After reviewing the film's and stills this is my suspicion, having been a fire medic for 30 years, beginning back in the mid 70's : it appears that he took a shoulder pad to the chest -> old school terminology is a precordial thump, used to disrupt the hearts electrical activity, basically turning off the electrical pulse completely hoping that the heart will automatically restart itself. We used to do this in a witnessed arrest before we had time to charge the paddles. Now let's talk about lung trauma - just about every time CPR is performed the sternum is broken away from the ribs, if not fractured itself. With every downward compression you create the possibility of bone puncturing the lung, plus bruising the lung also. I completely understand what's probably going on. Please pray for this young man and his family...

