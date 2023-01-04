Body John “Johnny” W. Williams Sr. born November 21, 1947, in Pawnee, OK Died December 22, 2022, at his home in Grayhorse, OK. He was the son of Lester Earl “Pete” Williams and Mary M. Webster Williams (Grayhorse District), he is of the Ponca Peacemaker clan. He graduated from Fairfax High School in 1966, and from there he attended his freshman year of college at Northeastern State in Tahlequah, OK. He then transferred to Oklahoma State University for his 2nd semester, when he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1967 while being drumkeeper for the Grayhorse district. John was a decorated Vietnam Veteran (1969-1970), his occupation during that conflict was Special Forces Green Beret Combat Medic. He married his wife of 53 years, Frances A. West Williams on June 10, 1969 before he accepted his assignment to be deployed to Vietnam.

PAWNEE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO