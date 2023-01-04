Brentford sign Kevin Schade from Freiburg on an initial six-month loan - which includes obligation for club-record £22m move this summer - after the German winger completed a medical

Aston Villa are attempting to sign Alex Moreno from Real Betis this month as boss Unai Emery also sets his sights on a winger. Despite having Lucas Digne, Ludwig Augustinsson and Ashley Young as possible left-backs, Emery is keen to bring in another and has targeted Moreno, 29. Talks are ongoing, with Betis already thought to be looking at possible replacements.

