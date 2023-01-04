Brentford sign Kevin Schade from Freiburg on an initial six-month loan - which includes obligation for club-record £22m move this summer - after the German winger completed a medical

Read full article on original website
Aston Villa are attempting to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno in January - despite having Lucas Digne and Ashley Young already, as boss Unai Emery also has his eyes on a new winger amid Gerard Deulofeu links
Aston Villa are attempting to sign Alex Moreno from Real Betis this month as boss Unai Emery also sets his sights on a winger. Despite having Lucas Digne, Ludwig Augustinsson and Ashley Young as possible left-backs, Emery is keen to bring in another and has targeted Moreno, 29. Talks are ongoing, with Betis already thought to be looking at possible replacements.
Losing their heads with Newcastle showed Arsenal ARE feeling the pressure of being top... but with Tottenham, Man United and City to come, Mikel Arteta must hold his nerve for this season-defining run
Mikel Arteta lost it. Arsenal's players lost it. And yet, the Premier League leaders didn't lose this game. They drew 0-0 and getting a point out of Eddie Howe's Newcastle United is perfectly fine. It is more than Arsenal's London neighbours Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur got out of them. Yet...
Atlanta United loan Marcelino Moreno to Brasileirão side Coritiba
Coritiba, Marcelino Moreno, Atlanta United FC, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Club Atlético Lanús. Atlanta United will see a change to their attacking depth as Marcelino Moreno has been acquired by Brazil’s Coritiba on loan. The news was first reported by Felipe Cárdenas of The Athletic, and Cortiba confirmed the news on its Twitter account:
Besiktas 'considering terminating Dele Alli's loan deal'
Besiktas are reportedly considering terminating Dele Alli's loan deal less than five months after he joined the club from Everton. Alli arrived at Besiktas in late August hoping to resurrect his career after a difficult spell at Goodison Park. However, he has failed to find his best form in Turkey,...
Everton full-back Nathan Patterson faces SIX WEEKS out with a knee ligament injury after being forced off in woeful Brighton defeat, in another huge blow for under-pressure boss Frank Lampard
Everton full-back Nathan Patterson is facing a six-week spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury. The 21-year-old was forced off just an hour into the Toffees heavy 4-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday evening. The injury to the right-back comes as a major blow to...
Friday Freedom Kicks: Washington Spirit players to USWNT, NWSL draft trades, and more
Got a late one for you today! It’s been a crazy week. US Soccer revealed the USWNT roster for the upcoming January camp and series of two friendlies in New Zealand. Washington Spirit is once again the most-represented team on the roster with 5 players called-up, including the return from injury of Emily Sonnett.
