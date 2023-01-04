Read full article on original website
Warning children will be ‘lost outside system’ as homeschooling soars after pandemic
Children could be left without welfare checks due to homeschooling, the government has been warned, as new figures show a surge in the numbers being educated at home. England’s children’s commissioner and education unions have raised concerns over the safeguarding of home-educated pupils and warned some could drop off the radar of authorities without increased protections. Numbers of home-educated students have jumped by 40 per cent since 2018, Freedom of Information requests reveal. In the 171 local authorities that provided data, there were 81,250 children learning at home in 2022 compared to 57,531 four years ago, before the pandemic. But...
Kids left alone with baby monitor: There's 'no point' in sitters, one mom says, but experts sound the alarm
As reports emerge of children being left alone with nothing but baby monitors, experts sound the alarm. Dr. Meg Meeker of Michigan told Fox News Digital there is no substitute for a parent or caregiver.
My child and I only have a 13-year age gap — we even got our braces done at the same time
She’s not kidding. A 22-year-old mother has gone viral on TikTok after revealing that she got pregnant and had a child when she was barely a teen. The TikTok — which was posted mid-December by Gabbie Egan — has gained almost 13 million views. “Every year I have to readdress the fact that I had my son at a mere 13 years old,” claimed a corndog-eating Egan, whose son will turn 9 on Jan. 23. “I was 13 years old and I was naive, and I started [dating] this 16-year-old guy.” “He got me pregnant and then deuced out and hasn’t...
Few Checklist of ADHD Symptoms in Kids
Checklist of ADHD Symptoms in KidsPhoto byBlogepreneur. ADHD impairs kids' behavior and attentiveness. It's a common childhood mental condition that can persist until maturity. If you feel your child has ADHD, contact mental health therapist. Use this checklist to determine if your child has ADHD.
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
How Women Get Financially Screwed in Divorce
The simple truth is that many women get screwed during their separation and divorce. Because of that, as a woman, you need to protect yourself financially. Though you are going to have to make some changes since you won’t be living on two incomes, you can come out of your divorce in decent shape!
Urgent warning after 1,375% increase in children being ‘poisoned’ at home – as thousands fall ill in one year
MORE and more kids are being accidentally drugged at home, a study has revealed - leading to thousands falling sick in one year. Parents are urgently warned not to keep marijuana edibles in the house after 3,054 children under six mistook them for sweet treats in 2021. The figure was...
Side hustles for stay-at-home moms
Kids given ‘stranger danger’ task in The Parent Test and only a single family pass, with parents calling it ‘triggering’
IT'S every parent's worst nightmare: a stranger walking into the house when their kids are home. On the most recent episode of The Parent Test, only one family passed a challenge meant to gauge kids' reactions to the threat. ABC's newest parenting show puts 12 different child-rearing styles to the...
psychologytoday.com
How to Live (Peacefully) With an Anger Bully
Someone who uses their anger to control and manipulate and as a weapon that keeps you silent and shut down is an anger bully. Living in a climate of anger can cause you to lose touch with your own truth. It is important to set boundaries that protect you emotionally...
psychologytoday.com
Using Mental Health as an Excuse for Bad Behavior
Using mental health can shield an individual from taking responsibility for actions, behaviors, or moods. Blaming others for affecting your mental health can be a form of psychological avoidance. Taking responsibility for your mental health means looking beyond immediate distressing situations to broader psychological origins and roots. We are surrounded...
Child neglect is built into the care system
Our work with advocates who directly support children in care echoes Become’s research (England’s care crisis forces 1,200 children to move over Christmas, 2 January). Children are moved across the Christmas period, as they approach significant birthdays and during important school and college years. Just before Christmas, we heard of two teenagers forced to move by their council to completely different, cheaper locations. One child was told on the day the move happened.
momcollective.com
5 Self-Development Books for 2023
The beginning of a new year tends to be when we think about fresh starts and bettering ourselves. Last year I set a goal for myself to read a new book each month. While I didn’t quite reach the goal of 12 books, I was able to dive into some great self-development books. This genre is usually my favorite as I tend to be a seeker of types. I’m always looking for more answers, tips, and ways to grow. Based on my journey into becoming a better reader, I’d like to share some of my new favorite self-development books.
MedicalXpress
Kids driving you crazy? Try these science-backed anger management tips for parents
You're running late for work, your eight-year-old can't find the homework they were supposed to have put in their school bag last night, your four-year-old objects to the blue t-shirt you'd prepared and wants the other shade of blue, and then you step on a Lego piece that didn't get packed away when you asked.
momcollective.com
How Witnessing a Parent Struggle Builds Resilience
Oftentimes, parents and caregivers forget to include themselves in the need to care for their families. We can be so caught up in the role of caregiving that we forget to nurture our own hearts and minds. I also realize how important it is to let your kids see you...
familyeducation.com
When Biological Parents Come into an Adopted Child's Life
If you are an adoptive parent, you will be familiar with the adoption process. It can look wildly different depending on the child and the birth parents’ situation. However, there could come a time one day when your child’s biological family wants a relationship with the child, or the child is curious about where they came from. It can be an emotional time for you no matter the circumstances, and it is important to know how best to handle it all as well as who to turn to.
ajmc.com
Children With SMA Have Increased Anxiety, Depression
New study findings show that internalized problems such as anxiety and depression were found at higher levels in children and infants who had a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Symptoms of anxiety and depression were increased in infants and young children who had a diagnosis of spinal muscular atrophy...
momcollective.com
Word of the Year: Less
I’m someone who is comfortable being busy. After years of nurturing a fast-paced career, raising littles, keeping things steady at home while my husband travels… I’m not one to sit around and relish free time. But I’ve noticed something in recent months: I’m tired. I’m struggling to...
momcollective.com
Say NO to cabin fever! How to get kids outside this winter
Getting outside during winter with kids can be tough. My first winter as a new mom was the now legendary New England winter of 2014-15. Snowfall records were broken across the region. It was piled so high that walking down the continuously shoveled streets was like walking through tunnels of ice. At the time, my husband was out at work all day with our only car and so if I wanted to get out of my house I had to walk with my then 9-month-old strapped to me in the carrier, the pair of us looking like some kind of abominable snowman, covered in so many layers to keep us both warm. I will never forget the experience of trying to climb over snow stacked high to the curb and slippery sheets of ice, praying that she and I would just stay upright. Our short journey to CVS at the end of the street, or a friend’s house a few away became fully-fledged missions of daring feats.
momcollective.com
Seeking Contentment in Motherhood in the New Year
At one point In my life, I viewed contentment in the same sense that I viewed complacency or apathy. I thought that I was unconcerned or that I was settling for how things were. To me, it meant that I didn’t care, and didn’t want to strive for better.
