I absolutely love the salads at Olive Garden. In fact this is by far my favorite food at olive garden (except for their Limoncello drinks- but that's a conversation for another time). I don’t know what it is, the ice cold lettuce and fresh veggies, the fresh grated parmigiana cheese or the fact they set a big bowl of deliciousness down in front of me, dressed to perfection. I leave the place stuffed to the gills on salad, always with a full take home container of my meal because I've over indulged on salad. We moved recently and the Olive Garden is no longer as convenient as it use to be. I decided at that point I was going to need to find a recipe. This is super easy and comes together quickly. Of course you want to use the freshest of ingredients and by the love of all things holy - get a good block of parmigiana to grate, you won’t be disappointed.

3 DAYS AGO