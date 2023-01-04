ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin has lung damage and is still on ventilator, uncle says

By Charlie De Mar
 3 days ago

Damar Hamlin 's uncle says the Buffalo Bills player has lung damage and can't breathe on his own after he collapsed on the field Monday night during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The player was receiving 100% oxygen from a ventilator but that is now down to 50%, Dorrian Glenn said Tuesday night.

Glenn said Hamlin's heart stopped twice — once on the field when they resuscitated him and again at the hospital, "and they had to hit him with the defibrillator."

"People who don't even know us are showing love and support and we're so thankful for that," Glenn said. "I know those prayers are helping because he's definitely recovering ... God got a mission for him and that's why he's still here."

The Bills said Wednesday that Hamlin remained in critical condition . He showed " signs of improvement " Tuesday and overnight, but was "expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him," the Bills said.

Glenn was watching the Bills-Bengals game with family members in Pittsburgh when he saw his nephew collapse.

"We went from trying to console his little brother, to the whole living room was crying. We were all in tears," Glenn said.

On the field, medical personnel quickly began CPR, before taking Hamlin to the hospital.

"If not for what they did, my nephew would be dead right now," he added.

The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. He remains in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Around Cincinnati on Tuesday, fans gathered for the 24-year-old. A vigil outside the hospital took a moment of silence at 8:55 p.m. — the time Hamlin collapsed on Monday.

CBS Philly

Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
RadarOnline

Damar Hamlin Opens Eyes & Grips Hands From Hospital Bed, Showing 'Remarkable Improvement' Since Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Damar Hamlin showed "remarkable signs" of improvement within the last 24 hours, with insiders claiming he opened his eyes and began gripping the hands of those close to him, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Buffalo Bills player, 24, suffered cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His lungs collapsed during the medical emergency and his brain was without oxygen when his heart stopped.Damar was revived on the field as his horrified teammates, opponents, and football fans stood by helpless, with some shedding tears.The Buffalo Bills released a statement on Thursday, revealing Damar made significant strides overnight."Per...
People

Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Has Shown Remarkable Improvement,' but Is 'Still Critically Ill'

The 24-year-old, who suffered cardiac arrest during the Monday Night Football game earlier this week, "has demonstrated that he appears to be neurologically intact," the Buffalo Bills said Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is awake and "has shown remarkable improvement," but is "still critically ill," the Bills and Hamlin's agent shared Thursday morning. Hamlin's team shared the message of the 24-year-old's condition in a tweet posted on Thursday morning.  "Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,"...
Athlon Sports

Damar Hamlin Had 1 Question For Doctors When He Woke Up

Wonderful news spread Thursday afternoon when Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported that Damar Hamlin had regained consciousness. Buscaglia shed further light on the interactions medical professionals shared with Hamlin once the 24-year-old was able to communicate.  Staying true to his ...
Pro Football Rumors

Damar Hamlin has reportedly made ‘substantial improvement’

Hamlin’s neurological condition and function appear intact, Dr. Timothy Pritts said Thursday, via NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero. Hamlin has not regained the ability to speak and is using a breathing tube, but he asked his nurse, via pen and paper on a clipboard, who won Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game, Field Yates of ESPN.com tweets. Hamlin remains “critically ill,” according to the doctors, but he has resumed the use of his hands and feet.
CBS Sports

Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on field: Safety's father updates team; President Biden reaches out

A scary and emotional scene unfolded early during Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals. With 5:58 remaining in the first quarter, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed seconds after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. He received immediate medical attention on the field and was transported to the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.
