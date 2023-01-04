Read full article on original website
solarindustrymag.com
Iberdrola Develops First Floating Photovoltaic Plant Through Neoenergia Subsidiary
The Iberdrola group plans to install in Brazil, through its subsidiary Neoenergia, the company’s first floating photovoltaic plant in the world. The project will be built on the water surface of the Xaréu dam on the island of Fernando de Noronha, recognized by UNESCO as a World Natural Heritage Site, where Iberdrola is developing various sustainable energy solutions.
solarindustrymag.com
SunPower, Maxeon Extend Solar Panel Supply Agreement
SunPower Corp. and Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. are extending their supply relationship through 2025. The updated agreement helps SunPower meet rising homeowner demand by providing SunPower with significant additional quantities of Maxeon’s high-efficiency interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar panels, while also significantly enhancing Maxeon’s presence in the U.S. residential market.
solarindustrymag.com
NRG Incorporates Solar Resource Monitoring Systems at Travers Project
NRG Systems Inc. have provided solar resource monitoring (SRM) systems to the Travers Solar Project in Alberta, Canada. The turnkey systems capture a range of site-specific parameters, including solar irradiance, module temperature and soiling conditions, as well as albedo, a vital piece in determining the solar energy potential available to the backside of the plant’s bifacial solar modules. Together, the data collected by NRG’s SRMs play a critical role in determining the project’s performance ratio.
solarindustrymag.com
Canadian Solar Subsidiary Signs 550 MWh Energy Storage Deal with Pulse Clean Energy
CSI Energy Storage, which is part of Canadian Solar Inc.’s majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar Co. Ltd., is providing up to 550 MWh of SolBank energy storage products to Pulse Clean Energy to be used in various U.K.-based projects. The 550 MWh of energy storage projects covered in the agreement...
solarindustrymag.com
SEIA Expands Solar Leadership and Committee Member Panel
The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the national trade group representing the U.S. solar and storage industry, has expanded its at-large board of directors and added new members to its executive committee. SEIA added six new at-large board members, including OMCO Solar, SolarEdge Technologies, Kinematics, Stem, Cypress Creek Renewables and...
solarindustrymag.com
Trent Crane to Lead Sales Efforts for Solar Integrated Roofing
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp., an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing and EV charging systems, has acquired and retires its outstanding Class C Preferred Stock associated with the 2021 Enerev acquisition. Concurrent with the completion of this transaction, Enerev founder Trent Crane has been promoted to regional VP of sales. In this role, Crane will oversee all sales activities for SIRC in California, including SIRC’s direct and indirect sales and customer service teams.
solarindustrymag.com
Tim Vargo Transitions Stryten CEO Position to Mike Judd
Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, has made several executive leadership changes and appointments to support the company’s long-term strategy for growth. CEO Tim Vargo will transition to chairman of the board for Stryten Energy, before the end of the company’s fiscal year, March 31. Mike...
solarindustrymag.com
Northpoint Signs with GAF to Distribute Timberline Solar Roofing System
Northpoint Roofing Systems, a roofing business based in Georgia, is offering a solar shingle system produced by shingle manufacturer GAF. Only selected roofing companies have been approved to distribute the Timberline Solar roofing system by GAF. Rather than being comprised of panels or heavy tiles like other solar roofing systems,...
