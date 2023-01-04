Read full article on original website
Smothered chicken and rice casserole: Simple dinner ideas
This smothered chicken and rice casserole is the perfect dinner recipe for a busy day. I can't tell you how many times I have had a long day at work and on the way home, I was still trying to figure out what to cook for dinner. This dish from PlainChicken.com is so easy and delicious and with less than an hour to prep and cook, it will quickly become a meal your family will love.
Smoky Sweet Potato
Sweet PotatoPhoto byrobynmac (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Smoky Sweet Potato.
Barbecue pork bites
For this recipe, I use two pounds of store-bought pork cubes, and make my homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in. But before I add the sauce to the meat, I sauté an onion with some crushed garlic, then I add the pork cubes, extra spices, and I cook the pork over a medium-high heat inside a Dutch oven before making a homemade barbecue sauce to simmer them in.
Orange Honey Mustard Mole Poblano Pork Tenderloin Recipe
Every time I make a pork tenderloin recipe, I sing its praises to the heavens. It’s probably rather repetitive by now, the panegyric admiration for this humble cut of meat, but I wouldn’t be so adulatory if it didn't taste so incredible. The meat becomes so tender, and it is so easy to prepare. I'd say it's the king of pork dishes, so much better than the bony pork chop, and none of the fatty heaviness of other pork dishes. Not only that, but pork tenderloin is inexpensive—far cheaper than a steak.
Egg Drop Soup - Homemade in 10 minutes
I've been feeling a bit under the weather lately, sore throat and achy, pretty sure I have the crud that everyone is getting. When I'm feeling "Ick"ish I want easy and comforting food, that warms my belly and doesn't take much effort. This homemade egg drop soup can be made in about 10 minutes, and gets me back on the couch and under the covers in no time.
Shortcut Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
Tofu and Vegetable Red Coconut Curry
We’ll take any chance we can get to cook up some tofu and this recipe is a quick and easy homerun. It comes together in 20 minutes and is full of aromatic flavor.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
This banana pudding cheesecake is the perfect dessert for you if you like quick, easy and simple recipes. It can also be a great birthday cake because it has a very rich and creamy taste that everyone loves in a cake! Here is the recipe:. em>Servings 10-12 slices. Ingredients:. 2...
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Tuscan Chicken with White Beans
4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Crispy Potato Chunks
Cube potatoesPhoto byjogyabraham (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Crispy Potato Chunks.
Recipe: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque
Pictured: Creole Shrimp and Bacon Bisque |Photo byV. Sheree Williams. Servings: 2 / Prep Time: 40 minutes / Cook Time: 10-12 minutes. 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Spice N’ Herbs Seasoning, divided.
Crack Garlic Loaf
Pull Apart Garlic BreadPhoto bybhofack2 (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today I want to share with you a delicious recipe: Crack Garlic Loaf.
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
Simple comfort foods: Baked potato soup
In my opinion, baked potato soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods. We don't get many cold nights here in the South but when we do it can be downright bone chilling especially because we are not used to them. A good bowl of baked potato soup is not only delicious and hearty, but it will warm you right up. I really like this recipe from The Blond Cook because it is so easy and takes less than an hour to prepare. So, let's get cooking...
Cousin Pearl's Riverboat Sweet Chocolate Pie Recipe
Cousin Pearl was one of my grandmother's second cousins. She grew up on the rivers of Florida, where her father worked as a riverboat captain in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Pearl learned to be a great cook, cooking for the crew and the people who paid to travel up and down the Florida rivers.
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.
Casserole magic: Molly Yeh's cozy "totdish" is a midwestern classic with a modern twist
In "Quick & Dirty," Salon Food's Mary Elizabeth Williams serves up simplified recipes and shortcuts for exhausted cooks just like you — because quick and dirty should still be delicious. I was late to the casserole party. I grew up in a very small, and frankly, antisocial household. I...
I tried 4 brands of buttery spread from the store, and the cheapest was my favorite
I tried butter alternatives from Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter, Earth Balance, and Smart Balance to see which one is best.
