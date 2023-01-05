ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Thousands of PG&E crews on standby amid major California storm

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J1Tw1_0k37R5Re00

One the most powerful storms to hit California in recent years would be enough cause for concern.

The latest system to hit the state comes after a series of storms, piling on one weather worry after another.

From the North Valley to the South Valley, drivers have been warned of hazardous travel conditions and power problems.

"Coastal areas are going to be hit first, but as more rain comes Wednesday night, especially Thursday we can expect widespread outages pretty much to the northern two-thirds of our service area," said Paul Moreno, a PG&E spokesperson.

With limited access expected after Wednesday's storm, PG&E has partnered with other crews to help with restoration efforts, helping customers reconnect to the grid faster.

"We're gearing up, we're bringing mutual aid crews from Southern California Edison and other utilities to assist local crews so we can get the power up more quickly," said Moreno.

The storm is not expected to impact the Fresno area as much as northern portions of the state such as San Francisco and Sacramento, but precautions are still being taken.

The recent New Year's Eve storm affected nearly 500,000 customers who lost power, and with saturated soil that didn't have time to dry out- this storm could topple trees and power lines leading to more outages.

The rain isn't done yet, with January is shaping to be a wet month.

"We are also monitoring additional storms that could arrive this weekend and another two storms that could arrive next week," said Nancy Ward, director of Cal OES.

More than 3,000 PG&E employees are on standby to respond to any issues or outages that may arise from this storm.

PG&E is also being supported by more than a dozen crews from Southern California Edison.

Customers can view real-time outage information at
PG&E's online outage map and search a specific address by city or by county.

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

More powerful storms to hit California, West this weekend

California is bracing for a new round of powerful storms this weekend on the heels of a violent system that claimed six lives this past week and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people. The system left waterlogged roads in Southern California and collapsed piers in Northern California, damaging homes and businesses statewide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

California braces for more rain, storms, potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — California braced for more stormy weather with rain starting to sweep into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Large wave slams into a California home causing 'extensive damage'

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, California (KSBW) -- A large window completely destroyed, a patio wiped out, a home off Yankee Point Drive was left with ‘extensive damages’ Thursday. With waves reaching up to 50 feet from the Carmel Highlands to Pebble Beach, Monterey County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the swells. A home in the Carmel Highlands was slammed by a 50-foot wave according to CAL Fire, KSBW was able to get an exclusive inside look at the damages.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Another major storm headed to Southern California

Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. After a short respite from residual “bomb cylone” effects this weekend, residents should prepare for the return of turbulent conditions this week. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

California truckers feel effects of CARB’s diesel engine ban

CALIFORNIA – For local trucking companies like Visalia’s FW Trucking, updating their diesel fleet to meet clean air regulation standards effective in California has been a costly ordeal spanning over a decade. FW Trucking owner Tim Thomas’ diesel fleet, like many others in the state, are scrambling to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

With Threat of Major Flooding, Cal OES Prepositions Critical Resources Near Burn Scar Areas, Impacted Counties – Includes Stanislaus County

January 7, 2023 - With another round of storms resuming today across the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalw.org

California declares a State of Emergency, as a bomb cyclone hits the Bay Area

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the latest information on Northern California's bomb cyclone. California declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to support storm and recovery efforts. The storm knocked down trees, flooded roads, caused mudslides, cut power to nearly 170,000 residents, and killed at least two people in the Bay Area. Some areas, including in Santa Cruz County and the Russian River, have been issued evacuation warnings. Winds gusted up to 85 miles per hour in parts of the Bay Area. Warming and emergency centers opened for unhoused residents and others displaced by the storm.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - January 6, 2023

The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is preparing for a series of storms in the next ten days that could potentially bring additional flooding to communities already inundated by recent downpours. The storm battering the state Wednesday was the third in a series of atmospheric river storms that have impacted Northern California in the space of a week.
OROVILLE, CA
NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy