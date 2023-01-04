Read full article on original website
Can You Believe This Tea Store Is Actually Open In Lubbock?
After probably years of waiting this new tea spot is now open in Lubbock. To me, there's nothing quite like a good tea place. I'm a sucker for all kinds of teas, so when I saw the signs up for this place a long time ago I got so excited.
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
Lubbock restaurant ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’ remembers longtime kitchen manager Quincy Sowells
A Lubbock staple restaurant, 'Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen', is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.
Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster
I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
Anime Lubbock is Back Sooner Than Expected with an Exciting Lineup
Anime lovers from all around the Hub City are excited for the return of Anime Lubbock, an all-inclusive Anime Hotel Convention that takes place at the MCM Elegante Inn & Suites. While you might be used to this event happening during the summer, they brought it back earlier this year...
Fresh on the Market: A Beautiful Cottage Style South Lubbock Home
With so many new homes hitting the market in Lubbock, it can be hard to keep up. If you are looking to live in south Lubbock and love a cottage style home, then this might be for you. Take a look inside at the open floor plan, large master suite,...
Friday morning top stories: UT fires head coach Chris Beard
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees vote to condemn racism. Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution condemning racism. The district also outlines steps it has taken to address racism after a racist post involving middle school students last April. Read the...
The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds
As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
Lubbock, Keep Your Resolutions With These Awesome Local Salads
As a personal rule, I try not to get too technical or complicated when it comes to, shall we say, setting an intention with food. I tend to be wildly overzealous, which isn't sustainable, and a week later I'm back to donuts and hamburgers. However, it is a good idea...
Is It Past Time For Lubbock To Ban Herbal Supplements Like Kratom?
It seems like everywhere in Lubbock, you can find various displays that promote "Better Stamina!" or "Stress Relief!", and you can't help but wonder what this stuff is made of, or if it's even safe. Also, substances like "Kratom" are starting to become all the rage, and many people are starting to look to these substances more often for various reasons.
Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock
One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest: ‘It’s All About The Music’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A music festival commemorating prominent local musician Mike Pritchard will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Texas Cafe’ and Bar (The Spoon). This inaugural event is described as an effort to, “promote and support local music...
Lubbock artist launches career off of TikTok, reaches over 1 million followers
Governor Gregg Abott issued a ban on TikTok from government issued technology over cybersecurity risks. However, one Lubbock artist has made his career off of the platform.
Everyone In Lubbock Is Totally Obsessed With This Local Seafood Restaurant
When you think of things Lubbock is known for, seafood is usually not at the top of the list. But, apparently, one spot in town is really making their customers happy. I noticed a discussion on the LBK Foodies Facebook page about Royal Seafood Shack located at 7604 Milwaukee Ave, and they were getting a TON of praise.
Olton’s Rejino Barbeque Is Moving Locations & Expanding
One of West Texas's favorite BBQ joints is officially moving locations. They took to Facebook to confirm the good news. They have been open for four and a half years and can't wait to add to the West Texas area. Rejino made the Top 50 Texas Monthly BBQ joint list...
Lubbock Hero Takes It Upon Himself To Fill In Pesky Potholes Around Town
A Lubbock resident has been going around town and filling in potholes. He's covered 500 of them over the past few weeks, and it doesn't look like he is slowing down any time soon. He's a saint! Why would someone go out of their way to fill in potholes for everyone in town? Sure, it's admirable, but man, that's a LOT of work. What a guy!
Multiple shots fired outside Lubbock bar after fight, LPD said
Multiple shots were fired following a fight at a Lubbock bar in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, just one day before another shooting at a Lubbock bar left one person injured, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock Woman Shocked After Breaking New Year’s Resolution For 8th Year Straight
"How did I let it happen again? I really thought this was going to be my year." She was only 3 days into her New Year's journey toward peace and self-love when she went off the deep end and did everything she said she wouldn't do this year. "Why does...
Lubbock Residents Panic Over Tumbleweeds Plot To Enslave The Earth
This is a day long feared, but not totally unexpected. A day which will be long remembered as the day that nature took back West Texas. This...is the day of the Great Tumbleweed Invasion. Glad I used up all of my Dutch Bros points before the world ended...whew!. Well, while...
9 South Plains counties among Texas counties with shortest life expectancy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to a study by Stacker. The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:. #46 – Hale. #41 – Hockley...
