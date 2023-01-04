ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack

Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
FMX 94.5

Lubbock, You Are NOT Allowed to Put These Things In A Dumpster

I'm pretty sick of the "every man for himself" mentality bleeding out in really dumb ways, like the selfish people who misuse and abuse Lubbock dumpsters. We are actually quite fortunate to have dumpsters, in other places we'd have to walk our plastic bin to the end of our driveway, and if we missed the garbage man, we'd just have to bring our trash back up to our house. Dumpsters are incredibly convenient, but we could lose them if we don't follow the rules.
KCBD

Friday morning top stories: UT fires head coach Chris Beard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock-Cooper ISD Board of Trustees vote to condemn racism. Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Board of Trustees passed a resolution condemning racism. The district also outlines steps it has taken to address racism after a racist post involving middle school students last April. Read the...
FMX 94.5

The City Of Lubbock Will Take Your Tumbleweeds

As you probably know, Lubbock was swarmed by an army of tumbleweeds this year. So why so many tumbleweeds? Well, I would deduce that we had the right combination of weather to grow 'em, and the right amount (and direction) of wind to blow 'em. The tumbleweed incursion has been...
FMX 94.5

Is It Past Time For Lubbock To Ban Herbal Supplements Like Kratom?

It seems like everywhere in Lubbock, you can find various displays that promote "Better Stamina!" or "Stress Relief!", and you can't help but wonder what this stuff is made of, or if it's even safe. Also, substances like "Kratom" are starting to become all the rage, and many people are starting to look to these substances more often for various reasons.
FMX 94.5

Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock

One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
KCBD

Mike Pritchard’s Friends Fest: ‘It’s All About The Music’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A music festival commemorating prominent local musician Mike Pritchard will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Texas Cafe’ and Bar (The Spoon). This inaugural event is described as an effort to, “promote and support local music...
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Hero Takes It Upon Himself To Fill In Pesky Potholes Around Town

A Lubbock resident has been going around town and filling in potholes. He's covered 500 of them over the past few weeks, and it doesn't look like he is slowing down any time soon. He's a saint! Why would someone go out of their way to fill in potholes for everyone in town? Sure, it's admirable, but man, that's a LOT of work. What a guy!
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

