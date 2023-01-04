‘Glee’: Why Cory Monteith Won the Role of Finn Over a Broadway Star

Many fans know Cory Monteith as Finn from Glee . The actor formed close friendships with some of his castmates and even dated one of them . However, he might not have gotten the opportunity since he wasn’t the only one to audition for the character.

Another established actor tried for the role of Finn in the musical comedy. The other contender previously starred in Broadway shows and seemed like he would get cast. However, the director gave the part to Monteith instead.

How Cory Monteith auditioned for ‘Glee’

Finn is one of the characters of Glee , and he is a jock who joins the school’s glee club. However, he only becomes a member due to others blackmailing him into doing so. He eventually discovers his love of being a part of New Directions. Cory Monteith was the actor who portrayed Finn.

Monteith was part of the main cast since the beginning of the series. Like some actors, the showrunners considered him for the role due to an audition tape. The New York Times reports that he sang a rendition of the hit song called “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”

The band Speedwagon created the single, and it was a hit in 1985. Monteith’s performance of the song helped land him a role in Glee . He would be a cast member until the fourth season, and his character died at the beginning of Season 5.

Many fans still miss Finn and Monteith years after the show concluded. They may have a hard time imagining anyone else portraying the jock. However, the star had a bit of competition with another known actor.

Monteith got cast instead of Aaron Tveit

Cory Monteith was not the only one who tried to get the part of Finn. Aaron Tveit once auditioned to be in the comedy-drama. He already had experience with doing musicals since he performed in Next to Normal and Wicked on Broadway. A role in Glee could have boosted his fame.

However, creator Ryan Murphy chose Monteith over Tveit. The choice was not due to Tveit’s lack of talent. According to BuzzFeed , Murphy had an idea of how the characters should look. He said he “wanted the cast to look like real Midwestern kids.”

Murphy felt that Tveit appeared a bit too much like a model compared to Monteith. As a result, the show’s creator went with the latter. While Tveit did not perform in Glee , he landed a role in another popular series.

Tveit portrayed the recurring character of Tripp van der Bilt in Gossip Girl . He is a cousin of Nate and appeared in 10 episodes between 2009 and 2012. Tveit later went on to star in various TV, film, and theater projects.

Cory Monteith died during the show

Cory Monteith had a rough childhood and even dropped out of high school . The star was able to begin a career in acting and starred in works like Final Destination 3 . He was around 27 years old when he appeared in Glee , and acting helped him return from a dark place.

When he was a teen, Monteith regularly used drugs to help him fit in among friends. He spent many years battling addiction and entered rehab at the end of Season 4 of Glee . Unfortunately, he died in 2013 at the age of 31.

Reports indicate the cause of Monteith’s death to be a drug overdose. The news surprised some cast mates like Naya Rivera, who was unaware of the extent of his struggles. The showrunners decided to pay tribute to the late actor in the episode “The Quarterback.”